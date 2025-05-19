BALLERINA: Ana de Armas & Norman Reedus Get Ambushed In Exclusive New Clip

With Ballerina nearly upon us, Lionsgate has been kind enough to share with us an exclusive clip from the movie, spotlighting a key scene where Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) seeks out a man named Daniel Pine (Norman Reedus) for help, but their meeting is cut short when a horde of armed goons come knocking.

As per the synopsis, Eve Macarro is a young woman training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. However, when she discovers the truth behind her family's murder, she embarks on a one-woman mission to avenge her fallen loved ones or die trying. She'll be forced to face some of the deadliest assassins the world has to offer and things quickly go from bad to worse when her own people have a put a hit on her head, and have sent the one-and-only John Wick (Keanu Reeves) to take her out... permanently.

The new film is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, so it's expected to fill in a few gaps between the films, and, with a fifth film now confirmed, it seems likely that the new film could provide some insight on how they plan on resurrecting Baba Yaga.

In addition to Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die; Ghosted), the film also features Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; Speed; Sonic the Hedgehog 3) as the legendary John Wick, with a supporting cast consisting of Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker Face; The Umbrella Academy).

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6!

