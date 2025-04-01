JOHN WICK Spinoff Film CAINE Announced With Donnie Yen Set To Star & Direct

"The dead are gone. Only the living matter. After my daughter was born, I wanted to leave this life. I thought I did."

Following up on the John Wick animated prequel news, Lionsgate also announced today that John Wick: Chapter 4 star Donnie Yen will direct and headline an upcoming spinoff film centered around his scene-stealing character Caine.

The untitled feature is expected to kickstart production in Hong Kong later this year, with a screenplay from The Batman Part II scribe Mattson Tomlin. Plot details remain under warps, but the new film will continue Caine's story arc following the events of Chapter 4, as he has been freed from his obligations to the High Table.

It will be stylistically modeled on the uniquely designed action films that Yen helped make famous, so fans of the action legend should be very, very excited.

87Eleven Entertainment's Chad Stahelski and Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are attached as producers, with Yen serving in an executive producer role.

Following the announcement, Yen said, “The John Wick films have set an immensely high standard for action filmmaking and I greatly appreciate Lionsgate giving me the opportunity to further elevate the franchise,” said Yen. “I am both thrilled and deeply inspired to make this happen.”

Stahelski added, “One of my favorite characters in the John Wick world is Caine. To have the chance to dive into his world and discover all his adventures excites us all. We envision a modern day kung-fu classic that explores the John Wick world, and who better to helm it than Donnie Yen himself. His understanding of the culture, the world, and, of course, the action, make him the perfect director for this project.”

Yen is an accomplished actor/director, having previously helmed The Prosecutor, Sakra, Protégé de la Rose Noire, Shanghai Affairs, Ballistic Kiss, Legend of the Wolf, and Asian Cop: High Voltage.

Next up for the John Wick saga is the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, starring Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die; Ghosted) in the lead role as Eve Macarro.

The supporting cast consists of Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; Speed; Sonic the Hedgehog 3) as the legendary John Wick, Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker Face; The Umbrella Academy).

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6!