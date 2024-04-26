THE SIMPSONS Kills A Character Who Has Been Part Of The Show Since Day One In Emotional Episode

The Simpsons has killed off quite a few beloved characters over the years, and season 34 just saw us forced to bid farewell to someone who has been part of the series since its first episode premiered in 1989.

The latest instalment, rather appropriately titled "Cremains of the Day," sees Larry Dalrymple die on his barstool in Moe's Tavern. The name likely won't be instantly familiar to you as he rarely spoke, but Larry had become a fixture in Moe's where he'd often be shown enjoying a Duff Beer in the background.

Following Larry's shocking death, Homer, Lenny, Carl, and Moe set out to honour their fellow barfly's legacy by scattering his ashes in a way he'd have wanted. Believe it or not, he had only two lines since The Simpsons debuted and was once again voiceless in what will be his final appearance.

We do, however, learn that he thought of Homer, Lenny, Carl, and Moe as his best friends, despite having never spoken to them. The handful of times he did have a voice, Larry was portrayed by Harry Shearer.

He's the actor behind iconic characters such as Mr. Burns, Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner, Waylon Smithers, and more.

This isn't the first deep-cut moment in recent episodes of The Simpsons because season 34 featured the return of the infamous season 1 character Jacques after more than three decades in "Pin Gal."

Other noteworthy deaths over the years have included Maude Flanders, Bleeding Gums Murphy, Edna Krabappel, Frank Grimes, and Krusty the Clown's father, Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie are instantly identifiable television icons.

While many longtime fans of The Simpsons feel the show has lost some of its charm in recent years, it remains incredibly popular and its momentum isn't slowing down.

The Simpsons was renewed for seasons 35 and 36 back in January, officially making it the longest-running scripted primetime series in television history. Clearly, this series isn't going anywhere and the fact it's such a draw on both FOX and Disney+ is no doubt a big part of that.

