AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photo Reveals Completed Sentinel Battlefield - But Is All As It Seems?

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photo Reveals Completed Sentinel Battlefield - But Is All As It Seems?

We have a first look at the completed Avengers: Doomsday set, but is this battlefield - where the X-Men have seemingly squared off with the Sentinels - all that it seems to be? Take a closer look here...

News
By JoshWilding - May 23, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is currently shooting in the UK, and the set we've been keeping you updated about for the past few weeks is finally complete.

As you can see, it appears to be the grounds of the X-Mansion in the wake of an epic superhero fight that's left Sentinel pieces strewn across the battlefield. Massive blue screens surround the practical set, as do shipping containers meant to keep the action away from prying eyes. 

However, now we can see the entire thing, that strange metal construction on the bottom right-hand side has left us wondering if all is not quite as it seems. 

Our theory is that this is the Danger Room; how better to introduce the returning X-Men than in an epic Sentinel battle that's been pulled straight from the pages of the comics? It's been a while, so establishing them as a formidable challenge for the Avengers and Fantastic Four when the teams inevitably clash is a must. 

We'll have to wait and see, but chances are drones like this one won't be able to get anywhere near the Avengers: Doomsday set when cameras are rolling. Then again, that didn't stop this leaker from providing us with a blurry first look at the Woman of Tomorrow in Supergirl

Rumour has it the X-Men in this movie will don comic-accurate costumes not unlike those seen in X-Men '97 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Talking about his possible role in Avengers: Doomsday, Hugh Jackman said this week, "I really can’t say much, except when you say 'appear,' more like dominate and destroy every other character—I’m kidding. I really have nothing to add, and if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it, but I actually have nothing to add."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. You can find the new release dates for both movies by clicking here.

Marvel Studios Has Officially Delayed AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Release Dates
Related:

Marvel Studios Has Officially Delayed AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Release Dates
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Hugh Jackman Responds To Rumors That He'll Return As Wolverine
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Hugh Jackman Responds To Rumors That He'll Return As Wolverine

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder