BALLERINA Trailer Set To Arrive Tomorrow; Check Out First Teaser For Ana de Armas-Starrer Now

The first trailer for Lionsgate's John Wick spinoff Ballerina is set to arrive tomorrow, offering our first real look at the upcoming actioner starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves!

News
By RohanPatel - Sep 25, 2024 09:09 PM EST
Filed Under: John Wick

To announce tomorrow's trailer launch, Lionsgate has shared the first teaser for Ballerina, their upcoming John Wick spinoff that will star Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas in the leading role as a young assassin named Eve Macarro, who is training in the ways of the Ruska Roma, a group that was first introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

The film's official synopsis reveals the new film's place in the larger John Wick universe and how Keanu Reeves' Baba Yaga, who has been confirmed to appear, may factor into the film's proceedings. It reads, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

At the moment, we're not entirely sure whether or not we'll see Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves team-up or square off, but either way, it's going to be a treat to see the  frequent co-stars reunite on the big screen. Also, while the film is set prior to the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, there's always a possibility we could get a hint of what's to come in the rumored John Wick: Chapter 5, although that might just be wishful thinking at this point.  

In addition to Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die) in the title role and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; Sonic the Hedgehog 3) reprising his iconic part, the film's supporting cast consists of Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), and Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick).

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers. 

This will be the second spinoff project since the last Reeves-led film, succeeding the prequel series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which launched on Peacock last year.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025!

Watch the teaser below and check back in tomorrow for the full trailer:

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/25/2024, 9:32 PM
I'd rather just wait for John Wick 5
dracula
dracula - 9/25/2024, 9:38 PM
Seriously what is the point

John wick is dead

Never going to see crossover

Just going to be a bunch of assassin movies banking on the brand
valmic
valmic - 9/25/2024, 9:48 PM
@dracula - Hes in the movie... This takes place between 3 and 4.
Chuck420Taylor
Chuck420Taylor - 9/25/2024, 10:00 PM
@dracula - even though he is confirmed for this movie, jw started the world, why does would he need to be in everything. He doesnt need to show up in the Caine spinoff. That's such a weird ass take.
dracula
dracula - 9/25/2024, 10:04 PM
@Chuck420Taylor - doesnt need to be in everything

But who cares about spin offs that start aftet the main franchise is over
HermanM
HermanM - 9/25/2024, 9:49 PM
She so fine
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 10:27 PM
Cool!!.

I like Ana De Armas aswell as alot of the others in the cast but not too enamored by the choice of director…

Len Wiseman I feel has done better work in tv then film since I have never really been a fan of what I’ve seen of his in the latter such as Live Free or Die Hard & Total Recall (though both had their moments imo).

Anyway we’ll see , I hope it turns out well!!.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/25/2024, 10:32 PM

I still haven't gotten around to watching John Wick 4 yet, much less the companion/spinoff shows/movies.

Each movie I watched just kept doing the same thing...
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/25/2024, 10:34 PM

And Ana is quickly moving up my restraining order top 10 list.

Sooooo hot.....
TheTurd
TheTurd - 9/25/2024, 10:41 PM
Tomorrow then.....
User Comment Image

View Recorder