AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Casting Rumor May Confirm Major FANTASTIC FOUR SPOILER

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Casting Rumor May Confirm Major FANTASTIC FOUR SPOILER

A new casting rumor for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday may have confirmed a plot detail relating to a certain character from The Fantastic Four: First Steps...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 13, 2024 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Recent rumors have claimed that the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, Franklin Richards, will be introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but we're now hearing that the immensely powerful youngster will also play a significant part in Avengers: Doomsday.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the project is currently casting actors between 10-13 to play Franklin Richards, who will have a "major role" in the film. But here's the most interesting part: the character will reportedly be a toddler (3-4 years-old) in Fantastic Four.

If you're a fan of the FF comics, you'll probably have a pretty good idea how Franklin could potentially age-up between movies.

On the page, Richards - a reality-warping mutant - uses his abilities to grow into adulthood. This allows him to utilize his psionic powers to their full potential, but after realizing that his mind still lacked an adult's emotional maturity, he ultimately decides to transform back into a child.

If Doomsday does follow this storyline, we'd expect some big changes to how things play out.

Previous rumors have hinted at a connection between Franklin and Galactus, with the villain sending the Silver Surfer to demand that Reed and Sue hand the boy over. This could indicate that the MCU will adapt at least some elements of the "Earth X" arc, which saw Franklin become the new Galactus for a time. Again, we don't anticipate a direct adaptation, but there's a chance Franklin will transform into a near God-like being in order to protect (or restore) the Multiverse.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

MCU Rumor Roundup: Scarlet Witch's Surprising AVENGERS Role, Council Of Reeds, Doctor Strange's Fate, And More
Related:

MCU Rumor Roundup: Scarlet Witch's Surprising AVENGERS Role, Council Of Reeds, Doctor Strange's Fate, And More
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Claims To Reveal More About Plans For Doctor Doom And The Scarlet Witch - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Claims To Reveal More About Plans For Doctor Doom And The Scarlet Witch - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/13/2024, 5:08 PM
Oh yaaaay! Another rumor!

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/13/2024, 5:09 PM
"Throughout all of space and time,
the devourer of worlds has had many heralds...

Franklin has only had one."
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/13/2024, 5:15 PM
@DrReedRichards - Do you buy the whole Galactus is actually Franklin thing?
narrow290
narrow290 - 11/13/2024, 5:09 PM
I was hoping to at least have a couple of stories in before Franklin shows up.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 11/13/2024, 5:11 PM
Don’t know why, but I’ve always wanted the comics to flip the lid on Franklin Richards and turn him into a fully fledged villain.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/13/2024, 5:13 PM
This is turning into a fuggin mess
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/13/2024, 5:15 PM
@BruceWayng - we don't know enough to say that yet. Half of these rumors are probably complete bs. Unless youre referring to the casting.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/13/2024, 5:15 PM
Do you think anyone really cares about this shitty movie? I mean lets be honest, its marvel schlock. A gimmik movie. Made for the best brain dead tiktokers and fake youtube trailer makers.

Like what a pathetic display.

Is anyone excited for captain america: Brave new world or [frick]ing Thunderbolts: The dustbin of all our characters we dont know what to do with.

Garbage. Mcondalds level garbage

Its sad really.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder