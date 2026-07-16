Avengers: Doomsday Star Tom Hiddleston Says The Movie Doesn't Undo Loki Season 2 Developments

Loki established He Who Remains and his Variants as the biggest threat to the Multiverse. However, Kang has since been replaced by Doctor Doom as this Saga's primary antagonist, somewhat lessening the impact of the groundwork laid by the God of Mischief's Disney+ series.

The hope is that the Russo Brothers will deliver a throwaway explanation (at the very least), explaining Kang's absence. Whatever happens on that front, Tom Hiddleston's Loki will return, meaning the TVA and Citadel at the End of Time should play a pivotal role in the next Avengers movies.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter about his new National Geographic series Pompeii: Out of Time, Hiddleston assured fans that Avengers: Doomsday doesn't undo what Loki achieved with its emotional Season 2 finale.

That saw the God of Mischief become the God of Stories, taking his place alone at the remains of the Citadel at the End of Time, where he powers the newly recreated Multiverse.

"Loki felt like a closure. And when Marvel called about Avengers: Doomsday, it was going to be starting from that end point," Hiddleston teased. "So there was no sense of unstitching or undoing all of that development. That development still stands as a place to begin."

Hopefully, rumours that Loki has only a minor role in the movie are incorrect, especially when there are a lot of very interesting places his newfound status quo will take him. Fans of the 2015 Secret Wars comic have theorised that he'll fill the role played by either The Beyonders or Molecule Man in the Multiverse-shattering event.

Earlier this year, Hiddleston said, "All I can tell you is that ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is going to be magnificent and will defy all your expectations. It defied mine. When I read the film, I thought, 'This is going to be extraordinary.'"

The actor first played Loki in 2011's Thor. He reprised the role in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, What If...?, and, as noted, eventually his own Disney+ TV series, Loki.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.