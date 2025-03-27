Leonardo DiCaprio Starts The Revolution In New Trailer For Paul Thomas Anderson's ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

After dropping a short teaser last week, Warner Bros has launched the full-length official trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's black comedy thriller One Battle After Another, which stars Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood; The Revenant; The Wolf of Wall Street) in the lead role and marks his first collaboration with Anderson.

While the studio had been tight-lipped on plot details, the trailer now reveals the film will follow a man named a revolutionary named Bob Ferguson (DiCaprio), who's doing his best to save his daughter.

In addition to DiCaprio, the supporting cast features 2x Academy Award-winner Sean Penn (Mystic River; Milk; The Thin Red Line), Academy Award-winner Benicio del Toro (Traffic; Sicario; The Usual Suspects), Regina Hall (Girls Trip; Scary Movie; The Best Man), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One; Coming 2 America; Honey: Rise Up and Dance), Chase Infiniti (Bruiser; All American; Bel-Air), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza; Valley Girl; The Idol), Wood Harris (The Wire; Remember the Titans; Creed), and Shayna McHayle (Support the Girls; Random Acts of Flyness; One Dollar).

11x Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson wrote, directed, and produced the feature. It's his first film since 2021's Licorice Pizza. The prolific filmmaker's previous credits also include Phantom Thread, Inherent Vice, The Master, There Will Be Blood, Punch-Drunk Love, Magnolia, Boogie Nights, and Hard Eight.

In other DiCaprio-related news, 20th Century hs landed the distribution rights to Martin Scorsese's next film, a Hawaii-set crime thriller that will star Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, and Emily Blunt.

One Battle After Another hits theaters on September 26!

Watch the official trailer below: