Jackie Chan And Chris Tucker Reportedly Hold Out For Bigger Rush Hour 4 Paydays

Jackie Chan And Chris Tucker Reportedly Hold Out For Bigger Rush Hour 4 Paydays

Paramount has reportedly put forward salary offers for Rush Hour 4 to Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan that fall well short of what the two actors were expecting based on the previous installment.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 25, 2026 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

One of the more unusual aspects surrounding Paramount’s potential acquisition of Warner Bros. is the reported involvement of President Trump.

According to reports, Trump has expressed support for the deal and is said to have offered his approval and assistance at the federal level in exchange for input on the kinds of films the newly combined studio would produce.

Trump reportedly wants to see more movies made that are similar to films of decades past, specifically the"raucous comedies and action movies from the '80s and '90s.

He is also known to be a supporter of the Rush Hour franchise and has publicly expressed interest in seeing a fourth installment move forward. Shortly after those reports surfaced (literally the very next day) in November 2025, Rush Hour 4 was officially greenlit.

Brett Ratner is returning to direct, after previously directing the documentary Melania for Amazon MGM. He's working closely with Trump and Paramount in an effort to resurrect his career following multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct that led to his effective blacklisting from the industry.

The latest report from Puck, states that despite the production aiming to start filming this summer, it still doesn't have Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan under contract and all sides appear to be significantly far apart when it comes to compensation.

Puck News reports that the planned summer shoot across China, Africa, and Saudi Arabia has been delayed, with production now expected to begin no earlier than September. 

Furthermore, much of the film's planned $115–120 million budget comes from Middle Eastern investors, and instability in the region centered around the Iran conflict has raised questions about whether that financing will hold.

Another important detail worth flagging is that in addition to Chan and Tucker not being under contract yet, no confirmed writer has been publicly announced for Rush Hour 4.

Chan has previously stated that he won't make Rush Hour 4 without a quality script.

In summary, Rush Hour 4 can at best, be said to be in a limbo state as :

  • Paramount-Skydance and Warner Bros. must still pass federal government antitrust scrutiny
  • Tucker and Chan have rejected their salary offer of $8M after previously making $20M for Rush Hour 3
  • financing for the project is tied to Middle Eastern financiers who may not be liquid due to the Iran conflict
  • there's reportedly no attached or announced screenwriter for the film

Given these developments, Rush Hour 4 has a number of hurdles to overcome before fans of the franchis should actually get their hopes up.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
Austin Butler And Michael B. Jordan Lend Star Power To Miami Vice Reboot
Related:

Austin Butler And Michael B. Jordan Lend Star Power To Miami Vice Reboot
Over Your Dead Body Interview: Director Jorma Taccone On Assembling The Perfect Cast (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

Over Your Dead Body Interview: Director Jorma Taccone On Assembling The Perfect Cast (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2 3
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 4/25/2026, 6:08 PM
If Trump wants a movie for no reason. The actors better get paid well to make the idiot happy.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/25/2026, 6:17 PM
@Mrnorth1921 -

His latest concern is his own puppets suddenly turning on him, if the reports are anything to go by. Assassination being debunked, Maxwell potentiall geting pardoned, Thiel and co pushing for Vance ASAP, the moron can't catch a break.

And that's without mentioning the mess(es) he's made overseas.
CaptainMexico
CaptainMexico - 4/25/2026, 6:49 PM
@TemporarilyHere - I think he’s doin alright! I hope he takes the Falkland Islands from England!
Mongrol
Mongrol - 4/25/2026, 7:05 PM
@CaptainMexico -

Taking the Malvinas would be hilarious.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/25/2026, 7:31 PM
@CaptainMexico -

...of course you do.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 4/26/2026, 10:15 AM
@Mrnorth1921 - Trump, Tucker, Chan, and Ratner were all pals with Epstein.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/25/2026, 6:13 PM
Hope we get it sooner than later. Even with part 3 not being remotely as good as the first two, it's still fun watching Tucker and Chan work together.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/25/2026, 6:20 PM
I would be shocked if this happens.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 6:23 PM
As they [frick]ing should.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/26/2026, 9:33 AM
Once again proving that articles like this brings out a bunch of racist dipshits that only want to talk about Politics on a [frick]ing comic book movie website
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/26/2026, 9:55 AM
https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout/s/QIE45ZfcGo

They had a Fox News reporter that was explaining what happened, and right when she started to explain that Caroline Leavitt's husband was saying that the reporter should stay safe and looking around a room, they cut it off. Call that a conspiracy

https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout/comments/1svv7dx/fox_news_reporter_aishah_hasine_cut_off_mid/?share_id=tiW9RwJfaE1d-oVSs-wrI&utm_content=1&utm_medium=android_app&utm_name=androidcss&utm_source=share&utm_term=1
They keep trying to take it off Reddit
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/25/2026, 6:25 PM
A little late for this… I could care less to see the same jokes rehashed by older versions of themselves.
Give me a Jackie Chan versus jet Li kung fu movie.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/25/2026, 7:08 PM
They deserve proper payment, duh.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/25/2026, 7:14 PM
Anyone who’s fan movie series say they do it for fans are lying idiots mark hamill Star Wars they do it for money this is fact it’s true
RolandD
RolandD - 4/25/2026, 7:29 PM
Trump’s taste in movies are about as high falutin as I would expect them to be.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/25/2026, 7:57 PM
@RolandD - A lot of my friends and half my family are black and they all love the Rush Hour films, it's only the politically brainwashed white ppl who dont want a Rush Hour 4 tbh
RolandD
RolandD - 4/25/2026, 8:24 PM
@Matchesz - I respect that. I was just looking to make a cheap shot at the idiot in the White House.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/25/2026, 8:54 PM
@RolandD - lol, reports of shots fired at Trumps Correspondents dinner popped up in my phone as soon as I read this..
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/25/2026, 9:06 PM
@Matchesz -

User Comment Image

Did they at least instruct him to pose more belieavably this time?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/25/2026, 9:16 PM
@TemporarilyHere - when the chips are down these civilized people will eat eachother
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 9:16 PM
@RolandD - hey , i also like The Rush Hour movies (well , the first 2 atleast) haha.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/25/2026, 9:23 PM
@RolandD - anyway I think I meant to reply to docspock lol
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/25/2026, 9:26 PM
@Matchesz -

Civility demands mutual reciprocation. Why respect the disrespectful, revere the irreverent, or refrain from cannibalizing the cannibal?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/25/2026, 11:15 PM
@TemporarilyHere - sure pal
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/25/2026, 11:17 PM
@Matchesz -

"Sure" doesn't quite answer a "why" type of question.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/25/2026, 11:52 PM
@TemporarilyHere - tbh its no winning with any yall lmao, the shooter is a teacher by the way, the security footage has been released but of course yall say its staged like everything else that doesnt fit your narrative, only stuff that fits ur narrative is real
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/25/2026, 11:54 PM
@Matchesz -

Did that teacher also haooen to share a conveniently and blatantly self-incriminating chain of text messages right before with their beloved?

You never know with us dastardly reactionary non-conformists...
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/25/2026, 11:59 PM
@TemporarilyHere - you should be a writer for Daredevil born again season 4
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/26/2026, 12:03 AM
@Matchesz -

Pfft, today's shows ain't got nothin' on IRL events... Forget comics, the God damn Onion is about to run out of f#ckin' business with the shit that's been going on lately!
RolandD
RolandD - 4/26/2026, 1:55 AM
@TemporarilyHere - Melania looked terrified. He had a smirk on his face.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/26/2026, 2:01 AM
@RolandD -

Did you hear this shit right before?

https://x.com/MAGAVoice/status/2048180791356821988

Oh, and right after:

User Comment Image

As I wrote elsewhere, if that was a legitimate assassination attempt, Kash's head would have been the first to roll, for letting the perpetrator on those grounds in the first place. The fact alone that he's standing there side by side with the orange PDF is proof enough that this whole thing was staged, yet again.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/26/2026, 5:51 AM
@TemporarilyHere - all you mfers joke about taking him out somebody actually tries and it HAS to be fake 😂
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/26/2026, 5:55 AM
@TemporarilyHere - who needs a FBI director when we got tiktok detectives
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/26/2026, 6:03 AM
@Matchesz -

Correction: we pray that someone actually takes him out. Unironically, and never specifically naming who that "him" is, since that would be incriminating and conspiratorial, but rest assured we do keep our fingers crossed.

Also, wasn't that very same FBI director a podcaster? You know, before he got this job for no other reason than writing a children's book with that annoying orange as a king?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/26/2026, 6:06 AM
@TemporarilyHere - i heard he pissed in public 20 years ago he should be in executed
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/26/2026, 6:12 AM
@Matchesz -

For pissing in public? Nah.

For using the federal bureau's jet as his personal limo? Close, but still no.

For ranting prior to getting this job over how certain files have yet to be released, only to do nothing once in charge? Now we're getting somewhere...
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/26/2026, 6:14 AM
@TemporarilyHere - lowest crime rate in the last 100 years and yall want the fbi director fired 😂 i announced the shooting the split second it happened and yall already calling it fake without anything lol suspicious I heard Nikki was running late im sure the tiktok detectives will say she was in on it, shes on yall blacklist too lol
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/26/2026, 6:16 AM
@TemporarilyHere - yall more upset about Hegseth giving the military personnel a steak dinner than a liberal NGO giving donations to the KKK lmao
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/26/2026, 6:20 AM
@Matchesz -

I'm sorry, lowest what now? Are those the numbers Karoline Lip-filler shared, or did they come from ICE Barbie and her untrained lapdogs before she was shown the way out?

Never mind tat statement being hilariously out of touch with reality, just asking to see which specific source you're parroting directly.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/26/2026, 6:23 AM
@TemporarilyHere - chatgpt, crimes down 50% since 1991
1 2 3

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder