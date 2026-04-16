Jack Ryan: Ghost War Trailer Sends John Krasinski On His Darkest, Most Dangerous Mission Yet

Following their well-received CinemaCon presentation, Amazon MGM Studios have debuted the official trailer for one of their biggest films of the year that won't be heading to theaters: Jack Ryan: Ghost War.

While plot details remain under heavy lock and key, the trailer does offer some more insight than the teaser as we learn that John Krasinski's titular hero is still enjoying civilian life, having left the CIA in his rearview mirror, but when the world finds itself back at risk, he swiftly finds himself right back in the thick of the action. What happens next remains to be seen, but, in classic Jack Ryan fashion, he'll again be tasked with unraveling a mystery of global proportions.

In addition to Krasinski, the film also returns Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright. New cast members include Sienna Miller, Mckenna Bridger, Max Beesley, Douglas Hodge, and JJ Feild.

Andrew Bernstein helmed the feature, with a screenplay from Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski, based on a story idea from Krasinski and Noah Oppenheim. Krasinski is also attached a producer, alongside Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Carlton Cuse, and Graham Roland.

The film is a direct continuation of the acclaimed Prime Video series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, which ran from 2018 to 2023, spanning thirty episodes across four seasons. It'll also be the sixth film in the Jack Ryan franchise, following The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, The Sum of All Fears, and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

Krasinski is the longest tenured Jack Ryan, a role previously played by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine, and it seems like he's in it for the long haul, which is certainly welcome news for fans of the iconic Clancy character. Only time will tell whether Ghost War is the start of a new series of films, but we'd imagine the studio and Krasinski are both hopeful it could lead to more.

Krasinski most recently starred in the Guy Ritchie-directed Fountain of Youth for Apple TV and his last directorial effort was the Ryan Reynolds-fronted IF. He's currently gearing up to step back into the director's chair for A Quiet Place Part III, which is slated to hit theaters July 2027, and will star Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Jack O'Connell, Jason Clarke, and Katy O'Brian.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War starts streaming May 20, exclusively on Prime Video!

Watch the official trailer below: