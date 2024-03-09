FURIOSA Unleashes A New Look At Anya Taylor-Joy's Badass Warrior As George Miller Teases Mad Max Cameo

A new Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga still has been released showcasing Anya Taylor-Joy as the title character, while we also have a fresh look at Chris Hemsworth's villainous Warlord Dementus. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Mar 09, 2024 05:03 AM EST
Source: Empire (via SFFGazette.com)

Mad Max: Fury Road is widely regarded as an undisputed classic and, nearly a decade later, filmmaker George Miller is finally returning to that world with the prequel movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Charlize Theron played the character back in 2015 but the mantle is now being passed to The New Mutants and Dune: Part Two star Anya Taylor-Joy. 

"The story is the saga of Furiosa, and how she gets taken from home, and spends the rest of her life trying to get back," Miller tells Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com). "[In] Fury Road, the story unfolds over three days and two nights. This film follows the story that runs directly into Fury Road, for 15 years."

"It’s a different animal It’s got many different locations. It’s an odyssey. No question." The filmmaker first dreamed up this story while shooting Mad Max: Fury Road and reveals it was a hit with Theron. "She said, 'Please, George, can we make this first?' It was the first time I realised that there’s something really strong in this story."

As for whether this movie could feature an appearance from a young Max Rockatansky, Miller chooses his words carefully but suggests we'll feel the character's presence in some way in Furiosa"I won’t give away too much about that," he teases. "All I’ll say is, Max is lurking there in the background."

Check out a new still from the movie featuring Taylor-Joy as Furiosa along with another Empire Magazine cover showcasing Chris Hemsworth's Warlord Dementus in the X posts below.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal Mad Max films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road.  

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus.  Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe.  While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke. Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is currently set to be released in theaters on May 24, 2024.

DravenCorvis - 3/9/2024, 5:51 AM
Still remember seeing Fury Road in the cinema and having a blast, and I still have a blast with it at home.

Really hoping this is good.

