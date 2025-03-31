RUMOR: Here's The Latest On Storm Actor Halle Berry's Status For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

RUMOR: Here's The Latest On Storm Actor Halle Berry's Status For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

There were several big names missing from last week's Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement, but a new rumour claims to reveal what's happening with Halle Berry's fan-favourite Storm. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 31, 2025 05:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Halle Berry first played Storm in 2000's X-Men and reprised the role on several occasions before bidding farewell to Ororo Munroe in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). However, with the Multiverse in play, she may not be done yet. 

Last week, Marvel Studios announced that Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Deadpool & Wolverine's Channing Tatum (Gambit) will all star in Avengers: Doomsday.

In what proved to be a pretty male-heavy cast unveiling, it took no time at all for fans to point out the absence of Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Storm (Halle Berry), and Rogue (Anna Paquin).

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman brings word that Berry is now close to finalising her deal for a return as Storm in Avengers: Doomsday. Over the weekend, we heard that many actors have yet to officially sign up for the movie, making that five and a half hour casting announcement only a partial tease of what's to come next year. 

After The Marvels and Deadpool & Wolverine, mutants (and, more specifically, the original big screen X-Men) factoring into the next Avengers movies isn't hugely surprising. We anticipate seeing an Incursion between Earth-616 and Earth-10005, pitting the heroes of each world against each other...before they inevitably team up to battle Doctor Doom, of course. 

Last September, we spoke to Berry about her role in Never Let Me Go. Asked whether she thinks a "Storm" could be brewing in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, she told us, "[Shrugs] You never know. We'll find out! [Laughs]"

"I really loved playing Storm," Berry previously told Wired"You know, being in the world of the X-Men and mutants was always really important to me, because being a woman of color, I have often felt on the outside of things. I've often felt marginalized and overlooked and unseen, and that's what the X-Men were all about."

"These mutants finding their voice and finding a way to be seen and appreciated for who they really were. And as a Black woman, I really related to that," she continued. "So it was fun to put on the skin of Storm, to fly, and to be part of that kind of storytelling. I thought it was really important."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. You can watch our interview with Berry in the player below.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Joseph Quinn And More X-MEN Stars React To Being Cast In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Joseph Quinn And More X-MEN Stars React To Being Cast In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Sheds New Light On Why So Many Big Names Were Missing From Casting Announcement
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Sheds New Light On Why So Many Big Names Were Missing From Casting Announcement

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/31/2025, 5:53 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/31/2025, 6:04 AM
It's like a toad struck by lightning
Repian
Repian - 3/31/2025, 6:10 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder