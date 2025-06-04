AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY BTS Photo Reveals Closer Look At Statues On Possible X-Men Vs. Sentinels Set

Work continues on Avengers: Doomsday in the UK, and cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel has now shared a photo from the movie's set in Pinewood Studios.

This is widely believed to be the grounds of the X-Mansion, where the X-Men will battle Sentinels dispatched to take them out by Doctor Doom. Pieces of the downed robots have previously been revealed, while those statues have been a hot topic of debate among fans.

We now see that, rather than being statues commemorating fallen heroes (which has often been the case on the page), they're just generic, damaged statues. Those look like something that would surround a mansion, but there's always a chance this is meant to be Latveria.

Beyond that, this snap is light on significant reveals. While rumours point to Doom unleashing the Sentinels, there has also been speculation that this is a Danger Room sequence introducing the X-Men and reminding moviegoers what the team is capable of (similar to how X-Men '97 kicked off).

When it was recently put to the filmmakers that set photos run the risk of spoiling some of the movie's biggest moments for fans, Joe said, "We’re pretty good about shutting that down." Anthony added, "We've sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that."

Joe later confirmed that "quite a bit" of Avengers: Doomsday is being shot on soundstages. "We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent," he explained before Anthony chimed in to say, "The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well."

Production recently moved from the UK to Bahrain, and not a single photo from the set found its way online. That was despite everyone from Anthony Mackie to Letitia Wright and Vanessa Kirby being on hand to film scenes in the desert.

The filmmakers later revealed that they're gearing up for "a standard-length shoot" with "six months for each of them" currently pencilled in.

You can see Sigel's latest Avengers: Doomsday photo in the Instagram post below, along with a previously released video showing the set in its entirety.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.