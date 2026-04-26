Justice League Director Zack Snyder Reveals His And Jason Momoa's Original Aquaman Movie

Justice League Director Zack Snyder Reveals His And Jason Momoa's Original Aquaman Movie

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder has revealed his and Jason Momoa's pitch for an Aquaman movie explorinh Arthur Curry's origin story and a blood feud with Black Manta.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 26, 2026 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Aquaman

When Zack Snyder was tasked with following Man of Steel with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it fell to the filmmaker to create a shared world that could compete with the MCU... in one movie.

Snyder had been eyed to oversee the entire DCEU slate, though Warner Bros. didn't use Steppenwolf as Suicide Squad's big bad or go with his idea to set Wonder Woman during the Crimean War. Now, it turns out the studio also rejected his take on 2018's Aquaman

Released at a time when Warner Bros. had decided to move on from Snyder's gritty, R-rated vision for the franchise, Aquaman felt a lot like an MCU movie (for better or worse). It subsequently received largely positive reviews and a massive $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Responding to a fan on Instagram, Snyder revealed that he and Jason Momoa developed a version of Aquaman that was set to reveal Arthur Curry's origin story and how he got his tattoos. From there, he'd have battled the villainous Black Manta. 

"Right, so this concept was developed by me and Jason Momoa before the films were made, to honor his Pacific Islander roots. When Arthur's father is killed by Black Manta's father at the end of the first act, Arthur takes his ashes back to his people in the Pacific islands for a ritual cremation. During that grieving ceremony, he receives the tattoos to honor his father's memory."

"Vulko, tasked by his mother to watch over him, provides the Samoan tattoo artist with a special Atlantean needle that can pierce Arthur's dense skin. The tattoos become a permanent inscription of that loss and identity, bridging his Pacific Islander heritage with his Atlantean lineage - and this loss also creates the blood feud between Arthur and Black Manta that drives the larger conflict."

There were scenes with Vulko in Zack Snyder's Justice League that set the stage for this, though those were cut from the theatrical version of the movie when Warner Bros. enlisted James Wan to put his spin on the King of Atlantis. 

Some of Snyder's ideas ended up in the final version of Aquaman, albeit in a very different way. We may never know how audiences would have felt about his vision for the DCEU had it played out as planned. However, it seems his idea was for any solo movies to be set in the past, meaning Snyder's Justice League trilogy could tell one big story in the present.

Do you think the filmmaker's take on Aquaman sounds better than the version we watched in theaters? 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Zack Snyder Shares Brand-New Photo Of Jason Momoa As Aquaman In JUSTICE LEAGUE
Related:

Zack Snyder Shares Brand-New Photo Of Jason Momoa As Aquaman In JUSTICE LEAGUE
SMALLVILLE Alum Alan Ritchson Reveals Whether He'd Be Open To Reprising Aquaman Role In The DCU
Recommended For You:

SMALLVILLE Alum Alan Ritchson Reveals Whether He'd Be Open To Reprising Aquaman Role In The DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
lord22
lord22 - 4/26/2026, 5:25 AM
classic zack snyder
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/26/2026, 5:35 AM
It’sa good thing WB rejected that because hell no. That’slame af
Fogs
Fogs - 4/26/2026, 6:27 AM
@Mrtoke - But wait, it's darker and grittier so... Probably adult, mature and automatically better, right??

Jeez I can't stand this failed vision WB allowed this dude to embed in every single DC film.

Not every hero is Batman.
Not every cbm should be Watchmen.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 4/26/2026, 8:09 AM
@Fogs - better than Gunn slop.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 8:11 AM
@Fogs - marvel theme add comedy to all there movies not all there characters need have comedy in them there not funny in books
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 8:16 AM
@JusticeL - sloppy joe Song
Fogs
Fogs - 4/26/2026, 9:39 AM
@JusticeL - Not sure of that. At all.

@dragon316 - Yeah, not all characters need to be comedic, and not all characters need to be miserable. One thing doesn't negate the other.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/26/2026, 12:55 PM
@Fogs - yes I’d agree you fully on this point, there are characters that need a bit of humour as in the comics they are portrayed as wise guys or smart arse, and those who do not. This is where Marvel get it wrong so much of the time unfortunately.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 4/26/2026, 1:16 PM
@Fogs - This.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/26/2026, 1:40 PM
@Spike101 - to me Civil War and IW, specially because both have such different characters, have that sweet spot in them. Funny characters and serious characters. Some comedic situations might have to a darker character but they need to be sparse and very light, mostly wordplay or smth like that. It's doable.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/26/2026, 1:40 PM
**might happen to
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 4/26/2026, 5:43 AM
Thats sounds a lot better than, "hell yeahhh, yeeehaaawww dude im Jason Mamoa!" As a reason for having the tattoos
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/26/2026, 5:51 AM
Only one phone call away to save the shitshow known as the DCU...

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 4/26/2026, 5:53 AM
That's not really a take on Aqua man though. That's just like one thing that happens. Very undercooked
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/26/2026, 5:58 AM
I dont know who is worse, gunn or snyder. Both of these guys are awful and should be nowhere near mainstream heroes in a creative sense
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/26/2026, 6:06 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - this article had nothing to do with Gunn but you just couldn't help yourself, could you?
JusticeL
JusticeL - 4/26/2026, 8:09 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Gunn is definitely worse.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 8:13 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - can’t be worse than Kevin feige look how Kevin treat hulk and taskmaster , modok and other bad looking characters race and gender swap
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/26/2026, 6:26 AM
Soon enough these articles will be about what Gunn would've done, and the Gunnbots will cry out for the Gunncutt, # DCCompliance
Fogs
Fogs - 4/26/2026, 6:29 AM
@ProfessorWhy - possibly. Maybe they should hire someone who knows how to just make quality comicbook films instead.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/26/2026, 6:36 AM
@ProfessorWhy - see you in 2034.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/26/2026, 6:47 AM
@UltimaRex - at which point Gunn's replacement will have been replaced
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/26/2026, 7:39 AM
@ProfessorWhy - nope, at which point Kingdom Come would been out for a year.

let's look at the slate considering what we know,

2025, Superman.

2027, MOT.

2029, Superman saga 3.

2031, Superman saga 4.

2033, Kingdom Come and the end of Gunn's DCU?

That's... quite a wait. But actually less than a decade so there's that?
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 8:16 AM
@Fogs - what’s there know about comic book any comic fan should know it’s always goood vs bad , goood makes bad , sometimes bad makes goood bad always want kill hero , rule world universe kill hero goood always wins any comic fan don’t see that same theme is not with it what goood quality do someone need make comic goood vs bad in costumes nothing
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/26/2026, 8:37 AM
@dragon316 - please say something new
Fogs
Fogs - 4/26/2026, 12:08 PM
@dragon316 - I tried to understand thet, I swear
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 4/26/2026, 7:01 AM
Why do these idiots feel the need to change a character to honor the actor's roots? Just play the character as it was created, no change is needed or necessary
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/26/2026, 8:09 AM
@TheShape9859 - Because he can't act. I like him. But he plays himself in every movie.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 8:23 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - what do we know about acting us average people know nothing about acting if we did know anything about acting it be us people in movies anyone here in movies are experts on writing acting cgi effects no end of that what makes us experts on something with no experience in life moving on.,

Who doesn’t play them self in movies jack black , Adam Sandler , and friends of Adam Sandler in his movies , Chris rock , Chris tucker , Martin Lawrence , John candy, definalty Chris Farley any person doesn’t see that with these acotrs are idiots they play same character in every movie tv show they are in
EarlChai
EarlChai - 4/26/2026, 8:26 AM
@TheShape9859 - Momoa was born in Hawaii, but his parents soon split and his mother moved the two of them back to her small hometown in Iowa where he grew up, eventually graduating from the local high school.

Ya’ know how in NextGen, Worf was raise by humans so tried really hard to be *extra* Klingon when he grew up?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/26/2026, 8:36 AM
@dragon316 - Okay, first of all, I'm not average. I just got a gold star 2 weeks ago for "Most improved student for the month of March."
Second of all I my dear sir/madame/gender neutered person, AM an actOr. I have performed in many school plays. Annie, Death Of A Salesman, 2 Chicks And A Cup, Showgirls and I WROTE ONE CALLED 'Why Did Mommy Leave Us For The Mailman."


User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 4/26/2026, 1:13 PM
@TheShape9859 - I'd guess because no one getting employed can write for sh*t. The biggest common failing is their attempts to put psychological depth into these characters. You end up with BS like "Martha!" "Why did you say that name?"

So, they hear about Momoa's heritage and they lazily glom-on to it instead of writing a deeper version of Aquaman.
Sominan
Sominan - 4/26/2026, 8:31 AM
So, Snyder cast an actor who was nothing like a character, then proceeded to turn the character into said actor. Got it.

The snyderverse was utter garbage, and Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Jesse Eisenberg, and Jason Momoa as Flash, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor, and Aquaman are the WORST superhero movie castings in history.

The snyderverse was and is garbage and I'm glad it's dead and never coming back.

Hail James Gunn forever for making Momoa into Lobo, the character he should have always played, and thus guaranteeing he will never be Aquaman again.

James Wan's Aquaman movie was the best of the snyderverse entries because it was the least like the snyderverse and because Wan wanted to make an actual Aquaman movie, so it ends up being good in SPITE of Momoa's awful casting, not because of it.
PS118
PS118 - 4/26/2026, 10:06 AM
@Sominan -

Well said
MMFRESHSW2
MMFRESHSW2 - 4/26/2026, 8:47 AM
Who cares DC anime is better DC movies
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 4/26/2026, 9:44 AM
Arthur takes his ashes back to his people in the Pacific islands for a ritual cremation.

How many times you gonna nuke the bloke?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 10:59 AM
@Reeds2Much - lol

Poor Temura Morrison , got eaten by the Sarlaac and now this.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/26/2026, 9:44 AM
Nobody cares about Snyder or any of his bull crap
PS118
PS118 - 4/26/2026, 10:07 AM
🤮

I’m sure it also would have been 4 hours of slow mo.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/26/2026, 10:21 AM
For [frick]s Sake

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder