RUMOR: Kang Will Return To The MCU... And He Could Be Played By SEVERENCE Star Tramell Tillman!

Last week, a pretty shaky rumor that Marvel Studios might be considering bringing Jonathan Majors back to the MCU as Kang did the rounds online. A number of insiders were quick to shoot this down, but it's looking like the report may have been partially accurate.

Jeff Sneider discussed the Kang situation on this week's episode of The Hot Mic, and he believes that there are plans in place to reintroduce the villain to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point - but it doesn't sound like he'd be sticking around!

Apparently, Marvel wants to wrap up the Kang storyline by bringing the character back for what could be just a handful of scenes (if that). Sneider has heard that "Marvel has a plan to say goodbye to Kang," and that "Doctor Doom could be the one who kills him" in one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

Majors would not reprise the role, however, as Sneider has also heard that Severance actor Tramell Tillman might be in talks to step in as the powerful time-traveller.

How much stock should we put in this? Sneider does caution that this is very much just a rumor for the time being, but Colman Domingo recently confirmed that he spoke with Marvel about potentially playing a new version of Kang, which would obviously suggest that the studio is searching for another actor for the role.

Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault last year, as well as not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree against then girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The actor managed to escape with one year of domestic violence counselling, which he has now served. Jabbari also dismissed the federal lawsuit against him last November.

Marvel decided to pivot away from Kang after Majors was sentenced, and announced that Robert Downey Jr. would play Doctor Doom in the Avengers movie that was originally known as The Kang Dynasty. Even so, one would assume that there must still be some loose threads to tie up when it comes to the villain.

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think bringing Kang back just to kill him off is a good idea, or should Marvel just leave well enough alone and move on at this stage? What would you think of Tillman playing the character for just a few scenes? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.