AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM's Post-Credits Scene Reportedly Leaks And It Doesn't Sound Worth Waiting For

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has undergone multiple rounds of reshoots and even studio executives are thought to have got involved in the editing room. It's no wonder then that most fans don't have particularly high hopes for the final DC Extended Universe movie.

Once upon a time, The Flash ended with Michael Keaton's Batman a permanent part of the DCEU. The actor later shot a cameo in the Aquaman sequel which, as far as we're aware, was going to see the Caped Crusader recruit the King of Atlantis as part of the build to a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie.

When release dates shifted and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was briefly set to arrive before the Scarlet Speedster's first solo outing, the scene was reshot with Ben Affleck to avoid confusing fans. Has either version survived? Apparently not.

Following fan screenings earlier this week, we're hearing that the movie's sole post-credits scene features Orm (Patrick Wilson) eating a burger. He sees a cockroach nearby, picks it up and eats it, a payoff to a gag from earlier in the story (a glimpse of that scene can be seen below).

None of this is overly surprising as Affleck was also cut from The Flash's post-credits scene because DC Studios doesn't want to tease stories which won't be picked up on in the new DCU. Still, we know many of you will be disappointed.

We can't 100% confirm this is the stinger quite yet - we'll have full spoiler breakdowns for you soon - but have received the same description from at least a couple of different sources.

Is Arthur even Orm's big brother if he doesn't mess with him every chance he gets #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom #Aquaman #Aquaman2 pic.twitter.com/qY1zkUwN5n — 🔱Aquabros🔱 (@LokiusOrm) December 14, 2023

