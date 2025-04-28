Andrew Garfield's Non-Response To A Fan About AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Has Left Us Convinced He's In The Movie

The Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal made it clear that the movie will feature some big names from the wider Marvel Multiverse, specifically from the X-Men Universe.

However, it's obvious that a lot of cast members weren't mentioned. It also seems a given that Avengers: Secret Wars will be a bigger story with an even longer list of Variants.

It's there we hope and expect characters like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider to share the screen, and Andrew Garfield has to be somewhere near Marvel Studios' wishlist of heroes to bring back from the past.

That's complicated by Sony Pictures holding the rights to the web-slinger in his various iterations, but it's also nothing money can't figure out (and Disney will no doubt be approaching both Avengers movies with a "you've gotta spend money to make money" attitude).

Footage of a fan telling Garfield they can't wait to see him in Secret Wars has gone viral on social media today, and it's left people convinced that he's likely already agreed to reprise the role in the 2027 blockbuster.

The actor's response is certainly interesting; is he just laughing off a cheeky attempt by a fan to get him to perhaps let something slip, or dare we suggest that it's a nervous chuckle? You can watch the footage below and make your own minds up!

"I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird," the actor said at a recent comic convention in the Middle East. "I think I would like to do something very strange, I would want to do something very unique, and offbeat and surprising."

Surely, Avengers: Secret Wars fits the bill? Many are convinced that Garfield and Tobey Maguire will both return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though the hope is still that it will be a street-level story rather than another Multiversal epic.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, we definitely expect to see more of Garfield's Peter Parker on screen. While Maguire will likely reprise the role at some point, he's largely retired from acting and it's Garfield whose time as the character reached a premature end.

Last year, Garfield said shooting the MCU threequel was "really healing" after The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and confirmed he'd be down to suit up again.

"For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into," he said.

Garfield added, "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.