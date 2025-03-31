RUMOR: Here's The Latest On Storm Actor Halle Berry's Status For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Halle Berry first played Storm in 2000's X-Men and reprised the role on several occasions before bidding farewell to Ororo Munroe in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). However, with the Multiverse in play, she may not be done yet.

Last week, Marvel Studios announced that Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Deadpool & Wolverine's Channing Tatum (Gambit) will all star in Avengers: Doomsday.

In what proved to be a pretty male-heavy cast unveiling, it took no time at all for fans to point out the absence of Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Storm (Halle Berry), and Rogue (Anna Paquin).

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman brings word that Berry is now close to finalising her deal for a return as Storm in Avengers: Doomsday. Over the weekend, we heard that many actors have yet to officially sign up for the movie, making that five and a half hour casting announcement only a partial tease of what's to come next year.

After The Marvels and Deadpool & Wolverine, mutants (and, more specifically, the original big screen X-Men) factoring into the next Avengers movies isn't hugely surprising. We anticipate seeing an Incursion between Earth-616 and Earth-10005, pitting the heroes of each world against each other...before they inevitably team up to battle Doctor Doom, of course.

Last September, we spoke to Berry about her role in Never Let Me Go. Asked whether she thinks a "Storm" could be brewing in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, she told us, "[Shrugs] You never know. We'll find out! [Laughs]"

"I really loved playing Storm," Berry previously told Wired. "You know, being in the world of the X-Men and mutants was always really important to me, because being a woman of color, I have often felt on the outside of things. I've often felt marginalized and overlooked and unseen, and that's what the X-Men were all about."

"These mutants finding their voice and finding a way to be seen and appreciated for who they really were. And as a Black woman, I really related to that," she continued. "So it was fun to put on the skin of Storm, to fly, and to be part of that kind of storytelling. I thought it was really important."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. You can watch our interview with Berry in the player below.