AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Connection Between Channing Tatum's Gambit And THE MARVELS - SPOILERS

In the closing moments of The Marvels, Monica Rambeau saves her universe by repairing a tear in reality. However, in doing so, she traps herself in another universe, which we later discover is inhabited by a comic-accurate X-Men.

A Variant of her mother, Maria Rambeau, is Binary, and Kelsey Grammer was shown alongside her as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast. Fans have speculated for a while that it might be Earth-10005, and likely the "main" X-Men Universe.

The team will take centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday next December, and it being the same world we visited in Deadpool & Wolverine will help facilitate the return of Wade Wilson and Logan.

QuidVacuo has shared an intriguing rumour today, claiming that, "In 'Avengers: Doomsday,' we will discover that Gambit's (Deadpool & Wolverine) universe is the same one Monica Rambeau arrived at in the post-credits scene of The Marvels."

Deadpool & Wolverine established that the TVA pruned to stop him from interfering with Mr. Paradox's plans for the Multiverse. The Cajun mutant claimed he'd been in The Void for as long as he could remember, though that would be a relatively easy retcon.

With Tatum confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, and Deadpool & Wolverine briefly showing Gambit escaping The Void, we fully anticipate seeing Remy LeBeau fighting alongside his fellow X-Men. While expected, this connection to The Marvels is welcomed, especially as so many of the Multiverse Saga's post-credits scenes have led nowhere.

"Personally, all I was guaranteed was a chair," Tatum recently said of his role in Avengers: Doomsday. "They said that I have a chair, and I can at least watch the movie from the chair. You know, and it was just my name, it wasn't exactly Gambit."

"So, I work in the world of just like, of binary yes or no's, and I've only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in, so that's where I'm at," the actor joked, clearly being careful not to give anything away.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2026.