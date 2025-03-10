JAMES BOND: Pierce Brosnan Doesn't Want To See An American 007; New Report Teases Amazon's Plans For The Spy

Pierce Brosnan has shared his thoughts on an American James Bond, while a new report claims that part of the mandate for Amazon gaining creative control of 007 was that the spy remain male and British.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 10, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: James Bond
Source: ActioNewz.com

It was recently revealed that longtime James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have reached a deal with Amazon that gives the company full creative control over 007. 

It's no secret that Amazon, owners of the Prime Video streaming platform, is eager to expand and monetize the property...even if it means shining the spotlight on Bond's supporting cast. As for Bond himself, it's unclear what the plan is for the iconic Sir Ian Fleming creation. 

As we first reported on ActioNewz.com, The Daily Mail (via Deadline) has shared details from an internal memo circulated at Amazon and MGM "stipulating the spy will not change gender or nationality." This means Bond will remain a man and either be British or part of the Commonwealth.

An insider told the tabloid, "There have been so many erroneous rumours about the future of Bond. Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth - and he has to be male."

Despite that latter note, it seems unlikely the next Bond will be anything other than British. Then again, Bond has been played by two non-British actors in the past: Australian George Lazenby and Irishman Pierce Brosnan.

During a recent conversation with The Telegraph, Brosnan - who starred as 007 in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day - said it's a "given" that the next Bond should be British, not American. 

"History has been passed on and I'm very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies I made with Barbara and Michael," he added. "It takes great courage for them to let go."

"I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

A recent report revealed, "Zero progress had been made in getting 007 back onscreen. There’s no script for the next movie, no director and - most critically - no Bond. Sources say Amazon had suggested a few actors, but none the Broccolis would sign off on."

It seems the landmark deal - thought to be worth as much as $1 billion - goes back to last December when The Wall Street Journal published a story revealing that Broccoli had described Amazon executives as "f***ing idiots." That soon found its way to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and one insider reveals, "He read her quote in the Journal and got on the phone and said, 'I don’t care what it costs, get rid of her.'"

Keep checking back here for updates on James Bond's future as we have them.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/10/2025, 11:43 AM
Transgender Bond confirmed then.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/10/2025, 12:12 PM
@ObserverIO - Yes! Give us a black transgender James/Jamie Bond with huge double d's and a 13 inch cock.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/10/2025, 12:26 PM
@DarthAlgar - ticket sold. Now streaming on the official James Bond Only Fans account.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/10/2025, 11:46 AM
They should set the new series in the 1950s when the books were written and have Bond be a WWII veteran, also build up to Blofeld and SPECTRE like the first five Connery movies.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/10/2025, 11:50 AM
@soberchimera - User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 3/10/2025, 12:08 PM
@soberchimera - Sounds great. You can have WW2 that haunts and drives him to keep going.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 3/10/2025, 12:09 PM
@soberchimera - Or have him as a spy during WW2?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/10/2025, 12:19 PM
@soberchimera - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/10/2025, 12:27 PM
@soberchimera - And get Christopher Nolan on board to direct. Let him take the wheel for a while before flooding the market with TV shows and cartoons and such.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/10/2025, 11:47 AM
With so many Brits playing American characters it would be funny if they got a Southern American with a terrible British accent to play Bond. I mean the perfect choice for Bond is Henry Cavil. But he played probably the most iconic American hero (by way of Krypton).
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/10/2025, 11:48 AM
I don't really care about Bond, but had to come in here because it's hilarious that Pierce says this when he is in fact Irish, not British, and he was born in a part of Ireland that isn't park of the commonwealth.

So if you go buy the "rules" laid out earlier in the article:
"Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth - and he has to be male."

He shouldn't have been [frick]ing Bond.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 3/10/2025, 12:00 PM
@SATW42 - I don’t think those rules mean the actor themselves has to be British….think it’s intentional is that the CHARACTER of James Bond remain British and male. Not necessarily the actor portraying him.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/10/2025, 12:01 PM
@NodrickStripson - but every single actor who has played him has followed those rules, except for him lmao
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/10/2025, 12:11 PM
@SATW42 - I know Scotland is technically part of the UK; does Scottish count as British? Because Connery...
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/10/2025, 12:21 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Scotland is part of the British Commonwealth, so yeah, he's ok lmao. It's only Pierce who doesn't follow the rules.

Some people are saying they mean the character and not the actor, but it's funny to me that the only actor who doesn't fit the bill along with the character is the one who thinks the character has to be British
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/10/2025, 12:28 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Scotland does count as British, yes, in fact Ireland although no longer part of the UK is still one of the British Isles (the clue is in that name, being British is to do with geography not nationality). England, Wales and Scotland are all on an Island called Great Britain (as it is the biggest of the British Isles).

Scotland is still FULL UK, the full name of which is the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (the United Kingdom bit being the clue as the crowns of Scotland and England United under James VI of Scotland AKA James I of England).

They have a devolved government but not FULLY independent (yet) of the UK government and still part of the Crown.

The British Isles are an archipelago in the North Atlantic Ocean off the north-western coast of continental Europe, consisting of the islands of Great Britain, Ireland, the Isle of Man, the Inner and Outer Hebrides, the Northern Isles (Orkney and Shetland), and over six thousand smaller islands.

The main point of all this is however Bond should remain with the history of being a Commander of the British Royal Navy thus the character should be British. The actor doesn't have to be far as I'm concerned but should be convincing as being British IMO and rare an American can pull off a convincing British accent unless lived here a LONG time :D

As I am a Brit I may be wrong but thought part the appeal of Bond in America was how traditionaly British he is, if anything I'd have thought maybe Americans would have more issue with it if the actor isn't than us in the UK would have.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/10/2025, 12:29 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Scotland is more than just a part of the British commonwealth, it is Britain. Britain is made up of the legacy countries of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/10/2025, 12:33 PM
@SATW42 - Ireland is one of the British Isles, technicaly thus they are still British even if not part of the UK or commonwealth. I know, it is confusing and not everyone uses the terms in the same way, certainly many from the nation state of Ireland would not consider themselves as 'British' but...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 11:49 AM
This insider saying Bond has to be British or part of the Commonwealth is interesting since does that mean an Australian or Canadian Bond can be a possibility?.

I doubt it but since this insider has brought it up , it certainly lets one’s imagination run wild haha.

Anyway , it’s interesting that apparently nothing them changing his race isn’t off limits unlike gender or nationality so I could see us getting a Black Bond in the future for example which I’m sure the people who yell “DEI” every chance they get will love.

If so then I think someone like a Sope Dirisu could be good!!.

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/10/2025, 11:59 AM
@TheVisionary25 - "This insider saying Bond has to be British or part of the Commonwealth is interesting since does that mean an Australian or Canadian Bond can be a possibility?."

There's already been an Aussie Bond
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/10/2025, 12:00 PM
@TheVisionary25 - the only Bond who hasn't followed the rules is the guy saying Bond has to be British lmao
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 12:20 PM
@SATW42 - yes , the actor sure

However I took it as the character , like can Bond Himself be Australian?.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/10/2025, 12:11 PM
I'm sure it'll a "reimagined for modern audiences"
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 3/10/2025, 12:12 PM
Isn’t Pierce Irish?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/10/2025, 12:23 PM
@fanboy03191 - Yeah, and not even Northern Irish.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/10/2025, 12:37 PM
@fanboy03191 - Ireland is still one of the British Isles, independence doesn't change geography, although obviously many in Ireland may not consider themself British, geographicaly they still are.
RedFury
RedFury - 3/10/2025, 12:29 PM
It's pretty sad that so many people seem to think that when Pierce says it's a given that Bond should be British, they think that he means the actor and not the character.

Has critical thinking, and reading comprehension really fallen this far? Come on guys... Pierce of course knows his own nationality lmao! Which means by process of elimination that he's talking about the character staying British.

I seriously worry for the future.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 3/10/2025, 12:34 PM
I hate when popular IPs fall in the hands of corporations. It never goes well.

