JAMES BOND Shocker: Amazon Gains FULL Creative Control Over 007 From Longtime Franchise Producers

Last December, it was reported that longtime James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli had been butting heads with Amazon following its acquisition of MGM for a whopping $6.5 billion. The rights to 007 were part of the deal and, as you might expect, Amazon views the Sir Ian Fleming creation as a sure-fire means to make a hefty chunk of that back.

"[Broccoli] has told friends she doesn’t trust algorithm-centric Amazon with a character she helped to mythologize through big-screen storytelling and gut instinct," read a bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal. "This fall, she characterized the status of a new movie in dire terms - no script, no story and no new Bond."

In conversations with friends, she'd allegedly expressed her thoughts on Amazon by bluntly calling them "f***ing idiots." Now, it sounds like she's thrown in the towel and will leave them to create the "James Bond Cinematic Universe" they so desperately want.

According to Variety (via ActioNewz.com), Amazon MGM Studios, Michael G. Wilson, and Barbara Broccoli have formed a new joint venture to house the rights to Bond. All three will remain co-owners but Amazon MGM Studios now has full creative control.

So, brace yourselves to see Bond on streaming (Broccoli is previously thought to have fought to keep the secret agent in theaters).

"Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. "We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide."

"We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world."

Broccoli said, "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry."

"With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects"

"With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects," Wilson added. "Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

This is likely to speed up the hunt for the next Bond and an announcement could be made as soon as CinemaCon next month. As noted, there's money to be made from this character and it sounds like Broccoli and Wilson have stepped aside to allow Amazon to make that happen.

In the report mentioned above, it was said Amazon wants a "Marvel-style" James Bond Universe. The JBCU?