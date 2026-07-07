Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Trailer And Poster Revealed Ahead Of Surprise Paramount+ Release This Month

After leaking online in its entirety this past April, Paramount+ has announced that Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is being moved up from its planned October debut to later this month, on July 25.

It's hard to shake the feeling that the streamer has given up on the movie, and many fans on social media are already arguing that it's being "dumped" on the platform with little fanfare or buildup. The Last Airbender was originally pencilled in for an October 9 theatrical release, but was switched to streaming last December.

In the trailer released today (via Toonado.com), Aang laments the fact that he's the world's last airbender. However, it's then that he encounters Tagah, an ancient airbender whom he believes will help him restore their culture to its former glory. A poster has also been revealed alongside some official images.

Many fans chose not to watch a pirated version of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, so it will be down to them and all fans to support this movie if they want the franchise to have a future on streaming (Avatar Studios has been tasked by Paramount+ with beefing up its streaming catalogue).

In the movie, Avatar Aang, the world's last Airbender, learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender stars Eric Nam as Aang, Dave Bautista as Tagah, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, and Dionne Quan as Toph.

Based on the animated series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the story was written by them, Tim Hendrick, and Kenneth Lin. Hendrick and Christopher Yost wrote the screenplay, while Lauren Montgomery directed with co-directors Steve Ahn and William Mata. Latifa Ouaou and Maryann Garger produce, along with Konietzko, DiMartino, and Avatar Studios.

"'Aang' movie is officially wrapped," Montgomery previously said. "We screened the final film for the crew and celebrated the end of a four year journey. Now it waits in limbo until its release in October. I’ve never worked on an ‘Avatar’ project that was easy and this was no different. But it was worth it. I’m so proud of everyone who was a part of this and the amazing thing we built together."

"The movie is amazing!!! That might not mean much coming from the director. I might have some bias, but I feel the need to put that out there," she continued. "The recent decision to move us from theatrical to streaming might give the impression that the quality wasn’t sufficient, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. This movie deserves to be seen on a big screen!!! Can’t wait for you all to see it!"

As noted, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender premieres on Paramount+ on July 25,