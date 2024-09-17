ONSLAUGHT: Adria Arjona To Star In GODZILLA X KONG Director Adam Wingard's Action Horror Movie

Adria Arjona - whose star is now on the rise after her impressive turn in Netflix’s Hit Man - is in final talks to star in and executive produce Adam Wingard's latest feature, which we recently learned is titled Onslaught.

The A24 project is described as an action thriller with horror elements, and will see Wingard re-team with his frequent collaborator Simon Barrett, who have previously worked together on You’re Next and The Guest. They will also co-write the movie, and cameras are scheduled to roll in New Mexico later this year.

Though specific plot details are still under wraps, the film is said to be "a gonzo action horror thriller," with Arjona set to play "a mother who falls back on a particular set of skills in order to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base."

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24, and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and manager Jeremy Platt will also produce, via their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, along with Barrett. Lyrical and A24 will co-finance. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will serve as executive producers with A24.

Arjona also had a supporting role in Sony Pictures' Morbius, and will return as Bix Caleen in the upcoming second season of Disney+'s acclaimed Star Wars series, Andor.

Wingard helmed the recent Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (as well as its predecessor, Godzilla Vs. Kong), and it was recently announced that Warner Bros./Legendary are officially moving forward with a follow-up with writer Dave Callaham enlisted to pen the script for the untitled movie.

There was no mention of a potential director at the time, but it seems Wingard was set to return before stepping away from the next MonsterVerse movie.

