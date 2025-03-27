Leonardo DiCaprio Starts The Revolution In New Trailer For Paul Thomas Anderson's ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

The first official trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's next film One Battle After Another has landed online, offering a first look at the upcoming comedy thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio!

By RohanPatel - Mar 27, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

After dropping a short teaser last week, Warner Bros has launched the full-length official trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's black comedy thriller One Battle After Another, which stars Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood; The Revenant; The Wolf of Wall Street) in the lead role and marks his first collaboration with Anderson. 

While the studio had been tight-lipped on plot details, the trailer now reveals the film will follow a man named a revolutionary named Bob Ferguson (DiCaprio), who's doing his best to save his daughter. 

In addition to DiCaprio, the supporting cast features 2x Academy Award-winner Sean Penn (Mystic River; Milk; The Thin Red Line), Academy Award-winner Benicio del Toro (Traffic; Sicario; The Usual Suspects), Regina Hall (Girls Trip; Scary Movie; The Best Man), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One; Coming 2 America; Honey: Rise Up and Dance), Chase Infiniti (Bruiser; All American; Bel-Air), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza; Valley Girl; The Idol), Wood Harris (The Wire; Remember the Titans; Creed), and Shayna McHayle (Support the Girls; Random Acts of Flyness; One Dollar).

11x Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson wrote, directed, and produced the feature. It's his first film since 2021's Licorice Pizza. The prolific filmmaker's previous credits also include Phantom ThreadInherent ViceThe MasterThere Will Be BloodPunch-Drunk LoveMagnoliaBoogie Nights, and Hard Eight.   

In other DiCaprio-related news, 20th Century hs landed the distribution rights to Martin Scorsese's next film, a Hawaii-set crime thriller that will star Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, and Emily Blunt.

One Battle After Another hits theaters on September 26! 

Watch the official trailer below:

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson comes “One Battle After Another,” starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Oscar and BAFTA winners Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn also star alongside Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, as well as Wood Harris and Alana Haim.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay, and produces alongside Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy, with Will Weiske executive producing.

The creative team behind the camera includes several frequent collaborators, among them directors of photography Michael Bauman and Anderson; Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning production designer Florencia Martin; BAFTA-nominated editor Andy Jurgensen; Oscar and BAFTA-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis; and with music by Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Ghoulardi Film Company Production, A Paul Thomas Anderson Film, “One Battle After Another.” Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on September 26, 2025, and internationally beginning in September 2025.

incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 3/27/2025, 4:13 PM
D-Cap has been awesome in most of his projects...loved him in Killers of the Flower Moon!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/27/2025, 4:14 PM
Is this set whit vampires in the Jim Crow era?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/27/2025, 4:58 PM
@Malatrova15 -

If not, it should be!!!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/27/2025, 4:19 PM
Hyped for this. Love PTA, love Pynchon, could give or take Leo, but two out of three ain't bad!
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/27/2025, 4:28 PM
@Clintthahamster - I got a copy of Mason & Dixon collecting dust on my shelf; is that a good entry for Pynchon? Or should I just start w/ Vineland since this is based on that?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 4:43 PM
@Clintthahamster - There Will Be Blood is one of the greatest films of all time. I'll say it.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/27/2025, 4:51 PM
@tmp3 - I'll admit that Vineland is the one Pynchon book I've never [frick]ed with, though I finally cracked it a few weeks ago for that very reason.

As for the rest, Mason & Dixon is probably the worst way in, tbh. Lots of anachronistic language and spellings. It'd probably be easier to get through now that Wikipedia is a thing.

Crying of Lot 49 is probably the best place to start, a little lighter, and MUCH shorter than most of his work.

Inherent Vice is probably my favorite. Lighter and funnier like Crying, but also more assured, and VERY funny.

Gravity's Rainbow is The Big One, but it's among his most impenetrable works (though I've recently discovered that I have aphantasia which makes reading most fiction more challenging that it is for most folks.)

Well, hell, I've done almost all of them . . . Against the Day is one that I've been fighting with. As long and as dense as Mason & Dixon, but not as compelling somehow. I got the Bleeding Edge a while back, but haven't really approached it. The reviews said it was Vineland-esque, but I wouldn't know. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Oh, and there's V, which landed between CoL49 and GR. If you're a PTA guy, that one's definitely worth taking a run at. The Master was purportedly loosely based on that one.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/27/2025, 4:53 PM
@McMurdo - No doubt. Punch Drunk Love is the all-timer for me. It was the only movie I've ever seen where I checked to see if it had been nominated for sound design at the Oscars (it was!)
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/27/2025, 4:22 PM
Well, it looks like a funny movie! I'll give it a watch. The only thing I'm wondering is... HOW THEEEE [frick] TEYANA TAYLOR GOT THIS ROLE? This woman FINESSED her ex in the divorce agreement a couple weeks ago. This lady must have dirt on someone, or a really good agent. It looks like she's Leo's love interest in this film, so she's got a damn good job with this one.
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/27/2025, 4:27 PM
Maybe this will finally motivate me to start Thomas Pynchon. PTA gotta be one of the best working rn, can’t wait
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 3/27/2025, 4:27 PM
For awhile, IMO, DiCaprio’s growth as an actor wavered. I always felt that you can tell that he was acting, in most of his projects. Gilbert Grape felt transformative for him. Then it was a lot of meh. He was so good in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His characters ticks and insecurities made Leo disappear into the role. I really hope he goes further into that. I really loved Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Everyone freakin killed it in that movie.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/27/2025, 4:37 PM
@LibraMatter - I hear ya. Oddly enough he was pretty awesome when he was a child actor. Gilbert Grape and This Boys life showed he was a fantastic actor. Tom Cruise is another one of those. "I'm ACTING" actors. I love watching him on screen but I never fully believe he's the character. I always feel like I'm watching Tom Cruise is___
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 4:41 PM
@LibraMatter - he's fantastic in The Departed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 4:53 PM
@LibraMatter - I have enjoyed a lot of his performances but OUATIH might be my favorite of his since Django tbh (though Wolf of Wall
Street is close).

He perfectly fit Rick Dalton

User Comment Image
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 3/27/2025, 4:29 PM
In other DiCaprio-related news, 20th Century hs landed the distribution rights to Martin Scorsese's next film, a Hawaii-set crime thriller that will star Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, and Emily Blunt.

This could be fantastic if the rock wasn't staring in this,..my prediction is that Scorsese will only produce this if it eventually gets made.
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/27/2025, 4:39 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Scorsese Presents… a Todd Phillips Picture…
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 4:40 PM
Absolutely disgusting that PTA doesn't have an Oscar win. That is unhinged.
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/27/2025, 4:40 PM
Speaking of Leo, can’t wait to get an update on the devil in the white city. Finally read the book and would love to see that happen down the line
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 4:47 PM
@tmp3 - feel like that one is just never gonna happen. Would also like to see it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 4:49 PM
Seems intriguing and amusing imo…

Doesn’t seem like it’ll be to everyone’s tastes but seems to appeal to me for now.

Leo & the rest of the cast seem great as usual!!.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/27/2025, 4:51 PM
Looks weird...But I liked the trailer. Love seeing more Leo as well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 4:58 PM
Off topic:

@JoshWilding
@RorMachine

Lili Taylor cast in Daredevil:Born Again Season 2.

https://deadline.com/2025/03/lili-taylor-daredevil-born-again-season-2-marvel-disney-plus-1236350524/

