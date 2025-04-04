Channing Tatum Addresses AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role; Indicates That He May Not Be Playing Gambit!

Last week, Marvel Studios officially announced that production is underway on Avengers: Doomsday with a massive cast reveal live-stream that unveiled a new actor's name on the back of a director's chair every 12 minutes or so.

27 names were revealed by the end of the video, including members of the original X-Men cast, Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden (they'll be joined by X2's Alan Cumming, The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammer, and Deadpool and Wolverine's Channing Tatum).

Though it was generally assumed that the returning cast members from 20th Century Fox's X-Men era would play the same characters they had in the previous movies, the fact that the chairs only showed the actors' names and not who they'll appear as led to some speculation that they might be playing new heroes... or villains!

Tatum, who made his debut as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, was asked about his involvement with Doomsday during an interview with Extra, and his response might just suggest that there could be something to this theory.

"Personally, all I was guaranteed was a chair. They said that I have a chair, and I can at least watch the movie from the chair. You know, and it was just my name, it wasn't exactly Gambit. So, I work in the world of just like, of binary yes or no's, and I've only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in, so that's where I'm at."

If Tatum is playing Remy LeBeau, this seems like a bit of a cagey answer to give, since most people just assume he'll be reprising his Deadpool and Wolverine role anyway.

It may seem like a strange move to bring these actors back as new characters, but we didn't expect to see Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU as Doctor Doom after leading the franchise for so many years as Tony Stark.

You can check out the full Doomsday cast list along with the announcement video below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America