RUMOR: Kang Will Return To The MCU... And He Could Be Played By SEVERENCE Star Tramell Tillman!

RUMOR: Kang Will Return To The MCU... And He Could Be Played By SEVERENCE Star Tramell Tillman!

According to a new rumor, Marvel Studios does indeed have plans to reintroduce Kang to the MCU, but it won't be Jonathan Majors doing the conquering...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 14, 2025 12:02 PM EST

Last week, a pretty shaky rumor that Marvel Studios might be considering bringing Jonathan Majors back to the MCU as Kang did the rounds online. A number of insiders were quick to shoot this down, but it's looking like the report may have been partially accurate.

Jeff Sneider discussed the Kang situation on this week's episode of The Hot Mic, and he believes that there are plans in place to reintroduce the villain to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point - but it doesn't sound like he'd be sticking around!

Apparently, Marvel wants to wrap up the Kang storyline by bringing the character back for what could be just a handful of scenes (if that). Sneider has heard that "Marvel has a plan to say goodbye to Kang," and that "Doctor Doom could be the one who kills him" in one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

Majors would not reprise the role, however, as Sneider has also heard that Severance actor Tramell Tillman might be in talks to step in as the powerful time-traveller.

How much stock should we put in this? Sneider does caution that this is very much just a rumor for the time being, but Colman Domingo recently confirmed that he spoke with Marvel about potentially playing a new version of Kang, which would obviously suggest that the studio is searching for another actor for the role.

Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault last year, as well as not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree against then girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The actor managed to escape with one year of domestic violence counselling, which he has now served. Jabbari also dismissed the federal lawsuit against him last November.

Marvel decided to pivot away from Kang after Majors was sentenced, and announced that Robert Downey Jr. would play Doctor Doom in the Avengers movie that was originally known as The Kang Dynasty. Even so, one would assume that there must still be some loose threads to tie up when it comes to the villain.

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think bringing Kang back just to kill him off is a good idea, or should Marvel just leave well enough alone and move on at this stage? What would you think of Tillman playing the character for just a few scenes? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

Will Jonathan Majors Return To The MCU As Kang? Conflicting Reports Have Emerged
Related:

Will Jonathan Majors Return To The MCU As Kang? Conflicting Reports Have Emerged
Judy Greer Doesn't Know Why She Wasn't Asked To Return In ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
Recommended For You:

Judy Greer Doesn't Know Why She Wasn't Asked To Return In ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 2/14/2025, 12:42 PM
Kang deserved better. Give him another film!
Vigor
Vigor - 2/14/2025, 12:45 PM
@ThorArms - truly

Kang seemed to be positioned to be built up over time as a threat. Even his defeat b6 the ant man family was part of the build up. It's just a shame we likely won't see the full forest for the trees. I enjoy a slow build up. Better than introducing a major character then resolving in one movie (ahem Ultron)
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 2/14/2025, 12:42 PM
I Kang see that happening
Vigor
Vigor - 2/14/2025, 12:43 PM
This actor mastered the art of the unnerving stare. He's also physically in shape. Not as much as majors but that doesn't matter much for Kang anyway
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/14/2025, 12:49 PM
Heard Severance S2 is top tier tv. Loved S1 but I’ve been waiting to start the second.
RedFury
RedFury - 2/14/2025, 12:53 PM
@regularmovieguy - you heard right! I was worried the second season would fall into the trap of repeating the first too much. But I'm happy to report this season so far feels familiar enough, but very fresh.

I binged the first season in a weekend, and now I'm painstakingly waiting for each episode to air haha.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 2/14/2025, 1:20 PM
@regularmovieguy - 2 started off kinda slow, IMO. However, last weeks' episode turned the possibility of where the show is headed on its' head. Can't wait to cut out of work and see today's episode.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/14/2025, 12:52 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 1:09 PM
@Clintthahamster - or T’Challa ;).
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 2/14/2025, 12:53 PM
Bring back majors or forget it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 1:00 PM
I haven’t watched Severance so I’m not familiar with Tillman as an actor but I could see him in the role looks wise atleast.

However , I don’t see the point in having him play Kang just to be killed off in a handful of scenes or less…

At that point just start Doomsday at the place where the Council of Kang’s were in Quantumania but we see their corpses with RDJ’s Doom walking over them or something with their faces hidden.

That way, you wrap up that loose thread and then save Tillman for a hopefully bigger role in the future.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/14/2025, 1:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I've only seen him in Severance and I honestly can't see him in any other role, which probably means he's pretty good. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/14/2025, 1:03 PM
I'm so over Kang.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/14/2025, 1:11 PM
@marvel72 - Same. I wasn't impressed in Quantumania, and by the end of Loki S2, yeah, I'm good with no more Kang.
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/14/2025, 1:10 PM
If they truly want to bring that character back into the fold, like as a big imposing threat, this is the guy who can do it.

He is soft spoken but can mow you down with just a glance of an eye. I have no doubt he could pull off a terrifying Kang. I can also see a situation where someone tries to make a wise crack at him and he can flash a disarming "that's cute" smile, before absolutely going to a place of terror behind his eyes.

Seriously, on Severence this dude does so much with his face.

User Comment Image

I literally can feel the tension of this scene in just the photo.

I liked Majors, he was good. I think Tilman could be next level. He'd put in a performance that would completely revamp the character.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/14/2025, 1:12 PM
@SATW42 - If you think that photo's tense, wait til you see the scene. That shit was HEAVY.
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/14/2025, 1:13 PM
ah shit, I just read that the rumor states they want to bring Kang back essentially to kill him, probably by the hands of Doom. As I've predicted that since Doom was announced, I'm fine with it, but than not Tilman. He could be a real presence as another villain in the MCU, don't waste him.
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/14/2025, 1:13 PM
@Clintthahamster - oh, I did.
Whoisholiday
Whoisholiday - 2/14/2025, 1:11 PM
This guy is a good “actors, actor”, which likely means they won’t do it.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/14/2025, 1:14 PM
THIS is a good casting choice! Colman Domingo is an excellent actor. He has too much charisma, IMO, to be Kang. Majors has the charisma, but also the brawn to be intimidating. Tillman is great because he has that 1980's Carl Weathers look. Like he means business.

I still suggest Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a backup.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 1:21 PM
@JayLemle - Yahya’s already Wonder Man though
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/14/2025, 1:14 PM
Another fake Jeff Sneider "scoop".
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/14/2025, 1:22 PM
@McMurdo - 🙄 dude breaks more news than the trades every week.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/14/2025, 1:28 PM
@MarkCassidy - so much news. Like when he said Stephen James was gonna be John Stewart and 24 hours later Aaron Pierre was cast. Or how about Tom Hollands live action cameo in Spiderverse. Or the vfx team from Superman being canned. Or Battinson being the DCU Batman. Really great stuff!
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/14/2025, 1:32 PM
@McMurdo - James was up for the role...Holland was apparently in talks before they fell through. And we still don't know what's going on with Batman.

Is that all you have... Out of the countless stories he's broken week after week in his newsletter with the trades confirming hours later?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/14/2025, 1:24 PM
Dude is awesome on Severance, that'd be a good replacement.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 2/14/2025, 1:30 PM
Fine. Cast him so we can move on from Kang.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 2/14/2025, 1:35 PM
Say whatever you want to say but Jonathan Majors nailed HWR and Vic Timmely. However, in Quantumania he was awful. His acting was one of the worst acting I've ever seen in the MCU.
User Comment Image
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 2/14/2025, 1:49 PM
Guy is a great actor. He deserves more exposure for sure.
Order66
Order66 - 2/14/2025, 1:58 PM
Bring him back so that Doom can kill him and close that story. Don’t leave it in limbo.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder