Jonathan Majors Wants To Return To The MCU As Kang: "Disney, Marvel Studios, I Love Them"

Despite being fired by Marvel/Disney after being convicted of assault, Jonathan Majors is attempting a Hollywood comeback, and would jump at the chance to return as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 19, 2025 04:03 PM EST

Jonathan Majors is eager to work with Marvel again and return to the MCU as Kang the Conqueror... but whether the studio would have any interest is obviously another matter.

Last year, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki actor was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault, as well as not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree against then girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors managed to escape with one year of domestic violence counselling, which he has now served. Jabbari also dismissed the federal lawsuit against him last November.

“Yeah, of course I say yes. Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them,” Majors told USA Today when asked about potentially reprising his Kang role. “Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. I love the industry so much, and now I’m in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Majors was asked about Marvel and a possible return as his Creed III character, Dame Anderson. “Yes. Yes, to both,” he said. “The version of me that would come back to those places, though, would be different. I don’t think anything different would happen between ‘action’ and ‘cut.’ That’s why I got the job. But there would be something different about it if I were to come back, and I would like that. But as I said, it’s not in my control.”

Last week, THR published a piece which was viewed as an attempt to rehabilitate Majors' image as he makes plans for a Hollywood comeback with Magazine Dreams, but a recent Rolling Stone piece featuring newly-unearthed audio (more here) could prove to be a huge setback for the actor.

Marvel decided to pivot away from Kang after Majors was sentenced, and announced that Robert Downey Jr. would play Doctor Doom in the Avengers movie that was originally known as The Kang Dynasty. Even so, one would assume that there must still be some loose threads to tie up when it comes to the villain.

According to a recent rumor, Kevin Feige might be considering bringing Majors back into the fold. At the very least, there does seem to be plans to revisit the Kang character, though he would likely be played by a different actor.

Honestly, we'd say the studio inviting Majors back to the MCU is a long shot - especially now that original plans have changed so much as we head towards Doomsday. Anything is possible, of course, but there would still be a significant degree of controversy associated with rebuilding a relationship with the actor, and we don't see Marvel - or more specifically, Disney - taking that chance.

Do you think Marvel should bring Jonathan Majors back as Kang? Drop us a comment down below.

krayzeman
krayzeman - 3/19/2025, 4:07 PM
Im all for it. Its not like he was a bad actor.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 3/19/2025, 4:14 PM
@krayzeman -
And it's not like that stuff hasn't happened before...

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/19/2025, 4:38 PM
@krayzeman - All he diiidddd waasssss taaaaaaalllk slooooooow, then get beaten by an ant. 🤣
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/19/2025, 4:08 PM
[frick] MARVEL. There. I said it. JM, you should too.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/19/2025, 4:11 PM
@KennKathleen - You Cant say Jonathan Majors AND not say Josefo Malatrova
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/19/2025, 4:10 PM
LETS [frick]ING GOOOOOO
FEIGE YOU HAVE GOLD HERE...DONT WASTE IT PLEASE MY LULIVE DELEND ON INT NCMEC SHOULD VE DEFUNDED BY DOGE NOW
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/19/2025, 4:12 PM
He'll get a statue right next to George Floyd
DTor91
DTor91 - 3/19/2025, 4:14 PM
@AllsNotGood - [frick]ing moron.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 3/19/2025, 4:15 PM
@AllsNotGood - Better than next to your moms tombstone.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/19/2025, 4:21 PM
@DTor91 - both are I agree and both don't deserve statues
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/19/2025, 4:34 PM
@Thebronxknight - ohh someone is sore. Is your idol getting some backlash?

Your dawg got smoked sight dawg boiiiiii

Pop pop pop
PatientXero
PatientXero - 3/19/2025, 4:14 PM
Want in one hand and shit in the other. See which one fills up first. Piece of shit.
DTor91
DTor91 - 3/19/2025, 4:15 PM
Not happening.
Kadara
Kadara - 3/19/2025, 4:16 PM
I don't see why his career should be ruined for this. Bring him back I say!
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 3/19/2025, 4:18 PM
He loves them so much he's chasing them down the street.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/19/2025, 4:19 PM
As much as I liked him as Kang, and as an actor, I think Marvel being forced to pivot from a story that wasn't hitting for everyone (even if it was for me) ended up being a good thing.

I have no problem with him continuing his career and continuing to rehabilitate, but the Kang saga is over, IMO
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/19/2025, 4:22 PM
Damn, Majors is sounding DESPERATE. Seems like homeboy might be willing to do anything for a part…
User Comment Image
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 3/19/2025, 4:23 PM
fix your acting then
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/19/2025, 4:26 PM
I mean... he can WANT to work for Marvel again. They won't hire him after whatever audio that dropped yesterday. He will be lucky to get any job for the next 5 years. Maybe when he's 60, he will earn that one role that will get him what I call a "Washed Years" Oscar.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 3/19/2025, 4:33 PM
I think Jonathan should just keep quiet.

Show is acting chops and let his agent do his job.

Magazine dreams looks like a big one.

So let him just focus on rebuilding.

And stop overselling.

Nobody likes to see a desperate black man

For [frick]s Sake
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/19/2025, 4:37 PM
I dont see it happening.

