How Does THUNDERBOLTS* Set Up AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY? Here's Everything You Need To Know - SPOILERS

With only Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps set to arrive in theaters before Avengers: Doomsday, both have to lay the groundwork for the 2026 movie. Here's how the former manages it...

By JoshWilding - May 01, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters, and with almost the entire cast - sorry, Taskmaster - confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, it should be obvious to any fan that this is a pivotal chapter in the Multiverse Saga. 

For the most part, Thunderbolts* is a relatively standalone story revolving around Yelena Belova, U.S. Agent, Ghost, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, and Bob, though these very different characters coming together to form a team during the movie's final act is crucial to what comes next. 

After successfully stopping The Void from destroying New York, the team prepares to confront Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, only to find themselves tricked into attending an impromptu press conference. 

Val covers up her illicit activities by introducing them as the New Avengers, something the movie's title card in the first round of end credits confirms (explaining that asterisk, in the process).

A series of news headlines play over those, revealing that the public isn't exactly convinced that this group is worthy of being the Avengers. However, it's the post-credits scene which really lays the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday.

In that, we catch up with the "New Avengers" 14 months later in Avengers Tower. The negative press has gotten to them a little, and Sam Wilson and Bucky appear to have fallen out over the latter's team using the Avengers name (there's talk of a lawsuit, but this is the Government-approved group).

Yelena brings up the crisis in space, and it's then that the team is alerted to a ship entering their atmosphere that's extradimensional in nature: it's the Fantastic Four!

This is obviously a huge Avengers: Doomsday tease and sets the stage for the New Avengers to be among the first to encounter Marvel's First Family when they arrive on Earth-616. With this team rocking uniforms with the Avengers logo emblazoned on them, they're very much "official" (regardless of whether Captain America and the public approve), and that immediately sets up an interesting dynamic with any other groups of heroes they encounter. 

Also of note is the fact that Bob hasn't transformed into The Sentry since The Void was unleashed on New York, out of fear that the same thing might happen again. While Doctor Doom is a big enough threat to warrant him suiting up again, it feels like he'll be a very different Sentry without Val's costume and branding.

Has Thunderbolts* left you more excited for Avengers: Doomsday?

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/1/2025, 11:44 AM
No
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/1/2025, 11:52 AM
So Sam tells Bucky in Brave New World that Ross wants him to restart the Avengers, and then Bucky goes off and does it first? I could see them having a bit of tension there.
Yellow
Yellow - 5/1/2025, 11:55 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I can see the tension coming from a place of "I don't agree with working with Val"
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 5/1/2025, 12:40 PM
@HammerLegFoot - but Ross is no longer president.
Yellow
Yellow - 5/1/2025, 11:57 AM
They made Yelena a much better team leader in one movie than Sam in a whole show, let's be honest.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/1/2025, 12:23 PM
@Yellow -

That's a low bar to jump over.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/1/2025, 12:03 PM
Now it feels like i've seen this movie 3 times already lol.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/1/2025, 12:04 PM
I wonder if Doom will also be talked down from his villainy, since that seems to be how the MCU heroes are defeating villains lately.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/1/2025, 12:44 PM
@mountainman -

Let's see. Done are

- dance off
- group hug

So what else can Marvel use? And sing a long?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/1/2025, 12:05 PM
I doubt they get into any fisticuffs over it but I could see the 2 new Avengers teams being a source of some tension & friction amongst them if not just Sam & Bucky…

However I feel both are smart enough to put it aside for the greater good given the threat they’ll face in Doom.

The movie needs as much drama as possible given the shift in villains and thus lack of buildup so this is one way to get that.

Also given that apparently Yelena is aware of some crisis in space , I wonder if we’ll see this scene again from the FF’s perspective in Doomsday rather then First Steps!!.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/1/2025, 12:22 PM
I watched it for free.

It's not worth the time, energy, and money to see in a theater.

Save your money for something better.

The jokes don't land.

