MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Race Online

The review embargo for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has lifted, and that means we have a Rotten Tomatoes score for the conclusion to Tom Cruise's run as Ethan Hunt. But is this really the end?

By JoshWilding - May 14, 2025 06:05 PM EST
Source: ActioNewz.com

The reviews are in for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (via ActioNewz.com), but is this a worthy conclusion to Tom Cruise's nearly three-decade run as IMF agent Ethan Hunt?

It seems the answer to that question is yes and no. The action sounds phenomenal, but the story appears to be a little too jam-packed—you might want to rewatch the previous instalments before heading to theaters for this one—with a villain who fails to reach the high bar set by his predecessors.

Cruise, however, is receiving plenty of praise, and for longtime Mission fans, it seems The Final Reckoning is a win (for the most part, at least). 

The Hollywood Reporter calls the movie "dull" and adds, "If it’s going to be the last we see of one of the most consistently entertaining franchises to come out of Hollywood in the past few decades...it’s a disappointing farewell with a handful of high points courtesy of the indefatigable lead actor."

"In 'The Final Reckoning,' [Tom Cruise is] more than just the top gun of danger junkies," writes Variety"He has turned the spectacle of doing his own stunts into a popcorn art form." Deadline notes that the movie "[wraps] up seven films' worth of storylines with a showman’s flourish. What it doesn’t do, though, is rule out another."

Empire concludes, "A tense, knotty opening act yields to some of Tom Cruise’s most impressive stunts yet, ending the film — and perhaps the series — on a high." As for Total Film, the site explains, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning brings both the Dead Reckoning storyline and the franchise as a whole to a satisfying close. As ever, Cruise is in peak condition, front and centre amid some looney stuntwork. If only his antagonist Gabriel was a more worthy opponent."

Entertainment Weekly calls The Final Reckoning "equally baffling and awesome," and IGN states, "While its action is reliably thrilling and a few of its most exciting sequences are sure to hold up through the years, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning tries to deal with no less than the end of every living thing on the planet – and suffers because of it."

Finally, io9 shares, "The two big scenes are excellent, everyone in the cast seems very happy to be there, but the misplaced mix of nostalgia and narrative left us feeling like the next impossible mission for this franchise should be a fresh start."

The reviews come across as mixed, with many pointing out that the marketing campaign promoting this as a No Time to Die-style conclusion was more than a little misleading. It's no secret that Cruise clashed with Paramount when the decision was made to head down that route after Dead Reckoning underperformed. 

Despite that, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has arrived on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 88% score based on 91 reviews. It will be interesting to see how that score changes as more critics see the movie over the next week or so. It's already "Certified Fresh."

"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," reads the brief synopsis for the movie. 

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025. 

Tom Cruise Does What He Does Best In MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE—THE FINAL RECKONING IMAX Trailer, Featurettes & Photos
Tom Cruise Does What He Does Best In MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE—THE FINAL RECKONING IMAX Trailer, Featurettes & Photos
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Social Reactions Reveal What To Expect From Ethan Hunt's Send-Off
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Social Reactions Reveal What To Expect From Ethan Hunt's Send-Off

harryba11zack - 5/14/2025, 6:35 PM
ThorArms - 5/14/2025, 6:41 PM
3 hour movie that doesn't get going for an hour and a half? The legs will be awful
kylo0607 - 5/14/2025, 7:39 PM
@ThorArms - I've not a single review that says it doesn't get going until an hour and half.

Please provide a source to your statement or call your comment bullsh*t
mastakilla39 - 5/14/2025, 8:23 PM
@kylo0607 - I've read that alot to from the early reactions from top critics. The Hollywood Reporter posted many of the top critic's early reactions that say this MI film is the most plot heavy and least action filled film of the whole franchise so if you weren't into the plot of dead reckoning part 1 then this film is going to be boring af until the action starts (which apparently is only the last 30 minutes of the film). But once the action starts it doesn't stop and its really good.

I'm a huge fan of the franchise and saw all of them in theaters so going to be there regardless, but I won't be surprised if this film opens lower than dead reckoning and fallout because of that. It's also going to be competing with Lilo & Stitch same weekend which is probably going to make a billion this year.
Ryguy88 - 5/14/2025, 9:06 PM
@mastakilla39 - Fallout was amazing, was hoping this would be closer to that than Dead Reckoning.
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 6:50 PM
89%

87 Reviews
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 6:54 PM
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Rotten Tomatoes

“The Final Reckoning”...delivers a nail-biting last 30 minutes. However, everything that precedes those moments is bogged down by unnecessary exposition, overwhelming explanations, and overly dramatic acting. This mission was indeed tough to sit through.

The Final Reckoning does not feel like a grand finale at all. Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise fail to reach their stratospheric ambitions, succumbing to the traps of nostalgia and an extremely nonsensical story.

Maybe it's for the best that The Final Reckoning is being marketed as Mission: Impossible's grand finale. It's just a shame that the series' farewell had to be so solemn -- and so silly
mastakilla39 - 5/14/2025, 8:39 PM
@AllsGood - Its not going to be the final MI film. Tom Cruise is just going to be making other films before coming back to the franchise so instead of waiting every 2 - 3 years for a sequel it might be closer to 5 - 6 years but he said it in many interviews that he'll be playing ethan hunt until he's as old as harrison ford in Indiana Jones 5.

Only problem is will people still be interested in watching MI films if they have less and less action because Tom Cruise is getting old. at his age now if he can only do 30 minutes of action scenes that means the following films are going to be even less or is he going to start using stunt doubles and ai deepfakes going forward.
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 8:51 PM
@mastakilla39 - Right now, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is tied to Marvel Studios Thunderbolts 88% at Rotten Tomatoes with 91 Reviews.
MotherGooseUPus - 5/14/2025, 6:57 PM
Im soooooo ready for this. Can't effing wait to see it
TK420 - 5/14/2025, 7:03 PM
I won't say Rebecca Furgeson's departure ruined the franchise for me, or anything, but I'm not the slightest bit excited for the finale. Not a bit. I'll be waiting until it's available to stream before I see it. I feel like I'm not the only one.
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 7:08 PM
The Hollywood Reporter calls the movie "Dull" and adds, "If it’s going to be the last, we see of one of the most consistently entertaining franchises to come out of Hollywood in the past few decades...it’s a disappointing farewell with a handful of high points courtesy of the indefatigable lead actor."

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder - 5/14/2025, 7:41 PM
Three decades. That is insane. I hope it goes out with a BANG!!
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2025, 7:42 PM
Interesting , glad to see the mostly positive critical reception so far !!.

It seems like the criticisms are about the movie perhaps being too much or too big in all respects aswell as the nostalgia/callbacks yielding mixed results so will be intriguing to see how I’ll feel about that.

Also , it’s somewhat surprising that some critics aren’t as high on Esai Morales’s Gabriel because I enjoyed him in Dead Reckoning...

He was closer to a Owen Davian or Solomon Lane from 3 & Rogue Nation then Ambrose or Hendricks in GP by far.

User Comment Image
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 7:43 PM
Here is a Fresh Tomatoes

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is overstuffed, goes on for too long, and comes dangerously close to the ridiculousness of the Fast & Furious franchise. However, the engaging characters and superior stunts outweigh the movie's flaws.

A solid, yet Extremely Flawed, addition to the franchise. Despite struggling with some convoluted plot points and callbacks, the film builds to a truly tense and edge of your seat satisfying climax.
ModHaterSLADE - 5/14/2025, 7:52 PM
Always look forward to these for the stunts.
MarvelZombie616 - 5/14/2025, 8:08 PM
170 minutes is way too long.

I liked Dead Reckoning, but this sounds bad.
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 8:45 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Now tied with Thunderbolts
newhire13 - 5/14/2025, 8:47 PM
I’m sure I’ll dig it
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 8:47 PM
Right now, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is tied to Marvel Studios Thunderbolts 88% at Rotten Tomatoes with 91 Reviews.

There are a bunch of problems with Final Reckoning. First of all, the first hour is an unending stretch of exposition dumps and nostalgia nods

User Comment Image
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 9:47 PM
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning 87% with 93 Reviews

Marvel Studios Thunderbolts just beat Mission: Impossible Final Reckoning at Rotten Tomatoes with 88%

User Comment Image
POWERDUDE - 5/15/2025, 3:05 AM
@AllsGood - this really matters to you, doesn’t it. 😂 You ACTUALLY get a hard on when Disney movies get better tomato scores or performance better at the box office… 😂

Are you ACTUALLY for real? Is this all your life consists of…. ?! Disney Marvel winning?! 😂
User Comment Image
AllsGood - 5/15/2025, 8:14 AM
@POWERDUDE - I'm not big fan of Tom Cruise he lost me with all his Scientology Crap and when he abused his 3 Ex-wives.
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 9:52 PM
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is dropping fast at Rotten Tomatoes now 86%

User Comment Image
supermanrex - 5/15/2025, 9:28 AM
@AllsGood - 86 is the mark of failure nowadays huh. wow.
AllsGood - 5/15/2025, 9:37 AM
@supermanrex - Updated still Falling 85% with 103 Reviews
supermanrex - 5/15/2025, 9:59 AM
@AllsGood - its going to be assuredly certified fresh so i dont get your countdown of hate.
AllsGood - 5/15/2025, 10:09 AM
@supermanrex - Marvel Studios Thunderbolts has 88% Rotten Tomatoes Score.

User Comment Image
AllsGood - 5/15/2025, 10:13 AM
@supermanrex - I'm not big fan of Tom Cruise he lost me with all his Scientology Crap and when he abused his 3 Ex-wives.
Typhoon20 - 5/15/2025, 8:25 AM
Still a good score, but sad to see the final MI film in a long list of fantastic films in this franchise end...on a low compared to the previous bunch. Tom deserved better, MI deserved better. I think it seems like they wanted to do TOO MUCH to do it justice since it's the final one but in that pursuit failed to do it right. Which, baffles me, because the final film in a franchise is easier to do because stakes are REAL to the viewer.
AllsGood - 5/15/2025, 8:38 AM
@Typhoon20 - But Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) had great reviews and still was a Box Office Flop at the Box Office. Lost over 100 million.

Worldwide = $571,125,435
Alucard28 - 5/15/2025, 8:37 AM
People take these reviews too seriously. I know I will enjoy this as much as the previous one.

I don't this this will completely suck.
Alucard28 - 5/15/2025, 8:42 AM
I just found a review that compares this movie to The Rise of Skywalker... So the evil AI is really Jim Phelps? Lol. Or maybe the final line of the movie is Hayley Attwell saying "I'm Grace Hunt"
AllsGood - 5/15/2025, 8:48 AM
NOW

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Still Falling

85% with 103 Reviews

‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ pits an uncannily flattened-out Tom Cruise against his most formidable possible foe: the ChatGPT apocalypse.

At times during the exposition-heavy first half, it can feel like Cruise and McQuarrie are applying the most misguided lessons from late period Marvel, asking audiences to remember minor details from decades prior for the sake of an unsatisfying payoff.

