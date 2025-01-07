Judy Greer Doesn't Know Why She Wasn't Asked To Return In ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania didn't feature an appearance from Judy Greer's Maggie Lang and the actor has now addressed her absence from the threequel and her dashed hopes to acquire superpowers...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 07, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Source: The Direct

With so much of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set in the Quantum Realm, there wasn't time to continue exploring Scott Lang's personal life. As a result, both Bobby Cannavale's Jim Paxton and Judy Greer's Maggie Lang were missing from the threequel. 

In an interview with The Direct, Greer broke her silence on being left out of the movie and admitted she was disappointed when Marvel Studios didn't ask her to return as Scott's ex-wife and Cassie's mother. 

"I was in the last 'Guardians' as War Hog. War Pig, I believe, was my name in the last 'Guardians,' but in the first two 'Ant-Man' movies, I don't... There's been a lot of movies," she explained. "But the reason, I don't know why I wasn't in 'Quantumania,' by the way, but I went to the movie theater and saw it. I don't know why they didn't put me in it, but I really wanted to be in it. It's so much fun."

In fact, Greer had pushed for her character to undergo something of a transformation in the franchise. "I was begging for Peyton Reed for a superpower," she admitted. "I was like, 'Please, please, can I, like, run into someone on the street and get a superpower? Please, please, please?' And him and Paul [Rudd] would laugh at me, and then they never gave me one."

It's a pity we didn't get to see Maggie's reaction to her daughter becoming a superhero. Of course, it's an even greater shame that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania devoted so much time to a realm many fans no longer have any interest in returning to thanks to Reed's overuse of The Volume. 

With 46% on Rotten Tomatoes and a worldwide box office haul of $476 million, the threequel was a disappointment for Marvel Studios. It now seems likely that Scott's story will conclude in the next Avengers movies, though it's unclear whether we'll see more of Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne, and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly has reportedly retired from acting). 

Last year, Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared to address Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's failings when he said, "Sequels typically worked well for us. Do you need a third and a fourth, for instance? Or is it time to turn to other characters?"

"There’s nothing in any way inherently off in terms of the Marvel brand," he added. "I think we just have to look at what characters and stories we’re mining, and you look at the trajectory of Marvel over the next five years, you’ll see a lot of newness. We’re going to turn back to the Avengers franchise, but with a whole different set of Avengers."

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+.

mountainman
mountainman - 1/7/2025, 2:41 PM
Needed to make room for the stupid bloopy blorp character that was obsessed with holes. Much higher priority.
Fogs
Fogs - 1/7/2025, 2:49 PM
@mountainman - Damn I forgot that. I'm not thankful.
mountainman
mountainman - 1/7/2025, 2:58 PM
@Fogs - That joke was actually funny the first time. Then they had to go a Family Guy it into the ground. That character was less of a mistake than the freedom fighters plot line though. They were the worst.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/7/2025, 2:41 PM
she dodged a bullet
Vigor
Vigor - 1/7/2025, 2:48 PM
@harryba11zack - you mean, a paycheck?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/7/2025, 2:50 PM
@Vigor - User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 1/7/2025, 2:48 PM
They were too busy with that Volume shitshow to be distracted with real world scenes.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 2:52 PM
That's actually a good thing she wasn't in it. Ghost, walton goggins, Goliath had powers but they're nowhere to be seen.

At least kill these characters Marvel, have some real stakes.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/7/2025, 2:57 PM
@MartianManHuntr - wait. Walter goggins had powers?
mountainman
mountainman - 1/7/2025, 2:59 PM
@Vigor - The power of acting!
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 3:08 PM
@Vigor - Didn't pymm give him suit with wings or something?

Cassie stole that suit back
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 3:10 PM
@MartianManHuntr - This one

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 1/7/2025, 3:30 PM
@MartianManHuntr - um. You might wanna go rewatch haha. The suit with wings is Hope's. It was designed by Hank Pym for his daughter
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 1/7/2025, 2:52 PM
She should be thankful.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/7/2025, 2:59 PM
You didn't miss much, don't worry
TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/7/2025, 3:01 PM
Remember when they pushed Quantumania back a whole year and everyone thought it was going to produce a better film lol

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 3:22 PM
@TheLobster -

User Comment Image
DREAMER
DREAMER - 1/7/2025, 3:07 PM
The Antman franchise is dead
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/7/2025, 3:10 PM

How much did her agent backdoor pay the studio to not put her in it?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/7/2025, 3:19 PM
Quantumania was a train wreck. She got spared the embarrassment of being in it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 3:21 PM
She wasn’t in Quantumania because the story or events died isn’t necessitate her involvement as they didn’t for Scott’s friends either…

I like Judy Greer and the character of “Maggie Lang” was fine but she was never a big or important part of these films to even necessitate that question.

I personally think Quantumania was enjoyable at best ( never had an issue with the Volume since it was during Co-Vid times and idk how else you bring a place like that to life in this day & age ) but man , was there a more interesting & better story there that was changed apparently due to reshoots & rewrites if rumors are to be believed.

User Comment Image

Should have been about Scott trying to reclaim his lost time with Cassie which imo would have been a stronger emotional core to the story.
dracula
dracula - 1/7/2025, 3:21 PM
Very obvious edgar wright was why the first one was so good

And would rather see Luiz come back

