AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast And Shooting Start Date Possibly Confirmed

Though there's a chance this is not legit, a Production Weekly listing appears to have confirmed the "full" cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday along with the movie's shoot date...

Jan 04, 2025
Recent reports have indicated that Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to commence filming early this year, and we may now have a more precise production date along with a confirmed cast list.

According to a Production Weekly listing, Marvel Studios' next big event film will begin shooting in late March in the UK.

The cast members mentioned include previously confirmed actors such as Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Nomad(?)) and Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), along with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts* casts, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch). Ana de Armas is also listed as a possibility.

How much stock should we put in this? PW are not always completely accurate, as they sometimes use information sourced via unconfirmed rumors (likely where the Ana de Armas mention originated). That said, looking at the details below, we'd say there's a pretty good chance most of this is on the level - even if it's not official

If filming is set to get underway in March, we should start to get some more updates from the trades fairly soon.

Check out the listing below, along with a post from The Cosmic Circus' Alex P hinting that She-Hulk might get a mention in Captain America: Brave New World.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

