ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Actually Did Turn A Profit... Of Around $88K

2013's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is widely regarded as a box office disappointment, if not an outright flop, but a new report reveals that the MCU threequel actually did turn a small - and we mean small - profit.

The third Ant-Man movie had a reported budget of around $200 million (before marketing costs), and ended up taking in $476 million worldwide by the end of its theatrical run. Analysts predicted that the movie would need to pass the $500 million mark just to break even, but not according to Forbes.

"The super hero flick debuted in February last year to a lukewarm reception and only grossed $476.07 million according to industry analyst Box Office Mojo. Studios typically receive around 50% of the takings meaning that Disney got around $238.05 million which was $92.05 million less than its net spending on making the movie, as we recently revealed."

Apparently, Quantumania earned a profit of $88,236 after expenses were factored in. Not exactly going to have Marvel execs scrambling to fast-track a fourth film, but an interesting statistic, nonetheless.

Ant-Man 3 was released during a bit of a bad patch for the MCU, with the next instalment in the franchise, The Marvels, emerging as the lowest-grossing Marvel Studios film of all time. The studio would later announce a new "quality over quantity" initiative, with fewer movies and Disney+ shows released on a yearly basis.

It remains to be seen if this strategy ultimately pays off, but this year's Deadpool and Wolverine was incredibly successful (it's now the biggest R-rated release of all time), and Agatha All Along has proven to be one of the more popular series in quite a while.

The MCU threequel is now available to stream on Disney+.