AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photo Reveals Completed Sentinel Battlefield - But Is All As It Seems?

Avengers: Doomsday is currently shooting in the UK, and the set we've been keeping you updated about for the past few weeks is finally complete.

As you can see, it appears to be the grounds of the X-Mansion in the wake of an epic superhero fight that's left Sentinel pieces strewn across the battlefield. Massive blue screens surround the practical set, as do shipping containers meant to keep the action away from prying eyes.

However, now we can see the entire thing, that strange metal construction on the bottom right-hand side has left us wondering if all is not quite as it seems.

Our theory is that this is the Danger Room; how better to introduce the returning X-Men than in an epic Sentinel battle that's been pulled straight from the pages of the comics? It's been a while, so establishing them as a formidable challenge for the Avengers and Fantastic Four when the teams inevitably clash is a must.

We'll have to wait and see, but chances are drones like this one won't be able to get anywhere near the Avengers: Doomsday set when cameras are rolling. Then again, that didn't stop this leaker from providing us with a blurry first look at the Woman of Tomorrow in Supergirl.

Rumour has it the X-Men in this movie will don comic-accurate costumes not unlike those seen in X-Men '97 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Talking about his possible role in Avengers: Doomsday, Hugh Jackman said this week, "I really can’t say much, except when you say 'appear,' more like dominate and destroy every other character—I’m kidding. I really have nothing to add, and if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it, but I actually have nothing to add."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026 , with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027 . You can find the new release dates for both movies by clicking here.