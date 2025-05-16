AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photo Reveals A Birds-Eye View Of A Downed Sentinel - Possible SPOILERS

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photo Reveals A Birds-Eye View Of A Downed Sentinel - Possible SPOILERS

Another look at the Avengers: Doomsday set reveals the legs of a downed Sentinel, but what exactly is happening in this scene, and what does it mean for the X-Men's rumoured battle with The Avengers?

News
By JoshWilding - May 16, 2025 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Earlier this week, we got a first look at what appeared to be a downed Sentinel on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. Now, we have a birds-eye view offering a clearer shot at the mutant-hunting robot's legs (in what's believed to be the X-Mansion's grounds).

We also have reason to believe that we'll see the remains of more than one Sentinel, as you can see below. 

Unfortunately, the legs are still covered up, but the photographer who took these shots has confirmed that the footprints they've seen elsewhere on set match the Sentinel design from the comics. 

Sentinels attacking the X-Men's home is par for the course in the comics, so this could be part of a major battle we'll see in the movie or the fallout from a previous battle. We also wouldn't discount the possibility of this being a Danger Room training exercise meant to show us what the X-Men can do before they battle Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes.

Rumour has it the mutant team will don comic-accurate costumes in Avengers: Doomsday, though the roster, as it stands, is still missing characters like Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Storm (Halle Berry), and Jean Grey (Famke Janssen).

In January, it was reported that the Russo Brothers aren't walking away from the MCU when the Multiverse Saga ends with Avengers: Secret Wars. Instead, they've reportedly "already signed a deal" to "oversee additional projects" for the next Saga, including Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot (which has found a director in Thunderbolts* helmer Jake Schreier).

"I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize," Feige teased last November. "Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back."

Take a closer look at Avengers: Doomsday's Sentinel in the X posts below, along with that recently released set footage.

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

  • Chris Hemsworth - Thor
  • Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
  • Anthony Mackie - Captain America
  • Sebastian Stan - Bucky
  • Letitia Wright - Black Panther
  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
  • Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
  • Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
  • Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
  • Kelsey Grammer - Beast
  • Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
  • Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
  • Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
  • David Harbour - Red Guardian
  • Winston Duke - M'Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki
  • Patrick Stewart - Professor X
  • Ian McKellen - Magneto
  • Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
  • James Marsden - Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum - Gambit
  • Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

A rumoured cast list has done the rounds online claiming that Avengers: Doomsday will also feature Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Iman Vellani, Danai Gurira, Tessa Thompson, Ke Huy Quan, Teyonah Parris, Will Poulter, Dominique Thorne, Xochitl Gomez, Sophia Di Martino, Tatiana Maslany, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kathryn Newton, Wunmi Mosaku, Lashana Lynch, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry, Kai Zen, Owen Wilson, Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Charlize Theron, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Maria Bakalova.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

RUMOR: Dafne Keen To Return As Laura/X-23; Update On Marvel's Plans For The X-MEN
Related:

RUMOR: Dafne Keen To Return As Laura/X-23; Update On Marvel's Plans For The X-MEN
RUMOR: Tom Holland Is In Talks To Return As Spider-Man In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Tom Holland Is In Talks To Return As Spider-Man In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/16/2025, 4:40 PM
I don't understand how this shit gets leaked. Who is on set taking photos???
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/16/2025, 4:43 PM
@ThorArms - Drones and intentionally leaking it to build hype.
gambgel
gambgel - 5/16/2025, 5:15 PM
@ThorArms - yeah, Im really surprised Marvel hasnt investigated and taking serious decisions.....

unless Feige and the Russos are fine with this type of leak to build some hype. In any case, Im really shocked we are actually seeing f***** sentinels on this movie. totally unexpected, and this has actually increased my hype, since Im a X-Men fan, so..... May 2026, Im the f*** ready
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/16/2025, 5:31 PM
@gambgel - That's probably what the initial filming has been. The X-Men battling Sentinels on their Mansion grounds. And then we will probably get an Incursion. I would imagine that this is the X-Men Universe that Monica is trapped in and her universal properties are pulling her and the universe she is stuck in like a magnet to collide with Universe 616 to bring her back.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 4:42 PM
Cool , that definitely seems like it could be a Sentinel…

I could see it being downed by some sort of battle at this version of the X-Mansion in the past which someone comes across as we are introduced to these X-Men variants.

Anyway , still a crazy sight to see in an Avengers film!!.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 4:48 PM
Whatever happened to that law thing that you fella's were so spooked about last year? something about no longer being able to show leaked stuff from Disney or you'd get prosecuted or some jazz like that.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/16/2025, 4:54 PM
@HashTagSwagg - that fizzled out within a week. But it's also likely why we have to endure so many articles from fake scoopers; it creates content but is fake enough to not be the target of the Disney legal team.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/16/2025, 4:51 PM
We haven't seen a practical Sentinel since Days of Future Past. Respect for that movie's production to going all the way out of building an actual giant robot to make them more believable in the movie 11 years ago.

User Comment Image

The only other production that has gone that far was the Stargirl TV series with STRIPE.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2025, 4:51 PM
nice, we may be getting more visually accurate sentinels with this one however I don't think they are gonna behandled as whale as they were in DOFP,
User Comment Image
they nailed the fear and intimidation factor. Hopefully they keep that element and don't turn them into unless star wars battle droids.
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/16/2025, 5:15 PM
@harryba11zack -

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/16/2025, 4:53 PM
Do we have any idea who is even in this Doomsday movie? Has a long list of the cast been shown repeatedly, every day on this site yet? Anyone? Anyone?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 4:54 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Every actor who likes money at this point.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/16/2025, 5:51 PM
@TheFinestSmack - not yet. Seems like something we’d all be lined up in our seats for.
Huskers
Huskers - 5/16/2025, 5:07 PM
Zero hype for this film.
gambgel
gambgel - 5/16/2025, 5:17 PM
@Huskers - if you arent hype to see Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men all together on the big screen for the first time ever..... well..... thats kinda sad.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2025, 5:32 PM
@gambgel -
RolandD
RolandD - 5/16/2025, 5:39 PM
@gambgel - But that’s how all the cool kids respond to anything from the MCU, DCU and oh my God, absolutely for anything from Lucasfilm.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 5:41 PM
@gambgel - I want to get interested, 8-9 years ago i'd be super pumped just by the concept alone But the writing and story telling decisions that came after Infinity war has obliterated that, it might look cool to see the x-men have a cgi fight with the Avengers but we need to give a shit about it. Did anyone give a shit about seeing Charles come back just to be unceremoniously deposed off by Wanda? Again I want to like it, I want to be invested again but they need to earn that good will shit back first, big time.
Corruptor
Corruptor - 5/16/2025, 6:35 PM
@gambgel - It's because it seems too much all at once to be much more than little cameos with nothing in the way of prior development. If they can really do justice to the Avengers, the X-Men and the FF in this film then good luck to them.
gambgel
gambgel - 5/16/2025, 7:07 PM
@RolandD - they once were happy people/teens....... now they are just depressed adults lol. (no real hate, just a joke)
RolandD
RolandD - 5/16/2025, 7:54 PM
@gambgel - At least lately, I have seen an uptick in people actually want to discuss the things that are coming out and not just dumping on everything. I don’t want to be all Pollyanna about things. If things are bad, they should be called out for that such as most everything that Sony has put out for the past several years except for the spider verse movies but a lot of people aren’t even giving things a chance and dumping on everything before we have even seen enough to have a good sense of what the movie or show is going to be like. For instance, I am disappointed that Hal Jordan is going to be in his 60s in the show but I’m still willing to give the show a chance. All right, enough for rambling.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/16/2025, 5:52 PM
You will be sitting next to me on opening day.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2025, 6:02 PM
@FrankenDad - your jedi mind tricks do not work here
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/16/2025, 7:17 PM
Whoever taking these photos doing some damn good work. Glad this looks more in line with the comics than the previous TEMU looking versions we got in other X-MEN films.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder