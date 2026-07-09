UPDATE: Avengers: Doomsday Convention Display Reveals First Look At Doctor Doom's Throne Room

UPDATE: Avengers: Doomsday Convention Display Reveals First Look At Doctor Doom's Throne Room

Doctor Doom's throne room and the X-Mansion have been recreated for an Avengers: Doomsday display at an upcoming event in China, and if the former looks familiar, there's a very good reason for that.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

UPDATE: We now have a much closer look at Doctor Doom's throne and the rest of this Avengers: Doomsday display as construction continues.

The expectation is that Marvel Studios will bring the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer to this month's San Diego Comic-Con. It makes sense, as that's a huge opportunity to promote the movie before its December release and means the sneak peek can play in front of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31.

This weekend, Kevin Feige is heading to Shanghai for an event that will also put Avengers: Doomsday front and centre. As you can see below, the interior of the X-Mansion has been rebuilt, along with Doctor Doom's throne room.

While we doubt the CinemaCon trailer will be shown there, it's certainly possible, and that may result in it being shared online by any attending fans. For now, we wouldn't bank on it.

If Doom's throne looks familiar, it's because it was previously featured in leaked photos of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom that, at the time, were dismissed as AI-generated. They showed up online right as platforms like Grok and Gemini were pumping out convincing fakes, but we now know that they were the real deal. 

Original plans called for Kang the Conqueror to be the Multiverse Saga's big bad, only for that to change when Marvel Studios parted ways with actor Jonathan Majors. Now, it's Doom's chance to shine, even if many fans remain sceptical about the former Iron Man donning his mask.

"A lot of it has been...there's some experimentation," Downey recently said of how he's tackling the MCU's Doctor Doom. "We've had our moments of, 'Let's shift here.' But we landed in a place that I think will more than suffice. And it's not even about how I executed it. It's about the way it's been structured, and the other characters."

"There's something going on in Doomsday, and forward that is literally the only antidote to, 'How do you not have these films be let down after an Infinity War and an Endgame?' And boy, have we laboured long and hard to bring that down."

Check out this first look at Doom's Avengers: Doomsday throne in the X posts below (we've also included the aforementioned leaks).

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Rumor: Avengers: Doomsday Is Reportedly Not Going So Good As Post-Production Continues
Related:

Rumor: Avengers: Doomsday Is Reportedly "Not Going So Good" As Post-Production Continues
Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Suggests Two Fan-Favorite Variants Will Only Have A Few Minutes Of Screentime
Recommended For You:

Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Suggests Two Fan-Favorite Variants Will Only Have A Few Minutes Of Screentime

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/8/2026, 3:39 PM
This movie would disapoint without the X-Men.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/8/2026, 5:10 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Imagine if they half-assed it by having mystique instead of Jean, Storm and Rogue.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/9/2026, 3:14 AM
@ObserverIO - The reboot movies made me sick of the Mystique character.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/9/2026, 5:19 AM
@Matchesz - Yeah I think 99% of fans would agree. And while the new movie uses Rebecca Romijn instead of Jennifer Lawrence they still make her a member of the team like she was in the reboot.

I think that was one of the things people didn't like about the reboot; how they made Mystique a main character of the series and one of the most important members of the X-Men (even a founding member).
Now Doomsday doubles down. Even though they're using the OG cast there's no Jean, Storm or Rogue and instead Mystique is deemed more important and somehow a member of the team.
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 7/8/2026, 3:45 PM
I guess I should set my expectation of him being an evil Stark/Iron Man basically?
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/8/2026, 4:31 PM
I just realized that the X Mansion or the X-Men's world probably won't be featured for very long or at all because normally they come to my town to film at Craigdarroch Castle where they have filmed every X-Men movie and Deadpool, normally we see all the cast and crew here
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2026, 5:52 PM
It’s…fine but I wish the throne itself was bigger and more medieval looking to match Doom’s aesthetic.

User Comment Image
StSteven
StSteven - 7/9/2026, 12:01 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Well, that might just be his throne for his castle in Latveria. I would expect his throne room in Battleworld to be much more along the lines of what you're referring to. I mean, you can only go so big when it's your own crib but when you're ruling an entire world, I would expect it to be like "We're renting out the entire IKEA y'all! Grab whatever you want and stuff it in a cart! Hell, have these IKEA schmucks do it for you! I'm the mother**king ruler of the world y'all!" (or, ya know, something like that ;) ).
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/8/2026, 6:15 PM
They need take phones away from people working on movie where was end game pictures and leaks
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/8/2026, 10:12 PM
@dragon316 - ....There were alot of Endgame leaks.
r0njeremy
r0njeremy - 7/8/2026, 6:49 PM
GOD EMPEROR DOOM,,,,THRONE
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/8/2026, 8:22 PM
I continue to be underwhelmed.

User Comment Image
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/9/2026, 8:35 AM
Sets are nice, but if the writing is garbage, the film will be garbage. This will be one big cameo film and I'm betting nothing else. An excuse to cut away the characters and actors we loved while they force their newer (diverse) versions on us. Sorry, to sound all Doom and gloom (ha, see what I did there) but after reading the leak that's what I'm prepared for.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/9/2026, 8:37 AM
Man, that would make for a great backdrop for the Marvel Legends figures. Hasbro should give the Build-a-figure parts a break and switch to Build-a-diorama pieces.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/9/2026, 8:40 AM
Bleargh. Horrible Throne.
Wtf is this chitauri-like design.

He should have an aristocratic, classical taste. Unless he's indeed a stark variant, as someone above pointed out.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/9/2026, 8:44 AM
I would definitely take a picture of myself on that holding a goblet

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder