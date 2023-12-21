AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Ending Explained: How Does Arthur Curry's Story - And The DCEU - End? - SPOILERS
AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Ending Explained: How Does Arthur Curry's Story - And The DCEU - End? - SPOILERS
TheyDont - 12/21/2023, 9:28 AM
Now make a post about every other character!
Oberlin4Prez - 12/21/2023, 9:32 AM
@TheyDont - The guy literally dropped a spoiler review an hour ago. Why not mention it there?
TheyDont - 12/21/2023, 9:52 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - We all know why.
ClintThaHamster - 12/21/2023, 9:53 AM
@TheyDont - "Does Steve Trevor Appear In The Final DCEU Movie?"
"Does Killer Croc Appear In The Final DCEU Movie?"
"Does Martian Manhunter Appear In The Final DCEU Movie?"
lazlodaytona - 12/21/2023, 9:30 AM
I thought this was already confirmed a good while back.
GhostDog - 12/21/2023, 9:32 AM
A whole article for something we've known for months
santoanderson - 12/21/2023, 9:34 AM
I’m not seeing this movie this weekend. I’m just burned out on mediocre studio superhero movies after this year. But I am going to laugh my ass off if Aquaman 2 ends up over-performing over Christmas and New Years, makes a surprising amount of money, and WB starts rethinking things…
worcestershire - 12/21/2023, 9:43 AM
@santoanderson - good for you. Now go cry in the basement. Everyone and their nana gonna be at the cinema
ClintThaHamster - 12/21/2023, 9:50 AM
@worcestershire - I'm going Saturday night! To see Iron Claw!
Forthas - 12/21/2023, 9:40 AM
This version of Batman should have never been a part of the DC film universe. From start to finish Affleck's Batman was a bad casting and a poorly written and conceived interpretation of the character.
worcestershire - 12/21/2023, 9:44 AM
@Forthas - lol, what a troll.
HAILHYDRA - 12/21/2023, 9:47 AM
Imagine convincing an award winning actor to return to a role he hasn’t played in years that involves him wearing a horribly uncomfortable costume and then scrapping all of that. Then imagine calling up an actor and asking to return to a role that drove him to alcoholism. And then imagine scrapping that one too! WB and DC ladies and gentlemen!
marvel72 - 12/21/2023, 9:59 AM
Is any version of Batman in this? No.

See how easy that was.

