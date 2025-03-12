JOHN WICK 5 Officially Confirmed At Lionsgate By Head Of Global Products And Experiences

John Wick 5, the movie that seemed impossible after the vents of John Wick: Chapter 4, has been officially confirmed! The R rated action and stunts heavy franchise seemed to end with the fourth film, but we now have confirmation that the fifth movie is underway.

At a preview event for the John Wick Experience in Las Vegas, Jenefer Brown, Head of Global Products and Experiences spoke to ComicBook.com and confirmed the fifth movie in the franchise is indeed happening.

“This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways. Up next, of course, we have Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and can’t wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we’ve announced we’re working on a fifth John Wick film.”

She then added to the conversation, “We’re developing a fifth John Wick film… [he] may be [dead]. We are all on baited breath waiting to find out.”

This comes as quite the surprise, albeit a welcome surprise, as Keanu Reeves himself has said the character is dead. In fact, those were his exact words. Of course, in Hollywood, anything can happen, including the resurrection of dead characters. Maybe Reeves is trying to throw everyone off the scent, or maybe the studio is planning to continue the movies with or without him, something that would undoubtedly upset many fans.

At the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, it was pretty clear that John had died even though we didn’t see the character’s body being placed into a coffin or buried. There were lots of theories flying around that John wasn’t actually dead, and some of them were loosely based on John’s dog’s attention being pulled away from his grave at the last minute. Maybe that means John is alive, maybe that means the dog was looking at a squirrel, but if John Wick makes his way back to the big screen for more incredible action, we’re excited.

John Wick: Chapter 4 made about 440 million dollars worldwide on a one hundred million dollar budget, which is a profit, but after the consideration of marketing costs, it’s not an enormous profit. However, Lionsgate may be looking to make up for a pretty poor 2024 box office haul as movies like Megalopolis, The Crow, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare very much underperformed. In fact, they may even be trying to prep themselves up for a sale, and announcing a fifth John Wick movie is a good way to make themselves seem more valuable.

The first John Wick is more of a simple movie about a former assassin whose wife recently passed and left him a puppy. When that puppy is killed by Russian mobsters who also steal his car, John seeks revenge. In John Wick: Chapter 2, we learn that this world of assassin’s is much bigger than previously thought and the lore of the world is expanded on exponentially. This continues into John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum as John must defend his friends. In John Wick: Chapter 4, the stunts and the world are bigger than ever, as is John’s kill count.

What do you think about the announcement of John Wick 5? Let us know in the comments!