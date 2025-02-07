MAN OF STEEL Star Henry Cavill's Audition Tape For 2006's JAMES BOND: CASINO ROYALE Has Leaked Online

MAN OF STEEL Star Henry Cavill's Audition Tape For 2006's JAMES BOND: CASINO ROYALE Has Leaked Online

Justice League star Henry Cavill was among those eyed for James Bond in 2006's Casino Royale, and the actor's audition tape has leaked online two decades later. He even reels off some classic catchphrases.

By JoshWilding - Feb 07, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: James Bond
Many actors have come close to playing James Bond over the years, with Henry Cavill among the biggest names to have missed out on playing the iconic Sir Ian Fleming creation.

The former Superman was among those eyed to star as 007 when the role was being recast - and the franchise was getting a reboot - for 2006's Casino Royale. Daniel Craig beat Cavill to it, playing a blonde Bond (a controversial move at the time) we bid a permanent farewell to in 2021's No Time to Die

There's still no word on who will replace Craig and, if recent reports are to be believed, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli and Amazon are butting heads about the property's future. 

Now, though, Cavill's 007 audition from 2005 has leaked online (via ActioNewz.com). The YouTuber who uploaded it says "This Video came from a VHS Tape found in a recycling Bin at a Movie Studio," an odd story but, in fairness, stranger things have happened. 

In the video, we see Cavill read scenes from Goldeneye and even deliver his take on classic lines like, "Vodka martini, shaken not stirred," and, "Bond, James Bond." Cavill, who was in his 20s at the time, certainly looked the part. Had he got it, we have to believe Superman would have never crossed his radar. 

Other auditions uploaded by the channel include those featuring Sam Worthington (Avatar), Rupert Friend (Jurassic World Rebirth), and Antony Starr (The Boys).

In 2023, Casino Royale director Martin Campbell revealed just how close the Superman actor came to playing 007 nearly two decades ago.

"He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous," the filmmaker recalled. "And look, if Daniel didn’t exist Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape...very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then."

"I wasn't favouring Henry. The way they work with Bond and it’s pretty terrific is when they decide on the actor and you audition – in our case, it was eight people – it’s very democratic," Campbell continued. "It was myself and the producers, casting director, etc. And you go through the eight people and you put your hand up as you talk through each person and ultimately everybody has to be unanimous in their decision."

Asked if he thinks the now 41-year-old actor could still play Bond, he added, "I think they sign on for three Bonds, I’m not absolutely 100 per cent certain of that. So that’s going to take, what, six years of your life maybe? The next guy’s going to have to do that."

"Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50 and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond. He’s in good shape Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young."

Check out Cavill's Bond audition below and let us know how you think he did in the comments section.

KingLeonidas
KingLeonidas - 2/7/2025, 9:41 AM
Male Gal Gadot.
ferf
ferf - 2/7/2025, 9:52 AM
@KingLeonidas - RIGHT?! he looks and sounds so uncomfortable acting that i would have assumed he was an american putting on a bad british accent
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 2/7/2025, 10:46 AM
@ferf - To be fair he was in his early 20's when he was auditioning here, so he wasn't exactly as seasoned as some playing Bond should be and is clearly nervous.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/7/2025, 9:43 AM
"Can you take me higher" Creed hair having ass lol
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/7/2025, 9:46 AM
@DarthOmega - User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/7/2025, 9:48 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Scott would literally create vowels out of nowhere. Arms wide Oapauun!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/7/2025, 9:49 AM
@DarthOmega - Scott Stapp is such a tool. I'm glad P Nut hit him in the face ha
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/7/2025, 10:40 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - why is he a tool?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/7/2025, 10:43 AM
@McMurdo - https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/scott-stapp-and-311-brawl-100131/

Anecdotal story but while my brother was working on his undergrad he worked for American Express and had Scott on the line and kept trying to get credit for being the front man of Creed.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/7/2025, 9:45 AM
Is his acting "tremendous"? I've always liked Henry Cavill, but I've never seen any evidence that he's a very good actor.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/7/2025, 9:47 AM
@Izaizaiza - he's a very monotone actor.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/7/2025, 10:21 AM
@MisterBones - Exactly
Super12
Super12 - 2/7/2025, 9:46 AM
As a general fan of his I gotta admit, the guy's delivery is wooden as hell. He's definitely improved since then (Ungentlemanly warfare showed a bit more range for ex), but he's just always so monotone.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/7/2025, 9:47 AM
Thank god they went with Craig. Cavill is just too wooden.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/7/2025, 9:53 AM
I want to see his and Routh's Flyby auditions.
ferf
ferf - 2/7/2025, 9:54 AM
stop giving henry cavill work
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 2/7/2025, 9:56 AM
Looks like a more facially constructed Kit Harington.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 2/7/2025, 9:58 AM
I love him but he can't act.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 10:04 AM
I’m glad Craig got it honestly since Cavill does seem too young imo , especially for someone who is supposed to be a Naval Commander beforehand.

Also it’s interesting to see how he’s playing this scene from Goldeneye , it has a bit of charm but more direct & down to business which might indicate how his Bond would have been or could still be as opposed to Brosnan’s who was a bit more playful & self aware.

?si=L9DiVIPvfaply6lJ

Anyway , I like Cavill but personally hope he doesn’t become the next Bond since I feel like I have already seen his version with Napoleon Solo from Man From Uncle more or less.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/7/2025, 10:05 AM
Did you guys see the recent Bond report? They are trying to make the next Bond....Memeable...Like WTF???

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 10:08 AM
@BlackStar25 - where did you get that?

Also let’s stop believing shit before it actually happens!!.
ferf
ferf - 2/7/2025, 10:11 AM
@BlackStar25 - what would that even mean?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/7/2025, 10:16 AM
@ferf - I assume it means they would make Bond movie more Spoofy?....Which I think is a terrible direction...On top of that...No one can really makes "memeable" content because that in itself is sporadic.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 2/7/2025, 10:08 AM
Pretty good audition. Glad he didn't get it though...much preferred him as Superman.
AC1
AC1 - 2/7/2025, 10:13 AM
I'm glad they went with Daniel Craig, I loved his interpretation of Bond even if the films themselves were wildly inconsistent. I love Henry but based on that tape he wasn't ready, not just in the sense that he was too young but also that as an actor he wasn't there yet. He's improved a lot since then but he's probably aged out of the role by now.

And tbh I think he might be a little bit too good looking and too big to play the character anyway, I like Bond to look a bit more dangerous, a little rougher around the edges, and believably able to blend in to a crowd when he needs to. That's why Connery, Craig, and to a slightly lesser extent Dalton were my favourite Bond actors - all very good looking, but not perfect, and they all had an underlying danger to them. The only way I get a sense of danger from Henry is when they lean into him being a big muscular guy (e.g. The Witcher) but that doesn't feel right for Bond. Maybe I'm wrong about that though idk.

It'd be great to see him get to join the franchise in some other capacity though. I think he's got a great villain in him. Someone intelligent but also totally capable of beating the shit out of Bond!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 10:44 AM
@AC1 - agreed though I think Bond should still have some suaveness & charm to him

If it was down to him & Craig then I’m glad they went with the latter.

How do you rank the films from favorite to least?.

For me it’s…

1.Casino Royale
2.Skyfall
3.No Time To Die
4.Spectre
5.Quantum of Solace.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/7/2025, 10:19 AM
He wasn't ready.

He is now.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/7/2025, 10:41 AM
@DarthOmega - he'd kill it now. Agreed.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/7/2025, 10:25 AM
I would've like to have seen what kind of Superman he could've been without ZS.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/7/2025, 10:58 AM
@JacobsLadder - same! MoS was one of the better movies out of the entire volume. I liked seeing how vulnerable Cavill made the character. I didn't see him just as a superhero. I saw him as a human being too, if that makes sense.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/7/2025, 10:37 AM
Wooden, uncharasmatic himbo actor who sucks in everything
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/7/2025, 10:43 AM
This is how we got Deadpool. Let the ganes begin for Mister Cavill.

I think he'd be a great James Bond. Hell, he's played a spy almost half of his roles the last 3-10 years. The perfect age too to get 3-5 Bond movies, then call it quits. Let's make Mister Cavill our next Bond.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 2/7/2025, 10:57 AM
He was in his early 20's and is clearly nervous here, kind of sucks that these got leaked tbh.

He'd be great for now tho.

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/7/2025, 11:00 AM
I like him

But not for James Bond. His looks could only take him so far. He has a short range of what he could do as an actor. He could make a great living making movies like F&F or CBM or in a King Kong movie. I liked him in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare but nothing memorable. After Daniel Craig this choice would be a step down.

Several steps down.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/7/2025, 11:09 AM
Henry Cavill should be Superman!!

