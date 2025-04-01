JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 5 Officially Announced; Keanu Reeves & Director Chad Stahelski To Return

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 5 Officially Announced; Keanu Reeves & Director Chad Stahelski To Return

After a big day of reveals, Lionsgate has made it official: John Wick: Chapter 5 is in active development at Lionsgate, with both Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski set to return.

By RohanPatel - Apr 01, 2025 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: John Wick

"Yeah, I'm thinking, I'm back!"

To close out their CinemaCon presentation today, Lionsgate officially announced John Wick: Chapter 5, which is now in active development at the studio, with both director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves set to return. 

To date, the franchise has grossed over $1.028 billion at the global box office, with each installment grossing more than the last. The original John Wick earned $86 million worldwide, John Wick: Chapter 2 grossed $174.3 million, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum topped $328.3 million, and, most recently, John Wick: Chapter 4 collected $440.1 million worldwide.  

A spinoff film, titled Ballerina is due out this summer, and two more John Wick films were announced earlier today: an anipated prequel film that will follow Baba Yaga as he completes The Impossible Task, and a Caine spinoff film that will follow Donnie Yen's character after the events of Chapter 4. 

In a statement, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson expressed his excitement, “Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world. We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next” 

Producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee added, “It’s so important to get this story right and give John’s story the proper next step. It’s exciting to take the first step on that road.

Speaking of story, Chapter 4 did end with the presumed demise of one John Wick, so fans should be extremely eager to find out how he'll be resurrected in the now-officially announced sequel. 

As we mentioned above, next up in the John Wick saga is the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, starring Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die; Ghosted) in the lead role as Eve Macarro. 

The supporting cast consists of Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; SpeedSonic the Hedgehog 3) as the legendary John Wick, Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker FaceThe Umbrella Academy). 

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers. 

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6!

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

JOHN WICK Animated Prequel Film In The Works; Keanu Reeves To Return For The Impossible Task
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/1/2025, 9:32 PM
Gunn confirms pocket universe. Plot leak is true and they are currently showing new footage from Superman.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/1/2025, 9:33 PM
@McMurdo - plot leak or not #InGunnWeTrust
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/1/2025, 9:43 PM
@McMurdo -
Superman's cape is made from all the red flags that this movie is giving off...
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/1/2025, 9:46 PM
@McMurdo - I didn't hear anything about the leak. But I have heard from some people that it's actually good. Not the usual shills either. So now I've moved from meh, to cautiously optimistic
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/1/2025, 9:33 PM
So we have John Wick 1-5, Ballerina, Caine, and the animated prequel. Along with the Continental series. They definitely grew the world and lore.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 4/1/2025, 9:34 PM
That could be fun but can we reign in the fight sequences? They went on for way too long especially in the 4th movie. If we can get it back to the first or 2nd movie level that would be great.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/1/2025, 9:36 PM
@JonAwesome - I agree. The staircase scene was never ending
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/1/2025, 9:41 PM
@ThorArms -
A long fight would be fine, but the director needs to establish a flow to the fight scenes. It can't just be endless fighting without tension. With him being basically invulnerable we need a reason to care or at least make the fights look more engaging.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/1/2025, 9:46 PM
@JonAwesome - Agreed. JW3 was my favorite as far as the over the top shit being just this side of ri-goddamn-diculous.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/1/2025, 9:36 PM
False Grave
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/1/2025, 9:47 PM
User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/1/2025, 10:00 PM
April fools
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 4/1/2025, 10:11 PM
Good news about John Wick continuing, now what about news on a Constantine sequel.

