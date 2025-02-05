Will Jonathan Majors Return To The MCU As Kang? Conflicting Reports Have Emerged

A rumor recently did the rounds that Marvel Studios is considering bringing Jonathan Majors back to the MCU as Kang the Conqueror, but the report has now been disputed...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 05, 2025 09:02 AM EST

Is there a chance Marvel Studios will ask Jonathan Majors to return to the MCU as Kang the Conqueror now that the actor is attempting to mount a comeback?

Last year, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki star was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault, as well as not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree against then girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Though some industry insiders believed that the judge might decide to give Majors a "taste of jail," he managed to escape with one year of domestic violence counseling, which he has now served. Jabbari also dismissed the federal lawsuit against him last November.

Marvel decided to pivot away from Kang after Majors was sentenced, and announced that Robert Downey Jr. would play Doctor Doom in the Avengers movie that was originally known as The Kang Dynasty. Even so, one would assume that there must still be some loose threads to tie up when it comes to the villain.

According to a recent rumor from Screen Geek: "Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is considering bringing Jonathan Majors back into the MCU. The idea is for Majors to appear in a future Marvel project to wrap up some loose ends with Kang and close the character’s story."

However, TMZ has now weighed in, claiming to have debunked the above report: "Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Jonathan has not engaged in any talks to return to the MCU after he was booted in 2023 following a guilty verdict in his criminal trial."

TMZ are not exactly known for their ethical reporting practices, but they do have credible sources and have broken a few news stories themselves over the years. We would take their word over Screen Geek's (sorry, guys), but we also have the following from MTTSH, who seems to believe there might be something to the rumor.

Honestly, we'd say the studio bringing Majors back into the fold is a long shot - especially now that original plans have changed so much as we head towards Doomsday. Anything is possible, of course, but there would still be a significant degree of controversy associated with rebuilding a relationship with the actor, and we don't see Marvel - or more specifically, Disney - taking that chance.

Do you think Marvel should bring Jonathan Majors back as Kang? Drop us a comment down below.

LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 2/5/2025, 9:54 AM
I hope they bring him out to finish out his arc. Maybe replace Kang with Molecule Man's role in Secret Wars. And then they can do a proper avengers vs Kang movie in the rebooted mcu.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/5/2025, 9:59 AM
@LeBronStan - they aint rebooting shit. just integrating properties into the mcu via secret wars. secret wars is the mcu version of real life events of disney aquiring and integrating fox and the rest of the loose superhero rights back home to marvel where they belong.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/5/2025, 9:54 AM
To prevent the GA from getting confused, they should. The GA dont care about his personal life.

The double standards right? While Reynolds is little by little being revealed as an ahole and see Feige still stand with him
Matador
Matador - 2/5/2025, 10:07 AM
@vectorsigma - Why for defending his wife from a sensitive soy boy?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/5/2025, 10:19 AM
@vectorsigma - Maybe there will still be a day where I'll agree with you... but why is Reynolds an asshole now?
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/5/2025, 10:23 AM
@Matador -

You clearly haven’t seen all the stuff the “soy boy” has released.

He’s as privileged as Ryan and Blake, but trying to falsely accuse someone of sexual harassing them, is pure evil.

Ryan and his wife are bully a holes
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/5/2025, 9:56 AM
He’s not coming back.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/5/2025, 9:58 AM
Will he return?....If I had to bet...no. If he does though...it won't be this soon.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/5/2025, 10:00 AM
when doom shows up
User Comment Image
MG0019
MG0019 - 2/5/2025, 10:04 AM
User Comment Image

“TMZ are not exactly known for their ethical reporting practices.”
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/5/2025, 10:22 AM
@MG0019 - Yeah, had to laugh on this one. Acting like they don't post in CBM.com numerous articles with unreliable sources, clickbait articles and posts made with the sole purpose of triggering fights in the community.
ntwrk
ntwrk - 2/5/2025, 10:04 AM
They don't even need to use him to finish Kang's story in this iteration of the MCU. At most they would need his likeness. Cold open with Doom taking out the council as many have said- they should do something to end it, not just ignore it or refer to off screen events. That's cheap. Hopefully they'll do something more interesting though. Also, a rumour peddler accusing an outlet of "clickbait" is what this article should've been about because that's hilarious.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 10:07 AM
@ntwrk - I completely agree , especially as you said someone who deals in rumors or scoops calling something else clickbait…

Truly an unserious world we live in.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/5/2025, 10:09 AM
@ntwrk - this exactly. Wouldn't even take more than one minute.

Think it would be pretty interesting even if Doom uses a Molecule Man-bomb, but instead it's a Wanda-bomb.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 10:15 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I like that

If the rumor of them taking inspiration from Chikdrens Crusade is true where she has no memory of who she is now and is with Doom , he could manipulate her to his advantage and send her in to take care of the Kangs
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/5/2025, 10:24 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I kinda do wanna see 616-Wanda at Doom's side throughout the whole movie. The Wanda-bomb could actually be the 838-Wanda he manipulated too.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/5/2025, 10:07 AM
No need. The multiverse literally has the perfect solution for a recast.

If they want to bring back Prime Kang, they could just age him up. Say he got stuck in the evolved ants' QR pocket dimension. Maybe he even evolved too (into the Beyonder?)
Matador
Matador - 2/5/2025, 10:11 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Prime Kang if you say age him up why not use Keith David now that dude can act!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 10:18 AM
@bkmeijer1 - agreed..

They had the perfect in universe reason to ever recast since they had established variants can look different but they decided to do something else so it is what it is….

I don’t think the one we saw in Quantumania was the prime Kang but they could have introduced him as an older variant and the primary antagonist which could have been cool
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/5/2025, 10:11 AM
Hopefully. Whatever keeps butts out of seats.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/5/2025, 10:23 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Wait, you're hoping for a bad film? Why? 🤔
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/5/2025, 10:11 AM
You can't tease RDJ's return and expect me to be excited for Kang. Sorry but that character was boring on screen. Also the council of Kangs scene was laughably bad. If you bring him back you better have something incredible planned. Like Doom wiping them all out easily.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 2/5/2025, 10:16 AM
I have no patience or sympathy for grown men adults that abuse women/ people.

Like, why hasn’t Chris Brown been cancelled forever. Literally beat the crap out of Rhianna.
Huskers
Huskers - 2/5/2025, 10:21 AM
At this point he’d be the only person that’s not in Avengers: Doomsday. 🙄

