"We're [Telling] A Beginning Story": Russos Reveal How AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, SECRET WARS Differ From ENDGAME

&quot;We're [Telling] A Beginning Story&quot;: Russos Reveal How AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, SECRET WARS Differ From ENDGAME

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo reveal how those movies differ from Avengers: Endgame, describing them as a "beginning" for the MCU rather than an ending...

By JoshWilding - Mar 16, 2025 11:03 AM EST
The Multiverse Saga has been a rather chaotic ride, with movies and TV shows of varying quality and a little less cohesiveness than fans became used to during the Infinity Saga. 

While there have been some minor missteps, the likes of Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine have highlighted the Multiverse's potential. Now, the hope is that the Russo Brothers can give this era of storytelling a fitting send-off with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The filmmakers have delivered four critical and commercial hits for Marvel Studios with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

So, the two-part Multiverse Saga finale is in safe hands...except they might not be a finale. 

During a recent interview, Joe Russo explained what brought him and Anthony back to the MCU. "What's compelling about these two new Avengers movies is they're a beginning," he revealed. "It's a new beginning. We told an ending story, now we're going to tell a beginning story."

That's quite the revelation but lines up with what we've heard about Avengers: Secret Wars softly rebooting the MCU and creating a new Sacred Timeline the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men all call home. 

As for what their Marvel Studios future looks like beyond that, Joe said, "Who knows where we'll go from there? Maybe it will be another five years. I think we just needed that time and perspective to figure out where it needed to go next and the only thing that brought us back was the right story."

2015's Secret Wars ended with the creation of a (slightly) overhauled Marvel Universe; it stopped short of a full-blown reboot but did away with the original Ultimate Universe and brought Miles Morales to Earth-616 where he's since served as Spider-Man alongside Peter Parker. 

With that in mind, you can likely see how the upcoming movie will allow Marvel Studios to create a new MCU inhabited by the three superhero teams (without having to explain where they've been all this time). Some key roles may also be recast, especially as the response to legacy versions has been mixed.

Talking about their inspiration for the upcoming movies in another recent interview, Joe said, "Well, we always create our own version of the story. So, we use the comics as loose inspiration."

"But, you know, I grew up on the original run," he continued. "That's something that got me into Marvel comic books. The Hickman run is also fantastic [and they're] very different from each other in a lot of ways, so we'll draw inspiration from both of them."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

