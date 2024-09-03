AVENGERS: ENDGAME's Cut Morgan Stark, Katherine Langford, Rumored To Be In Line For Upcoming MCU Return

Katherine Langford's Avengers: Endgame scenes were left on the cutting room in 2019 but it now sounds like Marvel Studios has plans to bring the actor back as the MCU's Morgan Stark. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Sep 03, 2024 07:09 AM EST
There was a lot of hype and speculation surrounding Katherine Langford's mystery role in Avengers: Endgame leading up to the movie's 2019 release, but when we finally sat down to watch that instant classic, the actor was nowhere to be seen. 

It was later revealed that the Knives Out star had been cast as an adult Morgan Stark who'd have met her father in the same Soul Stone "Waystation" where Thanos crossed paths with Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. We've since seen the deleted scene and, while it was a touching moment, it ultimately didn't fit into the three-hour blockbuster. 

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that there are plans for Langford to reprise her role as Morgan in a future MCU project. We don't think this would be an adult version of the little girl introduced in Avengers: Endgame (the timings don't quite work), so it's likely the Multiverse will come into play. 

Marvel Studios has moved on from Kang the Conqueror, meaning it's possible Morgan could fill the void left by Iron Lad in a possible Young Avengers project. Travelling back in time to save the future sounds like a very Stark-like thing to do, don't you think?

Nothing is confirmed at this stage and this rumour is best taken with a pinch of salt for now. There's also chatter online about Trickshot being the lead villain in Hawkeye season 2, though that's something we told you about several months ago. 

"People are like, 'Oh, are you upset? Are you anything?' And I went, 'Whatever’s the best thing for the film,'" the actor said shortly after Avengers: Endgame's release in 2020. "Because at the end of the day, I’d rather have had the experience of being in a really good film than be in a film for the sake of being in it if it doesn’t work."

"You don’t want to be in something and then be the sore thumb that sticks out. And I didn’t feel that way at all and the Russo brothers didn’t feel that way at all," Langford continued. "But, you know, we did this very sentimental scene and something that was really beautiful and a gift to the fans I think, which is why they had it included and then why they essentially released it, is because for the fans who really love Marvel, it was a nice little extra, soft, little delectable thing for them to kind of digest."

She added, "But, you know, it’s the very end of the movie and it didn’t really make sense, and they texted me and I talked with other people and I was like, ‘Yeah, honestly, whatever’s the best thing for the film at the end of the day.' I’m glad the people who wanted to see it and really asked to see it, got to see it."

"And for me, yeah, to be on that kind of film, the experience is honestly, that’s the number one takeaway is being able to do that."

Are you excited to potentially see the adult Morgan Stark in a future MCU project?

Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 9/3/2024, 7:50 AM
Watch RDJ’s Doom have a daughter that died that looks like her and sets him on this warpath, and Morgan is the key to stopping RDJ Doom.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 7:58 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - kinda reminds me of Iron Man:Armored Adventures Doom then

User Comment Image

That version had a family that died in the same accident that scarred him and he was trying to resurrect them in the show
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/3/2024, 8:13 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine @TheVisionary25 - the rumour from the article is just a guess at best, but what you two are saying would be one helluva prediction
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/3/2024, 8:27 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - Even if Doom has/had a daughter unless he married Pepper Potts she wouldn't look the same so would be a daft path to go down for me.

That isn't to say I would be against an additional parallel of Victor having had a daughter but she died instead of him but for that, recast (idealy with someone of Romani background) not use someone that was supposed to play an adult Morgan even if similar appearance and then also have Langford turn up from the future that at first till mask removed appears to be Iron Man.

IF Doom has taken on the appearance of Tony (and not born looking like RDJ), someone from his world he blaims for the death of his daughter lets say, facing Morgan in that manner could setup an interesting dialogue.
Order66
Order66 - 9/3/2024, 8:02 AM
Def multiverse. She’s still a little girl in the present mcu.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/3/2024, 8:17 AM
@Order66 - Multiverse or from sacred timelines future, or both and from the future of a divergent timeline branch would seem most logical. I would NOT want her to instead be Doom's daughter as don't need additional added to make out Victor is and alternate universe take on Tony Stark even if for whatever reason they both look like RDJ.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 8:08 AM
She could serve an Iron-Lad esque function or perhaps she’s from the reality that RDJ’s Doom is from which he might have already conquered?.

If so then she could come to the MCU somehow to warn our heroes about him and his desire to conquer the entire Multiverse hence that sets the plot in motion.

Anyway , we’ll see if true but I wouldn’t mind Katherine to “reprise” the role and finally have a chance to play Morgan outside of that EG deleted scene.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/3/2024, 8:22 AM
They need stop this multiverse stuff tired of it is everything going be multiverse now and tie into it some works and others don’t there over using it as comedy in there movies they have
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 9/3/2024, 8:27 AM
"Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word ..."

User Comment Image

