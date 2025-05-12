Hayley Atwell "Would Love" To Return As "Underserved" Captain Carter In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Hayley Atwell has discussed possibly returning to the MCU as Captain Carter in Avengers: Doomsday, with the hope of doing right by the "underserved" hero.

By JoshWilding - May 12, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Source: Den of Geek

Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter quickly became a fan favourite after appearing in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, and Marvel Studios was understandably eager to bring the British actor back into the fold. 

That started with a fun "One-Shot" short and after a cameo in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel Television launched the Agent Carter TV series (the only one of that studio's shows Marvel Studios executives were actively involved with).

Years later, Peggy was made the face of Marvel Animation's What If...? as a Variant of the character who took the Super Soldier Serum and became "Captain Carter." She similarly struck a chord with fans, so her live-action debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was cause for celebration. Until it wasn't. 

The hero was killed in short order, and confusingly, the Captain Carter who died at the Scarlet Witch's hands was revealed to be another very similar Variant and, ultimately, a waste of what had been a long-awaited debut for the What If...? lead. After all, did the Captain not deserve better than being sliced in half by her shield? 

The trades have reported that both Chris Evans and Atwell will return in Avengers: Doomsday, though neither of their names was featured in March's lengthy cast reveal.

Talking to Den of Geek about her role in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Atwell said she "would love' to suit up as Captain Carter in either of the upcoming Avengers movies (the second being Secret Wars). 

"There are so many things that she could do, there’s so much more I feel I can bring to a character because I’ve developed as time’s gone on," Atwell explained. "What’s so great about having time behind you and having had a 20-year career so far is the development of skill, and I think there’s so much more that Peggy can do. She’s very much an underserved character."

"When she says ‘I know my value and everyone else’s opinion doesn’t really matter,’ it’s because she hasn’t been given the platform that she knows she deserves and that she’s really capable of doing in the world," the actor continued. "And so I just think there is just so much more that she can do, and I think she speaks to a modern time, so to be able to take her to that next level as Captain Carter would be phenomenal. Especially with all my Mission: Impossible training. I am ready, let’s go!"

Avengers: Doomsday could redeem the Multiverse Saga's most disappointing cameo (well, aside from John Krasinski's Mister Fantastic being turned into spaghetti), though it would likely need to be yet another Peggy Carter Variant, seeing as the Captain died in What If...?'s season 3 finale.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

RUMOR: Mark Ruffalo's Status As Hulk In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Has Been Revealed
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/12/2025, 11:16 AM
Its ok we aré good, you can rest this one Captain woman
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/12/2025, 11:21 AM
@Malatrova15 -

Captain Amammaries.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/12/2025, 11:43 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Dude, how many times do you post a day? Like, my god…
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/12/2025, 12:01 PM
@Rpendo - yeah you Will respect him an be civil no choice here
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/12/2025, 11:18 AM
I think we’re good…
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/12/2025, 11:20 AM
BREAKING NEWS

An AWFL would like to get paid millions of dollars to be in the M She U again.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/12/2025, 11:20 AM
She's the one character from What If I wanna see return. Don't even mind what version. They'll probably go with Kahhori or that beastiality kid though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2025, 11:24 AM
@bkmeijer1 - The What If Carter died at the end of the show so that might be hard but wouldn’t be surprised if we get another variant.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/12/2025, 11:42 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I'm crying at "that beastiality kid" lmfao. That's hilarious.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/12/2025, 11:21 AM
User Comment Image
TheyDont
TheyDont - 5/12/2025, 11:22 AM
3 seasons of What if feel enough
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/12/2025, 11:25 AM
I love the Peggy Carter character but underserved isn’t how I’d describe even the Captain Carter version of the character
Ghoul
Ghoul - 5/12/2025, 11:29 AM
@Ha1frican - exactly! It’s a gimmick character who has gotten a ton of appearances! Peggy is a what if captain America not actually captain America!
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 5/12/2025, 11:29 AM
I definitely want her back. Great actress and she knows the character probably better than most people having played her since Captain America back in 2011. It would be pretty cool watching her and Cap fighting alongside each other.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/12/2025, 11:32 AM
User Comment Image

Hayley
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/12/2025, 11:33 AM
User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/12/2025, 11:35 AM
I mean she’s cut in half so idk how lol


Wanda did her dirty lmao
Matador
Matador - 5/12/2025, 11:36 AM
User Comment Image

I liked Captain Carter and if I'm the only one so be it she's more likable then Captain Marvel in all honesty.
SO, if she would end up in current MU she could start Excalibur with Captain Britian. Make movies and shows on that side of the bond & add Nightcrawler too.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/12/2025, 11:42 AM
she needs a D + show so she can be fleshed out over six hours versus a few minutes as a supporting character in a movie.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/12/2025, 11:46 AM
@supermanrex - yes she immediately needs even more screentime than Steve Rogers in the MCU what the [frick] are we even waiting for right now goddammit
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/12/2025, 11:51 AM
Underserved? She got her own freaking TV show. As a supporting character. The ego of some people. Good Lord.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2025, 11:53 AM
Look , I love Hayley and I’m a fan of Peggy Carter in the MCU but I wouldn’t necessarily call her underserved considering the amount of appearances she has had and also her own show which I liked and was unfairly cancelled imo.

Honestly ,Sharon is far more underserved (and some would say misused given the Power Broker turn which imo made her more interesting) so I would like to see her again sooner then later.

Anyway having said that , seeing Captain Carter fight alongside Bucky , Sam and perhaps even a variant of Steve sounds really cool!!.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/12/2025, 11:55 AM
User Comment Image

View Recorder