THE SIMPSONS Kills A Character Who Has Been Part Of The Show Since Day One In Emotional Episode

The latest episode of The Simpsons bid farewell to a Springfield regular who made their debut in the show's series premiere all the way back in 1989. You can find more details on what happened here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 26, 2024 03:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Simpsons
Source: Toonado.com

The Simpsons has killed off quite a few beloved characters over the years, and season 34 just saw us forced to bid farewell to someone who has been part of the series since its first episode premiered in 1989. 

The latest instalment, rather appropriately titled "Cremains of the Day," sees Larry Dalrymple die on his barstool in Moe's Tavern. The name likely won't be instantly familiar to you as he rarely spoke, but Larry had become a fixture in Moe's where he'd often be shown enjoying a Duff Beer in the background. 

Following Larry's shocking death, Homer, Lenny, Carl, and Moe set out to honour their fellow barfly's legacy by scattering his ashes in a way he'd have wanted. Believe it or not, he had only two lines since The Simpsons debuted and was once again voiceless in what will be his final appearance. 

We do, however, learn that he thought of Homer, Lenny, Carl, and Moe as his best friends, despite having never spoken to them. The handful of times he did have a voice, Larry was portrayed by Harry Shearer.

He's the actor behind iconic characters such as Mr. Burns, Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner, Waylon Smithers, and more.

This isn't the first deep-cut moment in recent episodes of The Simpsons because season 34 featured the return of the infamous season 1 character Jacques after more than three decades in "Pin Gal."

Other noteworthy deaths over the years have included Maude Flanders, Bleeding Gums Murphy, Edna Krabappel, Frank Grimes, and Krusty the Clown's father, Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie are instantly identifiable television icons.

While many longtime fans of The Simpsons feel the show has lost some of its charm in recent years, it remains incredibly popular and its momentum isn't slowing down.

The Simpsons was renewed for seasons 35 and 36 back in January, officially making it the longest-running scripted primetime series in television history. Clearly, this series isn't going anywhere and the fact it's such a draw on both FOX and Disney+ is no doubt a big part of that. 

Check out Larry's death in the X post below (via Toonado.com). 

Fogs
Fogs - 4/26/2024, 3:51 AM
Uhhhh ok. Never noticed him tbh.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/26/2024, 4:00 AM
User Comment Image
MasterMix
MasterMix - 4/26/2024, 4:05 AM
The episode was kind of bad honestly. Didn't warrant the attention of a background character with maybe 4 lines of dialogue in the entire series. The amount of attention Lenny and Carl have been getting lately doesn't help me like an episode entirely focused on their group of guy friends.
Colton
Colton - 4/26/2024, 4:14 AM
Hasn't been any good since season 9

