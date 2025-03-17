Former Kang Actor Jonathan Majors Admits To Strangling Grace Jabbari In Newly-Unearthed Audio

Former Kang Actor Jonathan Majors Admits To Strangling Grace Jabbari In Newly-Unearthed Audio

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki actor Jonathan Majors has admitted to "aggressing" ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in newly-unearthed audio obtained by Rolling Stone...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 17, 2025 01:03 PM EST

Last year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault, as well as not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree against then girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Though some industry insiders believed that the judge might decide to give Majors a "taste of jail," he managed to escape with one year of domestic violence counseling, which he has now served. Jabbari also dismissed the federal lawsuit against him last November.

Last week, THR published a piece which was viewed as an attempt to rehabilitate Majors' image as he makes plans for a Hollywood comeback, but many remain unconvinced. Now, Rolling Stone has shared some newly-unearthed audio which could prove to be a huge setback for the actor.

The conversation was reportedly captured in the aftermath of a days-long fight between Majors and Jabbari in September 2022. The actor had been living with his ex in London while shooting the second season of Loki. The tape captures Jabbari confronting Majors about the alleged attack.

“I’m ashamed I’ve ever— ” Majors begins, before cutting himself off. “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari interjects. “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah.” Majors responds. “That’s never happened to me.”

“Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” Jabbari responds. “Well clearly, it’s more than that,” Majors says. “Something inside of you,” Jabbari replies. “Yeah, towards you,” Majors agrees, before the recording cuts off.

Marvel decided to pivot away from Kang after Majors was sentenced, and announced that Robert Downey Jr. would play Doctor Doom in the Avengers movie that was originally known as The Kang Dynasty. Even so, one would assume that there must still be some loose threads to tie up when it comes to the villain.

According to a recent rumor, Kevin Feige might be considering bringing Majors back into the fold. At the very least, there does seem to be plans to revisit the Kang character, though he would likely be played by a different actor.

Honestly, we'd say the studio working with Majors again is a long shot - especially now that original plans have changed so much as we head towards Doomsday. Anything is possible, of course, but there would still be a significant degree of controversy associated with rebuilding a relationship with the actor, and we don't see Marvel - or more specifically, Disney - taking that chance.

Do you think Marvel should bring Jonathan Majors back as Kang? Drop us a comment down below.

regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 3/17/2025, 1:17 PM
Shocking.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/17/2025, 1:41 PM
@regularmovieguy - lets all go back to that article 3 days ago and reread that comment section
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 3/17/2025, 1:54 PM
@NonPlayerC

Never said people on this site didn't bend over backwards to defend him.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/17/2025, 2:03 PM
@regularmovieguy - no wasn't saying anything about you. I just read that comment section the other day and saw all his defenders. I don't believe anyone should be judged by their worst moments but I also believe you don't strangle someone a third of your size. Ive had a mad drunk girl attack me before and it's possible to restrain someone without hurting them. I read all those comments and decided it was best to not even get in the mix. Honestly I kind of regret being snarky in that comment above
V
V - 3/17/2025, 1:17 PM
Jonathan Majors for President of the USA
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/17/2025, 1:24 PM
@V - no not presidente.....KANG OF USA
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/17/2025, 1:24 PM
@Malatrova15 - exactly he kang
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 3/17/2025, 1:25 PM
@V - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/17/2025, 1:28 PM
@LilJimmy - trust me Bro ..we have It worse
Ikusa
Ikusa - 3/17/2025, 1:20 PM
Katt Williams said it best about him.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 3/17/2025, 1:21 PM
Oh really?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/17/2025, 1:24 PM
@MaxPaint - he kidding
NGFB
NGFB - 3/17/2025, 1:21 PM
Recast him. That guy just looks like a huge a-hole.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/17/2025, 1:25 PM
@NGFB - then he Is perfect for Kang....i Bet Kang would choke His Girl too he Is a Bad Guy jit a hero
theprophet
theprophet - 3/17/2025, 1:21 PM
So why is this coming out now?? After everything was dropped? Seems shady
Vigor
Vigor - 3/17/2025, 1:23 PM
@theprophet - I mean. Does it matter ? History will tell the story. Why not tell an accurate story instead of hiding facts?
eddyxx
eddyxx - 3/17/2025, 1:25 PM
@theprophet -
Because he’s trying to mount a comeback. Jabarri’s lawyers probably gave the audio to rolling stone.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/17/2025, 1:25 PM
@theprophet - to hurt His renaissence
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/17/2025, 1:22 PM

Time to drop this dirtbag in the dumpster and forget about him.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/17/2025, 1:26 PM
@DocSpock - night as well drop It in Gaza to start Building the beach resort
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/17/2025, 1:29 PM
@Malatrova15 -

So goofy. If Gaza is ever turned into anything good, it would be target #1 for all the arab muslim terrorist world.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/17/2025, 1:22 PM
Oh that's damning
Thats not defending oneself. That's anger issues period

Sorry dude. I was on your side but no anymore
I applaud you for rehabilitation though and wish you the best. But I would never let my daughters or any woman in my life around ya
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/17/2025, 1:27 PM
@Vigor - not even for a Blacked Draw shooting ? ..is a very profesional enviroment
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/17/2025, 1:23 PM
They were both in the wrong, but he clearly has owned up to his end of things, had his day in court and went through counseling. I'm a big proponent that people actually can change and make themselves better when given the chance.

I just don't see the point in unearthing this audio now, other than it's ben over a year and he's trying to rehabilitate his career and someone really doesn't want him to.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/17/2025, 1:26 PM
@SATW42 - "I just don't see the point in unearthing this audio now, other than it's ben over a year and he's trying to rehabilitate his career and someone really doesn't want him to."

Looking at it from thr perspective of the victim, or of victims...
I would hate to see people start praising him after the dust settled and talking shit on me, knowing this audio [and the truth] is out there. He may be absolve legally. But in the scales of justice in the universe, it simply wouldn't feel fair if people didn't know the extent of his character
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/17/2025, 1:54 PM
@Vigor - but ask yourself this, for anyone who knows about this story, you already know how it played out. This is old news.

This kind of thinking is why our justice system is so broken. You rob a store, you go to jail, you do your time, you're marked an asshole for life. Can't get work, soyou can't pay bills, so what do you do? You go back to robbing stores to make ends meet, or try to get caught so you can go back to prison and get your three meals a day and live a life, that isn't glamourous or good by any means, but it's the life you know.

At some point we have to allow people the opportunity to change. Otherwise, whats the point of the system to begin with?
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/17/2025, 1:56 PM
@Vigor - and it may or may not be on purpose, but your comment kinda makes it sound like you think Grace leaked the audio...
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/17/2025, 1:23 PM
User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/17/2025, 1:25 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/17/2025, 1:26 PM
He Is back baby we aré back my visa Is not being abused
PatientXero
PatientXero - 3/17/2025, 1:29 PM
Nice guy. They should have just recast Kang, much like they should have with T’Challa. I always liked the idea of Keith David as “Kang Prime” or whatever. But now we’ve got Doom. I’m sure they’ll try the whole Kang thing in a few years, after all the Doom stuff is over and they recast all the main characters.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 3/17/2025, 1:29 PM
Oh what a surprise
PatientXero
PatientXero - 3/17/2025, 1:30 PM
I knew he was a scumbag after that bs staged video of him trying to break up a fight between to black teenage girls.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/17/2025, 1:32 PM
sounds like he was giving her the Kang

User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/17/2025, 1:34 PM
Sorry, Majors. You have to be Sam Bankman-Fried to get a second chance.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 3/17/2025, 1:54 PM
@Pictilli - not saying he did it or didnt do it, but with ai being so advanced now could some of the celebrity audio recordings these days be the makings of ai? It would be simple to do. Its just a thought i had.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/17/2025, 2:02 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - that's true. Would his dumb ex gf be smart enough to do that tho?

And if so, why not something more damning? Though incriminating, this is pretty nebulous compared to what one could have created.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/17/2025, 1:38 PM
Enough of the Rolling Stone #metoo relitigation. The man did his time. Majors as Kang now.
User Comment Image
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 3/17/2025, 1:55 PM
@GeneralZod

The people don't want it.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/17/2025, 1:41 PM
User Comment Image
