FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - Action-Packed First Clips See Dementus And Furiosa Go To War

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to hit theaters on May 24, and Warner Bros. has now released two action-packed clips spotlighting the conflict between Furiosa and Dementus...

By MarkCassidy - May 11, 2024 05:05 PM EST
"Remember me?"

Warner Bros. has released the first clips from George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, highlighting what will likely be a couple of key sequences from the upcoming Fury Road prequel.

In the first clip, we see Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) take aim at Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), only to come to the realization that the wily warlord also has her in his sights. One rocket launcher blast later, and everyone appear to be down for the count.

The second sneak peek finds Dementus at the mercy of Furiosa. After commending her on her survival skills, the villain makes a grab for her boot knife and gets a gun-barrel in the face for his efforts.

Full reviews are still under embargo, but the social media responses have been highly positive so far. More press screenings take place next Friday, so be sure to check back for our reaction/review.

Check out the clips at the links below.

"This is an odyssey without question of someone who's taken from her home and spends the rest of her life trying to get home," Miller explained to EW in a recent interview "I don't want to give away too much, but the one thing is Furiosa, in order to survive as a child in a world that's in extremis, she has to have a lot of innate resources."

"What's remarkable is we see some people endure [those extremes] and still emerge with a degree of human magnificence," the filmmaker continues. "Others are crushed by it and lost on the way. So you can see from the behavior of the mother the sort of things that the daughter inherits in the story. I think we are a product of our parents and those that came before to some extent. And we take all that material as human beings and negotiate the world. I think that's all of our stories, one way or another. And that's the same in this story."

You can check out the recently released full trailer below.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," reads the movie's synopsis. "Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Miller penned the script with Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The director's behind-the-scenes creative team includes first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris, director of photography Simon Duggan (Hacksaw Ridge, The Great Gatsby), composer Tom Holkenborg, sound designer Robert Mackenzie, editor Eliot Knapman, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and colorist Eric Whipp.

The team also includes other longtime collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/11/2024, 5:31 PM
Hunter is kimling it as Furiosa
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 5/11/2024, 5:45 PM
@Malatrova15 - I'd say. Forever and together amen
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/11/2024, 5:54 PM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/11/2024, 5:58 PM
Still not too keen on the much more noticeable CGI (compared to Fury Road), but it does look awesome otherwise.
grif
grif - 5/11/2024, 6:00 PM
bring back mel gibson


