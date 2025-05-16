AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photo Reveals A Birds-Eye View Of A Downed Sentinel - Possible SPOILERS

Earlier this week, we got a first look at what appeared to be a downed Sentinel on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. Now, we have a birds-eye view offering a clearer shot at the mutant-hunting robot's legs (in what's believed to be the X-Mansion's grounds).

We also have reason to believe that we'll see the remains of more than one Sentinel, as you can see below.

Unfortunately, the legs are still covered up, but the photographer who took these shots has confirmed that the footprints they've seen elsewhere on set match the Sentinel design from the comics.

Sentinels attacking the X-Men's home is par for the course in the comics, so this could be part of a major battle we'll see in the movie or the fallout from a previous battle. We also wouldn't discount the possibility of this being a Danger Room training exercise meant to show us what the X-Men can do before they battle Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes.

Rumour has it the mutant team will don comic-accurate costumes in Avengers: Doomsday, though the roster, as it stands, is still missing characters like Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Storm (Halle Berry), and Jean Grey (Famke Janssen).

In January, it was reported that the Russo Brothers aren't walking away from the MCU when the Multiverse Saga ends with Avengers: Secret Wars. Instead, they've reportedly "already signed a deal" to "oversee additional projects" for the next Saga, including Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot (which has found a director in Thunderbolts* helmer Jake Schreier).

"I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize," Feige teased last November. "Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back."

Take a closer look at Avengers: Doomsday's Sentinel in the X posts below, along with that recently released set footage.

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

A rumoured cast list has done the rounds online claiming that Avengers: Doomsday will also feature Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Iman Vellani, Danai Gurira, Tessa Thompson, Ke Huy Quan, Teyonah Parris, Will Poulter, Dominique Thorne, Xochitl Gomez, Sophia Di Martino, Tatiana Maslany, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kathryn Newton, Wunmi Mosaku, Lashana Lynch, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry, Kai Zen, Owen Wilson, Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Charlize Theron, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Maria Bakalova.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.