MAN OF STEEL Star Henry Cavill's Audition Tape For 2006's JAMES BOND: CASINO ROYALE Has Leaked Online

Many actors have come close to playing James Bond over the years, with Henry Cavill among the biggest names to have missed out on playing the iconic Sir Ian Fleming creation.

The former Superman was among those eyed to star as 007 when the role was being recast - and the franchise was getting a reboot - for 2006's Casino Royale. Daniel Craig beat Cavill to it, playing a blonde Bond (a controversial move at the time) we bid a permanent farewell to in 2021's No Time to Die.

There's still no word on who will replace Craig and, if recent reports are to be believed, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli and Amazon are butting heads about the property's future.

Now, though, Cavill's 007 audition from 2005 has leaked online (via ActioNewz.com). The YouTuber who uploaded it says "This Video came from a VHS Tape found in a recycling Bin at a Movie Studio," an odd story but, in fairness, stranger things have happened.

In the video, we see Cavill read scenes from Goldeneye and even deliver his take on classic lines like, "Vodka martini, shaken not stirred," and, "Bond, James Bond." Cavill, who was in his 20s at the time, certainly looked the part. Had he got it, we have to believe Superman would have never crossed his radar.

Other auditions uploaded by the channel include those featuring Sam Worthington (Avatar), Rupert Friend (Jurassic World Rebirth), and Antony Starr (The Boys).

In 2023, Casino Royale director Martin Campbell revealed just how close the Superman actor came to playing 007 nearly two decades ago.

"He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous," the filmmaker recalled. "And look, if Daniel didn’t exist Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape...very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then."

"I wasn't favouring Henry. The way they work with Bond and it’s pretty terrific is when they decide on the actor and you audition – in our case, it was eight people – it’s very democratic," Campbell continued. "It was myself and the producers, casting director, etc. And you go through the eight people and you put your hand up as you talk through each person and ultimately everybody has to be unanimous in their decision."

Asked if he thinks the now 41-year-old actor could still play Bond, he added, "I think they sign on for three Bonds, I’m not absolutely 100 per cent certain of that. So that’s going to take, what, six years of your life maybe? The next guy’s going to have to do that."

"Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50 and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond. He’s in good shape Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young."

Check out Cavill's Bond audition below and let us know how you think he did in the comments section.