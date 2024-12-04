Colman Domingo Confirms Talks With Marvel Studios - But Will He Replace Jonathan Majors As Kang?

Shortly after Marvel Studios officially announced that Jonathan Majors would not be returning as Kang, rumors did the rounds that Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead, Candyman) was being eyed as a possible replacement.

Domingo - who has since emerged as one of Hollywood's most well-regarded and in-demand actors - has previously addressed these reports, showing interest in stepping in as the Multiverse-traversing villain, without ever confirming that he was in the mix.

Now, Domingo has revealed that he has had discussions with Marvel, but not about playing any specific character.

"I have had a meeting with Marvel, yes," he tells Screen Geek. "But it wasn’t specifically about anything. They literally sat down and said, 'What do you want to do?' And I said, 'I don’t know. What do you got for me?' So we’re having engagement, of course. Who would not want to be a part of the MCU? I just would want it to be right. And something that is created for me and something where I feel like I can give something of myself to. So we’ll find out what that is. I don’t know what it is yet, but I’m patient."

It sounds like Domingo may have been given his pick of roles, and Kang wasn't exactly a priority. There's always a chance he is eyeing the Conqueror role and is simply trying to throw people off track, but based on his comments, we'd say he'd be much more interested in playing a new character than following in someone else's footsteps.

Last we heard, a new version of Kang may not even be introduced, as reliable reports indicate that bringing Robert Downey Jr. in as Doctor Doom effectively erased any need to utilize the character going forward.

Whether Domingo will ever make his live-action MCU debut remains to be seen, but he is set to provide the voice of Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin, in the Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man animated series.

“I got some big shoes to fill," said the actor in a recent interview. "I remember I watched Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Norman Osborn, who’s phenomenal. And I thought, I get to actually really just play his intelligence and looking at his mind and how he builds, especially with his industries and then how that also becomes narcissistic. It also becomes a detriment as well. I’ve always looked at the Norman Osborn character as being a symbol of mental health when it’s unchecked.”

Which MCU hero or villain would you like to see Domingo suit-up as in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section.