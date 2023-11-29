FURIOSA: Witness The First Official Look At Anya Taylor-Joy In George Miller's FURY ROAD Prequel

FURIOSA: Witness The First Official Look At Anya Taylor-Joy In George Miller's FURY ROAD Prequel FURIOSA: Witness The First Official Look At Anya Taylor-Joy In George Miller's FURY ROAD Prequel

Witness! Though it's not a still from the movie, Warner Bros.' CCXP Furiosa display gives us a pretty good idea of how Anya Taylor-Joy will look in George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 29, 2023 10:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Mad Max
Source: Via SFFGazette.com

Oh, what a day! What a lovely day!

This year's CCXP São Paulo event gets underway tomorrow, and Warner Bros. is expected to debut the first teaser for George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, during its panel. If the footage does screen, it will most likely be released online afterwards, but that's yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, though, we do have what counts as a first official look at Anya Talor-Joy (The Northman, Glass) as a younger take on Charlize Theron's lethal Imperator from the previous film.

Collider snapped the photo of the Furiosa display, and it features a gold statue of the actress in full costume as the wasteland warrior known as Furiosa. Joy is wearing a very similar outfit to Theron's take on the character here, and also appears to be missing her arm.

Miller has previously confirmed that the movie takes place over a 15-year period, so we assume this is how Furiosa will look closer to the end of the film than the beginning.

"All I can say about my excitement about doing it is that it’s definitely exciting, because even though it’s certainly of that world of Fury Road, it’s also got a lot of the differences we’ve been talking about," the filmmaker said in an interview earlier this year.  "Again, it’s uniquely familiar. And probably the biggest difference is the timespan. Fury Road happened over three days and two nights and this one happens over 15 years. So, it’s a saga."

"For more than that, we’ll have to talk again in the future," he added.

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth will play the male lead in Furiosa, and based on some set photos that did the rounds online, it seems unlikey that his character will be younger version of Immortan Joe from Fury Road

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, The Matrix Resurrections) was orginally cast as the movie's other warlord, but was forced to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict, and was replaced by British TV actor Tom Burke (we reckon he'll play Joe) .

Tom Hardy's Max won't appear, but Miller has spoken about developing a follow-up to Fury Road if he gets the opportunity.

Check out the image at the link below, and stay tuned for updates.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," reads the movie's synopsis. "Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Furiosa is set to be released next May.

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Named Best Film Of The Past 25 Years By Rotten Tomatoes Critics
Related:

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Named Best Film Of The Past 25 Years By Rotten Tomatoes Critics
X-MEN Star Nicholas Hoult Explains Why He Won't Return As MAD MAX: FURY ROAD's Nux In FURIOSA
Recommended For You:

X-MEN Star Nicholas Hoult Explains Why He Won't Return As MAD MAX: FURY ROAD's Nux In FURIOSA
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

garu - 11/29/2023, 10:16 PM
Every cell of my virgin body awaits this movie, BRING IT ON!
GhostDog - 11/29/2023, 10:19 PM
So pumped for this!
bobevanz - 11/29/2023, 10:32 PM
Looks good, but Godzilla Minus One is literally amazing. Better than the original imo, I've seen everyone dozens of times. This is back to formula and I was sucked in from the first 5 minutes. See this in Dolby Cinema!
Waifuslayer - 11/29/2023, 11:10 PM
@bobevanz - can't wait to see it. I have tickets for Saturday morning with my sons. Me and my 3 year old are Godzilla fanatics. He's more excited than I am, lol.
MisterDoctor217 - 11/29/2023, 10:34 PM
Cool looking forward to it!!



Side note:

The Gusto that’s been lurking around lately isn’t the orgifjsi one from way back right ?
I’ve been on this site since 2014-2015 and the Gusto that I remember was way wackier and made no apologies lol

MisterDoctor217 - 11/29/2023, 10:35 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -

The original one ****
DrReedRichards - 11/29/2023, 10:40 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -

I actually do think this Gusto might just be the original, but I have a strong feeling that the new Nomis isn't. Gonna have to ask SuperCat.
MisterDoctor217 - 11/29/2023, 11:06 PM
@DrReedRichards -


You think so? I mean idk his comments are as funny as I remember back then , and idk seeing as anyone can make an account and if they also lurked around here just kinda copy his humor.

Also haven’t seen Nomis in a while ! I too definitely think that’s not the OG haha
TheIronDuck - 11/29/2023, 11:23 PM
@DrReedRichards @MisterDoctor217 - this gives me a weird sense of Nostalgia of a time long ago when CBM's Trolls were distinct individuals with unique personalities vs today's groupthink echo chamber mob spouting Go Woke Go broke, MSheU, and panderverse memes.
dracula - 11/29/2023, 10:46 PM
Wonder how long before Mad Max 5
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/29/2023, 10:58 PM
Cool. Not hating but I’d rather see George Miller do more Mad Max stuff with Tom Hardy. 🤷‍♂️
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/29/2023, 11:05 PM
I wonder what changes her eyes between this film and Fury Road.
Waifuslayer - 11/29/2023, 11:09 PM
After Fury Road Miller can do whatever the [frick] he wants. Masterpiece. Seeing it in theaters was an experience.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder