Avengers: Doomsday Star Tom Hiddleston Says The Movie Doesn't Undo Loki Season 2 Developments

Avengers: Doomsday Star Tom Hiddleston Says The Movie Doesn't Undo Loki Season 2 Developments

Avengers: Doomsday star Tom Hiddleston has teased his return as the God of Stories in the movie and assures fans that it won't undo what the character went through in Loki on Disney+.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Loki established He Who Remains and his Variants as the biggest threat to the Multiverse. However, Kang has since been replaced by Doctor Doom as this Saga's primary antagonist, somewhat lessening the impact of the groundwork laid by the God of Mischief's Disney+ series.

The hope is that the Russo Brothers will deliver a throwaway explanation (at the very least), explaining Kang's absence. Whatever happens on that front, Tom Hiddleston's Loki will return, meaning the TVA and Citadel at the End of Time should play a pivotal role in the next Avengers movies.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter about his new National Geographic series Pompeii: Out of Time, Hiddleston assured fans that Avengers: Doomsday doesn't undo what Loki achieved with its emotional Season 2 finale.

That saw the God of Mischief become the God of Stories, taking his place alone at the remains of the Citadel at the End of Time, where he powers the newly recreated Multiverse. 

"Loki felt like a closure. And when Marvel called about Avengers: Doomsday, it was going to be starting from that end point," Hiddleston teased. "So there was no sense of unstitching or undoing all of that development. That development still stands as a place to begin."

Hopefully, rumours that Loki has only a minor role in the movie are incorrect, especially when there are a lot of very interesting places his newfound status quo will take him. Fans of the 2015 Secret Wars comic have theorised that he'll fill the role played by either The Beyonders or Molecule Man in the Multiverse-shattering event.

Earlier this year, Hiddleston said, "All I can tell you is that ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is going to be magnificent and will defy all your expectations. It defied mine. When I read the film, I thought, 'This is going to be extraordinary.'"

The actor first played Loki in 2011's Thor. He reprised the role in The AvengersThor: The Dark WorldThor: RagnarokAvengers: Infinity WarAvengers: EndgameWhat If...?, and, as noted, eventually his own Disney+ TV series, Loki.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2026, 3:37 PM
"Tom Hiddleston Says The Movie Doesn't Undo Loki"

hes right, that loki tv show already did that

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