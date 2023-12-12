FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - Anya Taylor-Joy Sports A Familiar Look On First Theaterical Poster

"Out here, everything hurts. You wanna get through this? Do as I say."

The first trailer for George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga debuted during Warner Bros.' CCXP panel last week, and Fandango has now shared the first theatrical one-sheet for the highly-anticipated post-apocalyptic actioner.

The poster spotlights Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger take on Imperator Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron in the last film), who is sporting a very similar look to her older counterpart here (minus the bald head). Furiosa is also featured at the bottom of the poster alongside Chris Hemsworth's ruthless Dementus, and Immortan Joe, who Mad Max: Fury Road fans will be all too familiar with.

The trailer revealed that this story will begin 45 years before the world fell, as we see a young Furiosa being taken from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers and getting swept up in a feud between feuding warlords Dementus and Joe.

Miller has previously confirmed that the movie takes place over a 15-year span.

"All I can say about my excitement about doing it is that it’s definitely exciting, because even though it’s certainly of that world of Fury Road, it’s also got a lot of the differences we’ve been talking about. Again, it’s uniquely familiar. And probably the biggest difference is the timespan. Fury Road happened over three days and two nights and this one happens over 15 years. So, it’s a saga."

"For more than that, we’ll have to talk again in the future," he added.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," reads the movie's synopsis. "Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Miller penned the script with Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The director's behind-the-scenes creative team includes first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris, director of photography Simon Duggan (Hacksaw Ridge, The Great Gatsby), composer Tom Holkenborg, sound designer Robert Mackenzie, editor Eliot Knapman, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and colorist Eric Whipp.

The team also includes other longtime collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road.