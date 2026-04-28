Django Unchained Sequel Moving Forward At Sony With Django/Zorro Movie Inspired By 2014 Comic

Django Unchained Sequel Moving Forward At Sony With Django/Zorro Movie Inspired By 2014 Comic

Sony Pictures is officially moving forward with Django/Zorro, a follow-up to the 2014 comic book series of the same name, which serves as a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2026 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) has revealed that Sony Pictures is moving forward with a big-screen follow-up to Django Unchained. Academy Award winner Brian Helgeland (Mystic River, L.A. Confidential) is set to continue the story in Django/Zorro, which began as a comic book originally published in 2014.

Billed as an "official sequel" to 2012's Django Unchained, the seven-issue crossover comic was co-written by Quentin Tarantino and Matt Wagner and published by Dynamite Entertainment. This movie is said to be "a new story that follows on from the comic series," meaning it's not a traditional "adaptation" of the source material.

The closest Tarantino has come to making a full-blown sequel outside of Kill Bill Vol. 2, and this comic does exactly what the title suggests. It pairs the slave-turned-bounty hunter, portrayed by Jamie Foxx, with Don Diego de la Vega, the Zorro played by Anthony Hopkins in the 1998 movie The Mask of Zorro. In that, he passed the Zorro mantle to Alejandro Murrieta (Antonio Banderas).

It's not clear which version of Zorro would appear in this movie, though Foxx will presumably return as Django. According to the trade, Tarantino will not direct, though "this film has his blessing to move forward at Sony, where he’s expected to make his final film as director."

Here's the synopsis for the Django/Zorro comic book:

"Set several years after the events of Django Unchained, Django again pursues evil men in his role as a bounty hunter. Taking to the roads of the American Southwest, he encounters the aged and sophisticated Diego de la Vega by sheer chance. Django is fascinated by this unusual character, the first wealthy white man he's met who seems totally unconcerned with the color of his skin... and who can hold his own in a fight.

Django hires on as Diego's bodyguard, and is soon drawn into a fight to free the local indigenous people from brutal servitude. Learning much from the older man (as he did from King Schultz), he discovers that slavery isn’t exclusive to his people, as he even dons the mask of Zorro in their mission of mercy!"

There was some chatter about Django/Zorro becoming a movie in the mid-2010s, but it never came to fruition. Helgeland is no stranger to strong leading men, having penned the likes of Man on Fire, 42, and Legend.

Tarantino still hasn't decided what his last film will be. His playwriting debut, The Popinjay Cavalier, is headed for a West End premiere early next year, while he's enlisted Fight Club helmer David Fincher to take charge of a Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood sequel, The Adventures of Cliff Booth starring Brad Pitt. 

Keep checking back here for updates on Django/Zorro as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/28/2026, 5:02 AM
That's as random as it gets....
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/28/2026, 5:11 AM
@Urubrodi - Couldn't have said it better.

#DCAlliance
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/28/2026, 5:13 AM
🤣excuse me?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/28/2026, 5:44 AM
Oh I love this idea.

Looking forward to Fincher's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood spin-off too. Hope they get a decent director for Django/Zorro. I feel like it's gonna be Rodriguez.
Chuck420Taylor
Chuck420Taylor - 4/28/2026, 6:32 AM
@ObserverIO - definitely the most 'shoe horned in' not saying thats thats a bad thing when you have such random news drop on a Tuesday morning
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/28/2026, 5:45 AM
Guess I should read that then?
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 4/28/2026, 5:50 AM
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Toecutter
Toecutter - 4/28/2026, 6:03 AM
I'll only be excited if Antonio Banderas plays Zorro.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 6:59 AM
@Toecutter - yeah

Antonio Banderas coming back to the role would be the most exciting option imo but I remember hearing he’s had health issues so that could be a deterrent.

I hope not and we do get to see him take up the sword again since Mask of Zorro is a classic imo!!.

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JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 4/28/2026, 6:56 AM
Remember when they wanted to do MiB and 21 Jump Street crossover movie?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/28/2026, 6:57 AM
@JonAwesome - I still want that.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/28/2026, 7:00 AM
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Django Unchained needs no sequel.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/28/2026, 7:01 AM
My guess is they get Oscar Isaac for Hopkins’ Zorro. Though I’d be fine if they just shirked logic and used Banderes.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 7:19 AM
Absolute garbage. Not everything needs a sequel

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Rexotron
Rexotron - 4/28/2026, 7:29 AM
I love this new era for Tarantino. Still a ways from his final directed film. But if this is what he's doing outside of directing, I'm all for it! First the Cliff Booth movie directed by Fincher and now this? Noice!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 7:35 AM
@Rexotron - that Cliff Booth movie seems good!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 7:30 AM
I would be so down for this!!.

I’m assuming Jamie Foxx would be back as Django which would of course be great and while I know the Zorro in the comic is Don Diego De La Vega , it would indeed be nice to have Antonio Banderas back playing an older Alejandro Murrieta in this version.

While completely new actors in both roles could work depending upon who they cast , having both Foxx & Banderas back in their respective roles would just bring another level of excitement imo!!

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I hope this does indeed happen , sooner then later!!.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/28/2026, 7:40 AM
Not sure how feel about knock off zorro is there judge dredd knock off comic ?
Irregular
Irregular - 4/28/2026, 7:57 AM
What makes them believe Jamie Foxx is going to say yes? Has he agreed to play Django without Quentin around? If Banderas returns I know he's been itching to play Zorro again, but...idk....I rather they just make a third Mask of Zorro movie.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/28/2026, 8:16 AM
I know the focus is on Django, but my concern is Zorro deserves better than to be second fiddle. Django was already such an amazing success, seems hard to top. Pushing a weak Django storyline hurts his status imo.
PC04
PC04 - 4/28/2026, 8:30 AM
This sounds badass! Rated R presumbaly?
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 4/28/2026, 8:53 AM
I love the way Tarintino is branching out his movies to other directors and writers. He said he doesn't want to make many more movies so this is a clever way for his movies to live on.

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