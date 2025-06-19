Marvel Legends Leak Sheds Some Light On Which Characters Will Be AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Leads

A list of upcoming Marvel Legends action figures has leaked online, and the list includes what could be the characters who will take centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday next December. Read on for details...

Toy leaks are typically pretty good for spoilers, and it seems Avengers: Doomsday will be no exception. A list of Marvel Legends figures due for release in 2026 has found its way online, and it seemingly reveals the movie's main characters. 

For context, the first wave of toys for a movie like this is typically spoiler-free. However, they also usually focus on a movie's leads, as those are the ones who typically sell to the masses. It's only later that we see the more obscure or secret heroes and villains take centre stage. 

Who will that be for Avengers: Doomsday? Well, the New Avengers aren't getting much love. The Fantastic Four are highlighted (we've already seen figures for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, likely meaning they'll get new costumes here), along with two X-Men: Cyclops and Gambit.

In terms of Avengers, we have Captain America, Thor, and Shang-Chi. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will, of course, get his own figure, and we're intrigued by the inclusion of H.E.R.B.I.E. with Mister Fantastic.

Clearly, the lovable robot and Franklin Richards' babysitter will be making the journey to Earth-616! Here's the full list:

  • Doctor Doom
  • Thor
  • Mister Fantastic w/ H.E.R.B.I.E.
  • Invisible Woman
  • Human Torch
  • The Thing
  • Cyclops
  • Gambit
  • Captain America
  • Shang Chi

With Avengers: Doomsday now pushed to December 2026, chances are we'll be waiting to see this merchandise longer than we otherwise would have. However, if production is already underway, don't be surprised if some pieces leak online in advance!

You can let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments section. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/19/2025, 2:15 PM
The Cavillrine getting a figure!? Hmmm... now that's interesting. It was a good gag. Wouldn't expect it to warrant a figure, though.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/19/2025, 2:16 PM
Shang chi is an avenger after the most middle of the road, uninspiring debut film for the character? , not to mention the fact the actor is insufferable.Ok 👍
Vigor
Vigor - 6/19/2025, 2:22 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - your small opinion

Many people are hoping and pining to see Shangi Chi again
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/19/2025, 2:25 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - Yeah, he kind of sucks and Shang-Chi was ok at best.
HowlettCommando
HowlettCommando - 6/19/2025, 2:29 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - Anyone who didn't like Shang-Chi can shut their ugly face, that movie was fantastic. I can't wait to see him as a member of the Avengers
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/19/2025, 2:36 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - the only real stand out in that mid film was the mandarin and he dead now.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/19/2025, 2:42 PM
So Chris Evans is coming back, it's desperate but it's a desperate positive for the film.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 6/19/2025, 2:52 PM
That list looks pretty accurate if we're to believe some of the more reliable scoopers. Solid A-Team with the New Avengers and others being the other story line. It's crazy how far they've come!

