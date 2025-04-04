Channing Tatum Addresses AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role; Indicates That He May Not Be Playing Gambit!

Channing Tatum Addresses AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role; Indicates That He May Not Be Playing Gambit!

It was generally assumed that the actors returning for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday would be playing their established characters, but this might not be the case...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 04, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Last week, Marvel Studios officially announced that production is underway on Avengers: Doomsday with a massive cast reveal live-stream that unveiled a new actor's name on the back of a director's chair every 12 minutes or so.

27 names were revealed by the end of the video, including members of the original X-Men cast, Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden (they'll be joined by X2's Alan Cumming, The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammer, and Deadpool and Wolverine's Channing Tatum).

Though it was generally assumed that the returning cast members from 20th Century Fox's X-Men era would play the same characters they had in the previous movies, the fact that the chairs only showed the actors' names and not who they'll appear as led to some speculation that they might be playing new heroes... or villains!

Tatum, who made his debut as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, was asked about his involvement with Doomsday during an interview with Extra, and his response might just suggest that there could be something to this theory.

"Personally, all I was guaranteed was a chair. They said that I have a chair, and I can at least watch the movie from the chair. You know, and it was just my name, it wasn't exactly Gambit. So, I work in the world of just like, of binary yes or no's, and I've only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in, so that's where I'm at."

If Tatum is playing Remy LeBeau, this seems like a bit of a cagey answer to give, since most people just assume he'll be reprising his Deadpool and Wolverine role anyway.

It may seem like a strange move to bring these actors back as new characters, but we didn't expect to see Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU as Doctor Doom after leading the franchise for so many years as Tony Stark.

You can check out the full Doomsday cast list along with the announcement video below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/4/2025, 1:03 PM
it just means what the man said. he dont have any other information other than what they gave him. its obvious he returning as Gambit though. not a controversy at all.
AC1
AC1 - 4/4/2025, 1:04 PM
Could be playing a different Gambit variant tbf. Hopefully one who's a little less goofy - I liked Gambit in D&W as a character who fit the tone of that movie, but I wouldn't want Gambit in an Avengers movie to be like that.

Also means they could potentially rework the costume - may have been comic book accurate but it looked kinda bad in the movie, think there's a lot of changes they should make for any future appearances.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 1:15 PM
@AC1 - if he is that Gambit then I’m sure the Russo’s & co realize they can’t exactly translate him from DP & W to these Avengers films…

I expect him to be a bit less exaggerated and bit more toned down than the DP & W version which was more intentionally comedic.

User Comment Image

If he is just a different variant then no issue.

Anyway , I enjoyed Tatum as Gambit so I’m glad he’s back for likely one last ride
LlamaLord
LlamaLord - 4/4/2025, 1:06 PM
I guess there's no humor allowed here, huh?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 1:16 PM
@LlamaLord - you just noticed now lol?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/4/2025, 1:07 PM
I liked him as Gambit despite that tight ass suit they gave him.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/4/2025, 1:15 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - made him look
Fat
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/4/2025, 1:19 PM
@dragon316 - YUP, which is dumb for an actor who is athletic and comes from an extensive dancing background.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/4/2025, 1:13 PM
Accent was terrible and his face squeezes out the helmet. Not right fit

Taylor Kitsch>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Channing tatum
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/4/2025, 1:15 PM
That sucks like him as gambit his was good like his accent almost funny some parts
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 1:23 PM
I think he’s just trying to be cagey and not say anything…

He’ll most likely be back as Remy Lebeau in these 2 films but if not then let’s throw some wild speculation out…

Jamie Madrox/Multiple Man!!

User Comment Image
KillerJoy
KillerJoy - 4/4/2025, 1:23 PM
HELLO!! I guess there's no humor allowed here.
PC04
PC04 - 4/4/2025, 1:26 PM
How stupid.....why did I click this
ThouBear8
ThouBear8 - 4/4/2025, 1:31 PM
Idk this seems pretty clearly like he's just joking around. This article feels like a major reach.

He might not be playing that specific Gambit, but what are the odds they put him in this movie & he's not playing a Gambit?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/4/2025, 1:36 PM
User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/4/2025, 2:20 PM
@JustAWaffle - peak cinema tbh
gambgel
gambgel - 4/4/2025, 2:11 PM
Id appreciate if he got much thiner for Doomsday. He is too bulky for this character, even looked bigger than both Wolverine and Deadpool.

So we'll see if Tatum tries a different approach, training wise, for this event.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 4/4/2025, 2:13 PM
I am so excited about seeing Channing Tatum Gambit, Kelsey Grammer Beast( from the Marvels), Patrick Stewart Professor X (with chair) and Hugh Jackman Wolverine ( full costume). It could be just like the Animated Series I grew up on! If they make Cyclops look like the 90’s then we have an awesome group!

