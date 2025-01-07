Judy Greer Doesn't Know Why She Wasn't Asked To Return In ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

With so much of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set in the Quantum Realm, there wasn't time to continue exploring Scott Lang's personal life. As a result, both Bobby Cannavale's Jim Paxton and Judy Greer's Maggie Lang were missing from the threequel.

In an interview with The Direct, Greer broke her silence on being left out of the movie and admitted she was disappointed when Marvel Studios didn't ask her to return as Scott's ex-wife and Cassie's mother.

"I was in the last 'Guardians' as War Hog. War Pig, I believe, was my name in the last 'Guardians,' but in the first two 'Ant-Man' movies, I don't... There's been a lot of movies," she explained. "But the reason, I don't know why I wasn't in 'Quantumania,' by the way, but I went to the movie theater and saw it. I don't know why they didn't put me in it, but I really wanted to be in it. It's so much fun."

In fact, Greer had pushed for her character to undergo something of a transformation in the franchise. "I was begging for Peyton Reed for a superpower," she admitted. "I was like, 'Please, please, can I, like, run into someone on the street and get a superpower? Please, please, please?' And him and Paul [Rudd] would laugh at me, and then they never gave me one."

It's a pity we didn't get to see Maggie's reaction to her daughter becoming a superhero. Of course, it's an even greater shame that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania devoted so much time to a realm many fans no longer have any interest in returning to thanks to Reed's overuse of The Volume.

With 46% on Rotten Tomatoes and a worldwide box office haul of $476 million, the threequel was a disappointment for Marvel Studios. It now seems likely that Scott's story will conclude in the next Avengers movies, though it's unclear whether we'll see more of Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne, and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly has reportedly retired from acting).

Last year, Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared to address Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's failings when he said, "Sequels typically worked well for us. Do you need a third and a fourth, for instance? Or is it time to turn to other characters?"

"There’s nothing in any way inherently off in terms of the Marvel brand," he added. "I think we just have to look at what characters and stories we’re mining, and you look at the trajectory of Marvel over the next five years, you’ll see a lot of newness. We’re going to turn back to the Avengers franchise, but with a whole different set of Avengers."

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+.