JOHN WICK Spinoff Film CAINE Announced With Donnie Yen Set To Star & Direct

We have even more exciting John Wick news for you as it's just been announced that a spinoff film centered around Donnie Yen's Caine will be heading into production at the end of this year!

By RohanPatel - Apr 01, 2025 08:04 PM EST
"The dead are gone. Only the living matter. After my daughter was born, I wanted to leave this life. I thought I did."

Following up on the John Wick animated prequel news, Lionsgate also announced today that John Wick: Chapter 4 star Donnie Yen will direct and headline an upcoming spinoff film centered around his scene-stealing character Caine. 

The untitled feature is expected to kickstart production in Hong Kong later this year, with a screenplay from The Batman Part II scribe Mattson Tomlin. Plot details remain under warps, but the new film will continue Caine's story arc following the events of Chapter 4, as he has been freed from his obligations to the High Table.

It will be stylistically modeled on the uniquely designed action films that Yen helped make famous, so fans of the action legend should be very, very excited. 

87Eleven Entertainment's Chad Stahelski and Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are attached as producers, with Yen serving in an executive producer role. 

Following the announcement, Yen said, “The John Wick films have set an immensely high standard for action filmmaking and I greatly appreciate Lionsgate giving me the opportunity to further elevate the franchise,” said Yen. “I am both thrilled and deeply inspired to make this happen.

Stahelski added, “One of my favorite characters in the John Wick world is Caine. To have the chance to dive into his world and discover all his adventures excites us all. We envision a modern day kung-fu classic that explores the John Wick world, and who better to helm it than Donnie Yen himself. His understanding of the culture, the world, and, of course, the action, make him the perfect director for this project.

Yen is an accomplished actor/director, having previously helmed The ProsecutorSakraProtégé de la Rose NoireShanghai Affairs, Ballistic KissLegend of the Wolf, and Asian Cop: High Voltage

Next up for the John Wick saga is the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, starring Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die; Ghosted) in the lead role as Eve Macarro. 

The supporting cast consists of Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; SpeedSonic the Hedgehog 3) as the legendary John Wick, Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker FaceThe Umbrella Academy). 

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers. 

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6!

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/1/2025, 8:58 PM
Interesting. Will be good to see some wuxia elements, maybe hire yuen wo ping for the stunts
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/1/2025, 8:58 PM
Let me be FIRST to say I CAN'T SEE THIS HAPPENING
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/1/2025, 9:05 PM
@Batmangina - I meant SECOND
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/1/2025, 9:01 PM
Come John, let's get this s*** over with.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/1/2025, 9:05 PM
better then that ballerina bu11sh1t.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 4/1/2025, 10:11 PM
@harryba11zack - Elaborate
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/1/2025, 9:09 PM
Badass character. Glad to hear it.

View Recorder