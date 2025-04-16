Russo Brothers Dealt Another Blow As Amazon Scraps Two CITADEL Spin-Offs And Delays Season 2 Premiere

Amazon has scrapped two Citadel spin-offs, and while we have the first logline for season 2, the series will now return to Prime Video quite a bit later than originally expected. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2025 07:04 PM EST
As we first reported on ActioNewz.com, Deadline has confirmed that Amazon has pulled the plug on Citadel's international spin-offs, Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana. Neither will return for a second season, and it seems the notion of a slate of similar offshoots has been scrapped. 

The Russo Brothers had high hopes for the big-budget series, but it's the latest disappointment for the filmmakers after The Electric State's negative reviews and reported low viewership on Netflix. The Gray Man and Cherry were also poorly reviewed. 

"Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said today. "While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet."

"With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore," he added. "We’re excited to share what’s next when Citadel Season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026."

Neither of these Citadel spin-offs took off globally despite reportedly doing well in their respective local markets. Others, like the one set in Mexico, could be revisited after season 2 is released.

As noted, that's currently eyeing a Q2 2026 premiere after previously being scheduled for late 2025. Citadel is the latest project overseen by former Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke to come under scrutiny. Ultimately, it's a costly series that didn't pay off for the streamer.

Here's the official season 2 description: 

"Season 2 is set one month after the events of the first season. In it, we find our Citadel spies underground, as they’re being hunted by Manticore agents around the world. They’re pulled out of hiding to join forces with a new team of unconventional spies when Manticore’s Brazilian billionaire Paulo Braga threatens to unleash a cataclysmic piece of technology, built by Citadel’s own Bernard Orlick, into the world."

Citadel previously made headlines for a troubled production on season 1. That included multiple showrunner changes, competing cuts, and pricey reshoots that sent costs ballooning beyond $200 million for six episodes. Ratings and reviews were okay, but nothing special. 

The Russos produced the series through AGBO and have returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. At this point, it's become clear they need Marvel Studios just as much as the MCU needs them. Fingers crossed it works out. 

