Jonathan Majors Wants To Return To The MCU As Kang: "Disney, Marvel Studios, I Love Them"

Jonathan Majors is eager to work with Marvel again and return to the MCU as Kang the Conqueror... but whether the studio would have any interest is obviously another matter.

Last year, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki actor was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault, as well as not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree against then girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors managed to escape with one year of domestic violence counselling, which he has now served. Jabbari also dismissed the federal lawsuit against him last November.

“Yeah, of course I say yes. Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them,” Majors told USA Today when asked about potentially reprising his Kang role. “Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. I love the industry so much, and now I’m in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Majors was asked about Marvel and a possible return as his Creed III character, Dame Anderson. “Yes. Yes, to both,” he said. “The version of me that would come back to those places, though, would be different. I don’t think anything different would happen between ‘action’ and ‘cut.’ That’s why I got the job. But there would be something different about it if I were to come back, and I would like that. But as I said, it’s not in my control.”

Last week, THR published a piece which was viewed as an attempt to rehabilitate Majors' image as he makes plans for a Hollywood comeback with Magazine Dreams, but a recent Rolling Stone piece featuring newly-unearthed audio (more here) could prove to be a huge setback for the actor.

Marvel decided to pivot away from Kang after Majors was sentenced, and announced that Robert Downey Jr. would play Doctor Doom in the Avengers movie that was originally known as The Kang Dynasty. Even so, one would assume that there must still be some loose threads to tie up when it comes to the villain.

According to a recent rumor, Kevin Feige might be considering bringing Majors back into the fold. At the very least, there does seem to be plans to revisit the Kang character, though he would likely be played by a different actor.

I hear Marvel does have a plan to wrap up Kang's story. Do you think they should recast the role or bring back Jonathan Majors? pic.twitter.com/Ymu0aG1KwC — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 17, 2025

Honestly, we'd say the studio inviting Majors back to the MCU is a long shot - especially now that original plans have changed so much as we head towards Doomsday. Anything is possible, of course, but there would still be a significant degree of controversy associated with rebuilding a relationship with the actor, and we don't see Marvel - or more specifically, Disney - taking that chance.

