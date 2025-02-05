Will Jonathan Majors Return To The MCU As Kang? Conflicting Reports Have Emerged

Is there a chance Marvel Studios will ask Jonathan Majors to return to the MCU as Kang the Conqueror now that the actor is attempting to mount a comeback?

Last year, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki star was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault, as well as not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree against then girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Though some industry insiders believed that the judge might decide to give Majors a "taste of jail," he managed to escape with one year of domestic violence counseling, which he has now served. Jabbari also dismissed the federal lawsuit against him last November.

Marvel decided to pivot away from Kang after Majors was sentenced, and announced that Robert Downey Jr. would play Doctor Doom in the Avengers movie that was originally known as The Kang Dynasty. Even so, one would assume that there must still be some loose threads to tie up when it comes to the villain.

According to a recent rumor from Screen Geek: "Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is considering bringing Jonathan Majors back into the MCU. The idea is for Majors to appear in a future Marvel project to wrap up some loose ends with Kang and close the character’s story."

However, TMZ has now weighed in, claiming to have debunked the above report: "Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Jonathan has not engaged in any talks to return to the MCU after he was booted in 2023 following a guilty verdict in his criminal trial."

TMZ are not exactly known for their ethical reporting practices, but they do have credible sources and have broken a few news stories themselves over the years. We would take their word over Screen Geek's (sorry, guys), but we also have the following from MTTSH, who seems to believe there might be something to the rumor.

The report stated that they are considering it, not that he's currently in talks. The headline is misleading, and this isn't a real debunk, just clickbait. https://t.co/VLN8MtEy1B — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 5, 2025

Honestly, we'd say the studio bringing Majors back into the fold is a long shot - especially now that original plans have changed so much as we head towards Doomsday. Anything is possible, of course, but there would still be a significant degree of controversy associated with rebuilding a relationship with the actor, and we don't see Marvel - or more specifically, Disney - taking that chance.

Do you think Marvel should bring Jonathan Majors back as Kang? Drop us a comment down below.