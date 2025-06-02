AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Connection Between Channing Tatum's Gambit And THE MARVELS - SPOILERS

A new Avengers: Doomsday rumour claims to reveal the connection between The Marvels and Channing Tatum's Gambit, and it will likely be welcomed by fans of the X-Men. You can find more details right here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2025 03:06 PM EST
In the closing moments of The Marvels, Monica Rambeau saves her universe by repairing a tear in reality. However, in doing so, she traps herself in another universe, which we later discover is inhabited by a comic-accurate X-Men. 

A Variant of her mother, Maria Rambeau, is Binary, and Kelsey Grammer was shown alongside her as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast. Fans have speculated for a while that it might be Earth-10005, and likely the "main" X-Men Universe.  

The team will take centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday next December, and it being the same world we visited in Deadpool & Wolverine will help facilitate the return of Wade Wilson and Logan.

QuidVacuo has shared an intriguing rumour today, claiming that, "In 'Avengers: Doomsday,' we will discover that Gambit's (Deadpool & Wolverine) universe is the same one Monica Rambeau arrived at in the post-credits scene of The Marvels." 

Deadpool & Wolverine established that the TVA pruned to stop him from interfering with Mr. Paradox's plans for the Multiverse. The Cajun mutant claimed he'd been in The Void for as long as he could remember, though that would be a relatively easy retcon. 

With Tatum confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, and Deadpool & Wolverine briefly showing Gambit escaping The Void, we fully anticipate seeing Remy LeBeau fighting alongside his fellow X-Men. While expected, this connection to The Marvels is welcomed, especially as so many of the Multiverse Saga's post-credits scenes have led nowhere. 

"Personally, all I was guaranteed was a chair," Tatum recently said of his role in Avengers: Doomsday"They said that I have a chair, and I can at least watch the movie from the chair. You know, and it was just my name, it wasn't exactly Gambit."

"So, I work in the world of just like, of binary yes or no's, and I've only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in, so that's where I'm at," the actor joked, clearly being careful not to give anything away.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2026.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/2/2025, 3:25 PM
Or the TVA found a universe (1000-5) where Gambit can exist without it causing a massive branch. If you recall when Logan and Wade defeated Cassandra Nova, The timeline straightened out and it allowed both Logan and X-23 to now coexist in that universe. So Gambit coexisting in that same universe or another isn't any different from when The Watcher allowed a different Widow to replace a widow that was kil
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/2/2025, 3:41 PM
@SonOfAGif - damn good attention to detail.
stuey
stuey - 6/2/2025, 3:33 PM
Ol' Chan always seems like he's puckering up like that creepy KK.

Which is even creepier.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 4:01 PM
@stuey -

Kathleen Kennedy?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/2/2025, 3:39 PM
@joshwilding- you've got Secret Wars coming out the day before Doomsday huh?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/2/2025, 3:47 PM
@ProfessorWhy - 😆 Nice catch! It’s gonna be a helluva weekend, albeit a confusing one.
maxx
maxx - 6/2/2025, 3:41 PM
The Infinity War and Endgame team-ups were organic, coming from over 10 years of storytelling.

These random teams just slapped together out of 'won't this be cool' will come off as contrived. Deadpool 3 had the FOX-Verse hook, but it (kinda) worked because it's a meta-based character.

I'll still see and love Doomsday & Secret Wars, but I'm wondering how they expect all of this to be embraced. Especially since Doomsday will likely be a Doom-centric film, the war Infinity War was initially envisioned to be Thanos-focused.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/2/2025, 3:41 PM
Tatum's Gambit comes from the universe where all the X-men have the wrong shape and size face
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/2/2025, 3:45 PM
@ProfessorWhy - 😂 😂 😂
But to be fair, that’s a problem elsewhere in the multiverse…
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 4:03 PM
Ha ha, great!

This is gonna so the Flintstone Flop.

