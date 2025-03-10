JAMES BOND: Pierce Brosnan Doesn't Want To See An American 007; New Report Teases Amazon's Plans For The Spy

It was recently revealed that longtime James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have reached a deal with Amazon that gives the company full creative control over 007.

It's no secret that Amazon, owners of the Prime Video streaming platform, is eager to expand and monetize the property...even if it means shining the spotlight on Bond's supporting cast. As for Bond himself, it's unclear what the plan is for the iconic Sir Ian Fleming creation.

As we first reported on ActioNewz.com, The Daily Mail (via Deadline) has shared details from an internal memo circulated at Amazon and MGM "stipulating the spy will not change gender or nationality." This means Bond will remain a man and either be British or part of the Commonwealth.

An insider told the tabloid, "There have been so many erroneous rumours about the future of Bond. Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth - and he has to be male."

Despite that latter note, it seems unlikely the next Bond will be anything other than British. Then again, Bond has been played by two non-British actors in the past: Australian George Lazenby and Irishman Pierce Brosnan.

During a recent conversation with The Telegraph, Brosnan - who starred as 007 in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day - said it's a "given" that the next Bond should be British, not American.

"History has been passed on and I'm very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies I made with Barbara and Michael," he added. "It takes great courage for them to let go."

"I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

A recent report revealed, "Zero progress had been made in getting 007 back onscreen. There’s no script for the next movie, no director and - most critically - no Bond. Sources say Amazon had suggested a few actors, but none the Broccolis would sign off on."

It seems the landmark deal - thought to be worth as much as $1 billion - goes back to last December when The Wall Street Journal published a story revealing that Broccoli had described Amazon executives as "f***ing idiots." That soon found its way to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and one insider reveals, "He read her quote in the Journal and got on the phone and said, 'I don’t care what it costs, get rid of her.'"

Keep checking back here for updates on James Bond's future as we have them.