AVENGERS: ENDGAME's Cut Morgan Stark, Katherine Langford, Rumored To Be In Line For Upcoming MCU Return

There was a lot of hype and speculation surrounding Katherine Langford's mystery role in Avengers: Endgame leading up to the movie's 2019 release, but when we finally sat down to watch that instant classic, the actor was nowhere to be seen.

It was later revealed that the Knives Out star had been cast as an adult Morgan Stark who'd have met her father in the same Soul Stone "Waystation" where Thanos crossed paths with Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. We've since seen the deleted scene and, while it was a touching moment, it ultimately didn't fit into the three-hour blockbuster.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that there are plans for Langford to reprise her role as Morgan in a future MCU project. We don't think this would be an adult version of the little girl introduced in Avengers: Endgame (the timings don't quite work), so it's likely the Multiverse will come into play.

Marvel Studios has moved on from Kang the Conqueror, meaning it's possible Morgan could fill the void left by Iron Lad in a possible Young Avengers project. Travelling back in time to save the future sounds like a very Stark-like thing to do, don't you think?

Nothing is confirmed at this stage and this rumour is best taken with a pinch of salt for now. There's also chatter online about Trickshot being the lead villain in Hawkeye season 2, though that's something we told you about several months ago.

"People are like, 'Oh, are you upset? Are you anything?' And I went, 'Whatever’s the best thing for the film,'" the actor said shortly after Avengers: Endgame's release in 2020. "Because at the end of the day, I’d rather have had the experience of being in a really good film than be in a film for the sake of being in it if it doesn’t work."

"You don’t want to be in something and then be the sore thumb that sticks out. And I didn’t feel that way at all and the Russo brothers didn’t feel that way at all," Langford continued. "But, you know, we did this very sentimental scene and something that was really beautiful and a gift to the fans I think, which is why they had it included and then why they essentially released it, is because for the fans who really love Marvel, it was a nice little extra, soft, little delectable thing for them to kind of digest."

She added, "But, you know, it’s the very end of the movie and it didn’t really make sense, and they texted me and I talked with other people and I was like, ‘Yeah, honestly, whatever’s the best thing for the film at the end of the day.' I’m glad the people who wanted to see it and really asked to see it, got to see it."

"And for me, yeah, to be on that kind of film, the experience is honestly, that’s the number one takeaway is being able to do that."

Are you excited to potentially see the adult Morgan Stark in a future MCU project?