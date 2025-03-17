Former Kang Actor Jonathan Majors Admits To Strangling Grace Jabbari In Newly-Unearthed Audio

Last year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault, as well as not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree against then girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Though some industry insiders believed that the judge might decide to give Majors a "taste of jail," he managed to escape with one year of domestic violence counseling, which he has now served. Jabbari also dismissed the federal lawsuit against him last November.

Last week, THR published a piece which was viewed as an attempt to rehabilitate Majors' image as he makes plans for a Hollywood comeback, but many remain unconvinced. Now, Rolling Stone has shared some newly-unearthed audio which could prove to be a huge setback for the actor.

The conversation was reportedly captured in the aftermath of a days-long fight between Majors and Jabbari in September 2022. The actor had been living with his ex in London while shooting the second season of Loki. The tape captures Jabbari confronting Majors about the alleged attack.

“I’m ashamed I’ve ever— ” Majors begins, before cutting himself off. “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari interjects. “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah.” Majors responds. “That’s never happened to me.”

“Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” Jabbari responds. “Well clearly, it’s more than that,” Majors says. “Something inside of you,” Jabbari replies. “Yeah, towards you,” Majors agrees, before the recording cuts off.

Marvel decided to pivot away from Kang after Majors was sentenced, and announced that Robert Downey Jr. would play Doctor Doom in the Avengers movie that was originally known as The Kang Dynasty. Even so, one would assume that there must still be some loose threads to tie up when it comes to the villain.

According to a recent rumor, Kevin Feige might be considering bringing Majors back into the fold. At the very least, there does seem to be plans to revisit the Kang character, though he would likely be played by a different actor.

I hear Marvel does have a plan to wrap up Kang's story. Do you think they should recast the role or bring back Jonathan Majors? pic.twitter.com/Ymu0aG1KwC — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 17, 2025

Honestly, we'd say the studio working with Majors again is a long shot - especially now that original plans have changed so much as we head towards Doomsday. Anything is possible, of course, but there would still be a significant degree of controversy associated with rebuilding a relationship with the actor, and we don't see Marvel - or more specifically, Disney - taking that chance.

