Andrew Garfield's Non-Response To A Fan About AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Has Left Us Convinced He's In The Movie

Andrew Garfield's Non-Response To A Fan About AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Has Left Us Convinced He's In The Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield recently met fans for an autograph signing, but when one of them mentioned Avengers: Secret Wars...well, we're sure you'll agree that his reaction is telling.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2025 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

The Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal made it clear that the movie will feature some big names from the wider Marvel Multiverse, specifically from the X-Men Universe.

However, it's obvious that a lot of cast members weren't mentioned. It also seems a given that Avengers: Secret Wars will be a bigger story with an even longer list of Variants. 

It's there we hope and expect characters like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider to share the screen, and Andrew Garfield has to be somewhere near Marvel Studios' wishlist of heroes to bring back from the past.

That's complicated by Sony Pictures holding the rights to the web-slinger in his various iterations, but it's also nothing money can't figure out (and Disney will no doubt be approaching both Avengers movies with a "you've gotta spend money to make money" attitude). 

Footage of a fan telling Garfield they can't wait to see him in Secret Wars has gone viral on social media today, and it's left people convinced that he's likely already agreed to reprise the role in the 2027 blockbuster. 

The actor's response is certainly interesting; is he just laughing off a cheeky attempt by a fan to get him to perhaps let something slip, or dare we suggest that it's a nervous chuckle? You can watch the footage below and make your own minds up! 

"I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird," the actor said at a recent comic convention in the Middle East. "I think I would like to do something very strange, I would want to do something very unique, and offbeat and surprising."

Surely, Avengers: Secret Wars fits the bill? Many are convinced that Garfield and Tobey Maguire will both return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though the hope is still that it will be a street-level story rather than another Multiversal epic. 

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, we definitely expect to see more of Garfield's Peter Parker on screen. While Maguire will likely reprise the role at some point, he's largely retired from acting and it's Garfield whose time as the character reached a premature end. 

Last year, Garfield said shooting the MCU threequel was "really healing" after The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and confirmed he'd be down to suit up again. 

"For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into," he said.

Garfield added, "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

RUMOR: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Will Have A Huge Role In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - But What About DOOMSDAY?
Related:

RUMOR: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Will Have A "Huge" Role In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - But What About DOOMSDAY?
9 Awesome Moments From The SECRET WARS Comic We Need To See In The Next AVENGERS Movies
Recommended For You:

9 Awesome Moments From The SECRET WARS Comic We Need To See In The Next AVENGERS Movies

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/28/2025, 5:14 PM
Various “nom de plume” does not make you an “us”, Josh.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/28/2025, 5:16 PM
Lol, for sure don't believe Garfield for anything now.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/28/2025, 5:20 PM
@Irregular - would be great marketing if they're purposely gonna lean into him lying about it
Irregular
Irregular - 4/28/2025, 5:23 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Agree lol. Is he lying? Is he telling the truth? Is he just the boy crying WOLF
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/28/2025, 5:18 PM
Actors don't even need to say anything anymore. I'm just gonna assume every major Marvel character that has been in live-action will be in Secret Wars one way or another.

As for the Spider-Men, I think it'd be cool if we get them together in a Spider-Corps (inspired by the Thor Corps from the comic).
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 5:28 PM
Beauty and the Beast
The Lion King
Aladdin
Peter Pan and Wendy
Pinocchio
Captain Marvel
The Marvel
Multiverse of Madness
Echo
Strange World
Wish
Lightyear
Willow
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
The Last Jedi
Solo
The Rise of Skywalker
Obi-Wan Kenobi
The Book of Boba Fett
Ahsoka
The Acolyte
Secret Invasion
Alien: Romulus
Mufasa
Craptain UnAmerican
No White

And people have any faith left in Disney why?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2025, 5:36 PM
The man knows better now so he ain’t saying anything lol.

I do hope (and think) he will be in it tbh…

If so then it would be great to see him again and the point he’s at in his life after getting some measure of redemption in NWH which hopefully means he’s back on a good path now.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder