FURIOSA: Witness The First Official Look At Anya Taylor-Joy In George Miller's FURY ROAD Prequel

Oh, what a day! What a lovely day!

This year's CCXP São Paulo event gets underway tomorrow, and Warner Bros. is expected to debut the first teaser for George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, during its panel. If the footage does screen, it will most likely be released online afterwards, but that's yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, though, we do have what counts as a first official look at Anya Talor-Joy (The Northman, Glass) as a younger take on Charlize Theron's lethal Imperator from the previous film.

Collider snapped the photo of the Furiosa display, and it features a gold statue of the actress in full costume as the wasteland warrior known as Furiosa. Joy is wearing a very similar outfit to Theron's take on the character here, and also appears to be missing her arm.

Miller has previously confirmed that the movie takes place over a 15-year period, so we assume this is how Furiosa will look closer to the end of the film than the beginning.

"All I can say about my excitement about doing it is that it’s definitely exciting, because even though it’s certainly of that world of Fury Road, it’s also got a lot of the differences we’ve been talking about," the filmmaker said in an interview earlier this year. "Again, it’s uniquely familiar. And probably the biggest difference is the timespan. Fury Road happened over three days and two nights and this one happens over 15 years. So, it’s a saga."

"For more than that, we’ll have to talk again in the future," he added.

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth will play the male lead in Furiosa, and based on some set photos that did the rounds online, it seems unlikey that his character will be younger version of Immortan Joe from Fury Road.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, The Matrix Resurrections) was orginally cast as the movie's other warlord, but was forced to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict, and was replaced by British TV actor Tom Burke (we reckon he'll play Joe) .

Tom Hardy's Max won't appear, but Miller has spoken about developing a follow-up to Fury Road if he gets the opportunity.

Check out the image at the link below, and stay tuned for updates.

#Furiosa #CCXP Booth Features First Image of #AnyaTaylorJoy as the 'Mad Max' Legend



Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and more will be in attendance at Brazil's biggest pop culture event of the year.https://t.co/VGcvmoHPw1 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 29, 2023

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," reads the movie's synopsis. "Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Furiosa is set to be released next May.