BALLERINA Trailer Set To Arrive Tomorrow; Check Out First Teaser For Ana de Armas-Starrer Now

To announce tomorrow's trailer launch, Lionsgate has shared the first teaser for Ballerina, their upcoming John Wick spinoff that will star Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas in the leading role as a young assassin named Eve Macarro, who is training in the ways of the Ruska Roma, a group that was first introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

The film's official synopsis reveals the new film's place in the larger John Wick universe and how Keanu Reeves' Baba Yaga, who has been confirmed to appear, may factor into the film's proceedings. It reads, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

At the moment, we're not entirely sure whether or not we'll see Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves team-up or square off, but either way, it's going to be a treat to see the frequent co-stars reunite on the big screen. Also, while the film is set prior to the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, there's always a possibility we could get a hint of what's to come in the rumored John Wick: Chapter 5, although that might just be wishful thinking at this point.

In addition to Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die) in the title role and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; Sonic the Hedgehog 3) reprising his iconic part, the film's supporting cast consists of Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), and Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick).

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers.

This will be the second spinoff project since the last Reeves-led film, succeeding the prequel series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which launched on Peacock last year.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025!

Watch the teaser below and check back in tomorrow for the full trailer: