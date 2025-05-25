RUMOR: Marvel Studios Wants This Three-Time Oscar Nominee To Play Ghost Rider In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Earlier this week, the news broke that Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers are looking to cast the MCU's Ghost Rider in Avengers: Doomsday.

While plenty of Multiversal madness will ensue in the movie, the expectation is that this will be Earth-616's Spirit of Vengeance, similar to how Captain America: Civil War introduced Tom Holland's Spider-Man. The question is, who will take over the role of Johnny Blaze from Nicolas Cage?

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, Marvel Studios wants Barbie, La La Land, and The Fall Guy star Ryan Gosling to play the fiery anti-hero. That doesn't mean he'll agree, of course, but it's hardly surprising to learn that Kevin Feige is eager to cast a big name.

For what it's worth, Gosling has confirmed he'd be down to star in a superhero movie. The three-time Oscar nominee has also expressed interest in Ghost Rider. When Kevin Feige was asked about that, he said, "Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider...Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing. I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU."

Promoting The Fall Guy alongside Emily Blunt last year, Gosling was told about the Marvel Studios President's seal of approval and responded, "This was a magical moment. I told Josh I would like to play Ghost Rider. He found Kevin Feige, corners him, does an interview with him. When he says, 'I would like this,' all the lights go off."

As for whether there's been any real movement on that front, a cagey Gosling responded, "I don't know."

When Emily Blunt interjected and said she didn't expect him to sign up for a superhero project, the Academy Award nominee told her, "I would love to, it would be amazing. Come be in Ghost Rider."

The actor has previously said he's turned down many superhero roles, but declined to name them. "It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for it. But I would love to do it." Clearly, he's waiting for the right character, but will Ghost Rider be it? We'll have to wait and see, but his wife, Eva Mendes, starred in Ghost Rider alongside Cage in 2007.

The Ghost Rider "mantle" has been held by several characters, though Johnny Blaze remains the most iconic. Debuting in 1972, he's a stunt motorcyclist who, through a deal with the devil, transforms into the Ghost Rider when in the presence of evil.

As we're sure you're aware, his head then becomes a flaming skull, and he wields a chain imbued with mystical powers, punishing the wicked and riding a flaming motorcycle. The character borrows heavily from the supernatural horror and superhero genres, with Danny Ketch and Robbie Reyes among those to later inherit the curse from Johnny.

If rumours that we're getting a Midnight Suns movie are accurate, then we'd imagine Marvel Studios will want to put Ghost Rider front and centre alongside characters like Moon Knight and Blade.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2026.