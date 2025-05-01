How Does THUNDERBOLTS* Set Up AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY? Here's Everything You Need To Know - SPOILERS

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters, and with almost the entire cast - sorry, Taskmaster - confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, it should be obvious to any fan that this is a pivotal chapter in the Multiverse Saga.

For the most part, Thunderbolts* is a relatively standalone story revolving around Yelena Belova, U.S. Agent, Ghost, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, and Bob, though these very different characters coming together to form a team during the movie's final act is crucial to what comes next.

After successfully stopping The Void from destroying New York, the team prepares to confront Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, only to find themselves tricked into attending an impromptu press conference.

Val covers up her illicit activities by introducing them as the New Avengers, something the movie's title card in the first round of end credits confirms (explaining that asterisk, in the process).

A series of news headlines play over those, revealing that the public isn't exactly convinced that this group is worthy of being the Avengers. However, it's the post-credits scene which really lays the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday.

In that, we catch up with the "New Avengers" 14 months later in Avengers Tower. The negative press has gotten to them a little, and Sam Wilson and Bucky appear to have fallen out over the latter's team using the Avengers name (there's talk of a lawsuit, but this is the Government-approved group).

Yelena brings up the crisis in space, and it's then that the team is alerted to a ship entering their atmosphere that's extradimensional in nature: it's the Fantastic Four!

This is obviously a huge Avengers: Doomsday tease and sets the stage for the New Avengers to be among the first to encounter Marvel's First Family when they arrive on Earth-616. With this team rocking uniforms with the Avengers logo emblazoned on them, they're very much "official" (regardless of whether Captain America and the public approve), and that immediately sets up an interesting dynamic with any other groups of heroes they encounter.

Also of note is the fact that Bob hasn't transformed into The Sentry since The Void was unleashed on New York, out of fear that the same thing might happen again. While Doctor Doom is a big enough threat to warrant him suiting up again, it feels like he'll be a very different Sentry without Val's costume and branding.

Has Thunderbolts* left you more excited for Avengers: Doomsday?

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.