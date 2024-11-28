RUMOR: Robert Downey Jr.'s Lead Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY May Stop Him Joining Christopher Nolan's New Film

Christopher Nolan is said to be keen to get Robert Downey Jr. on board for his already star-studded new project, but the actor's main role in Avengers: Doomsday might stand in his way...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 28, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Christopher Nolan has already assembled a very impressive cast for his mysterious new movie, and reports indicate that he has one more main role to fill. Now, we're hearing that The Dark Knight trilogy director is keen to work with Robert Downey Jr. again following the actor's Academy Award-winning performance in Oppenheimer.

Unfortunately, Downey Jr.'s MCU commitments may prevent him from joining the production.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Nolan might find it difficult to lock RDJ down because "he's very much the main character in Avengers: Doomsday like Thanos was in Infinity War."

This isn't the first time we've heard that Downey Jr.'s take on Doctor Doom will be a major player in the next Avengers movie, but it sounds like he really could end up being the main focus, as Richtman adds that he is expected to appear in "almost every scene."

Nolan's untitled movie stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya. The director also wrote the script, and the film has set a release date of July 17, 2026.

Though plot and character details remain under wraps, it's believed that Damon, Holland, Hathaway and Pattinson make up the core leads, with Theron, Nyong’o and Zendaya in supporting roles.

As for the premise, we have heard numerous rumors and theories, from a futuristic action thriller inspired by '80s helicopter flick Blue Thunder, to a period vampire thriller - though it's been reported that "insiders maintain that nothing has come close to nailing Nolan’s real idea."

Avengers: Doomsday  arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 11/28/2024, 12:42 PM
RDJ should just stick to being the MCU guy. He had a chance to be a real actor but went running back to the MCU. Nolan should hire a more serious actor in his place.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/28/2024, 1:09 PM
@PartyKiller - you take that back!! I'm telling mom!!

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/28/2024, 1:10 PM
@PartyKiller - how many of them in marvel get nominated and win award that still work with marvel today ?
Award shows don’t take comic movies seriously unless in your long boring movies Oppenheimer, killers of flower moon , the revenant, any other movies fall in that Category sometimes musicals make list and get nominated
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/28/2024, 1:22 PM
@PartyKiller - If the MCU offer came first, as it seems to be the case, that would mean that he already had a commitment with Marvel and is being professional. This is not like the doesn't want to work with the guy that just helped him to win an Oscar. "Nolan should hire a more serious actor in his place" you mean an actor that would drop anything else that he already signed on to work with him? lol RDJ working again for the studio that basically saved his career and turned him into one of the biggest stars in the world, what a crazy guy...
S8R8M
S8R8M - 11/28/2024, 12:45 PM
Biggest paycheck in history or work with Nolan?

Paycheck.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/28/2024, 1:10 PM
If true then that sucks , he might have to drop out of doing Avengers then…

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , I highly doubt that happens but you never know so we’ll see.

I have had mixed feelings about him as Victor Von Doom but I can’t lie , I am quite interested to see how he portrays the character aswell just as a fan of him as an actor.

He was also in talks for a film adaptation of “The Hider” which is a short story , not sure if he’s officially in that or not but if so then he might be busy with that aswell.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/28/2024, 1:12 PM
Easy choice bigger pay check he may have got nominated in Oppenheimer and maybe win with marvel he have better chance working longer
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/28/2024, 1:18 PM
Half the movies budget is going to be $50 mill for rdj and $50 mill for cgi costumes
Nolanite
Nolanite - 11/28/2024, 1:19 PM
RDJ is a sell out.
He used to actually enjoy the arts of filmmaking,
Then he got blinded by money and it does the talking, for him.
Nolanite out
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/28/2024, 1:31 PM
The dude is richer than God, and yet he's gonna choose the very real possibility of ruining his wonderful Marvel legacy and all of the MCU good will through Endgame to slum it with this awful, fallen-off, Woke, crapfest that the MCU has turned into AND he's also going to skip working with the greatest director of this era for a second time? The director who finally delivered the Oscar RDJ always wanted???

Money is a sickness. No matter how much you have and how finite your life is, it's never seems to be enough.

I honestly cannot believe he's going to skip working with Nolan again to go slumming with this Woke version of the MCU.
hainesy
hainesy - 11/28/2024, 1:33 PM
I wonder if Doom is the lead in Doomsday and then the Beyonder becomes the big bad for Secret Wars. Very curious to see where Marvel is going with this.

