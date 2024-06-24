RUMOR: Marvel Studios Wants SPIDER-VERSE's Spider-Man 2099 To Team Up With Kang In Upcoming AVENGERS Movies
AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumored Details Reveal Comic Book Inspiration, Two-Parter Plans, And More
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 10:31 AM
Stop trying to bring dead characters back.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2024, 11:01 AM
@Origame - they're desperate. But, I stil want see all of the best Fox, Sony and Disney characters together in a massive 2 part movie.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/24/2024, 11:32 AM
@Origame -
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2024, 10:37 AM
This scooper rumoredly reportedly seemingly confirmed, supposedly
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2024, 11:33 AM
@bobevanz - Hey show some respect! This is MyTimeToCrapWassup we're talking about!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/24/2024, 10:39 AM
The word "rumor" has lost all meaning on here.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/24/2024, 11:33 AM
@DarthAlgar - what's it supposed to mean?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/24/2024, 11:33 AM
@DarthAlgar - yeah. Most of these rumours and scoops feel like guesses. Doesn't take inside info for know these things are very likely to happen
jerryblake
jerryblake - 6/24/2024, 10:44 AM
Maybe if they go with different version of the character. Not that one that died. Although i could see her being somehow stuck in endless loop (like in first Dr Strange movie) Having a Groundhod Day. Sacrificing herself over and over again so they can defeat Thanos. And then one day Steve Rogers or maybe even Strange himself comes to break the spell and set her free.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/24/2024, 11:30 AM
@jerryblake - I think it's just gonna be the original Avengers team from another universe. No need (or time) to overcomplicate it
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 10:46 AM
It makes a lot more sense to bring them back in Secret Wars rather than in Avengers 5. Anyone from the destroyed multiverse can return as a Battleworld variant.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2024, 10:47 AM
Secret Wars is gonna be even bigger than EG (god help the crew lol) so expect actors returning from the past to play variants such as Evans & ScarJo.

Also I think it was already expected that Jackman would be back but it’s still gonna be crazy to see him with the likes of Tobey’s Peter on screen.
Spoken
Spoken - 6/24/2024, 10:48 AM
It's not even a rumor. Anybody who pays attention to these movies can kind of see where they are going with this.

You don't need to be a "scooper" to figure out the obvious that Disney WILL attempt to bring in Hugh, RDJ & Tobey for Secret Wars.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/24/2024, 10:49 AM
i remember when i used to be surprised going to movies... i miss those days. And yes, i know i dont need to click on every article and most with the "spoiler" title i dont click on.... but the last 3/4yrs its really just getting out of control
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 11:03 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - Test yourself with an internet diet! it's alot harder than a regular diet. lol.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/24/2024, 11:09 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - We need a rumor tag or require all rumor articles go have Rumor: at the front
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/24/2024, 11:20 AM
@Evansly - i would really like that actually. then i would prob click on 1 of every 15 articles on this site, haha

@UniqNo - Lol. i don't click on many articles anymore tbh... but i did go "dark" on the internet for a week during my honeymoon, does that count? lol
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 11:22 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - Man any little bit helps and you actually feel lighter for it!

tried it for NY in 2023, deleted all social media platforms! it was nice to actually come back after 6 months, but i'm overly hooked again. Thinking to start a cleans again from today. 1 month to deadpool. to surpise myself...i'm still here though so obviously im failing already.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/24/2024, 10:52 AM
All variants. Expect some different hair colors
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 11:01 AM
that will be awkward if Deadpool's involved. lol. Well i guess Ryan can just do voiceover.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/24/2024, 11:08 AM
I'm curious where that line is between rumours and general speculation/assumptions.

I mean, since Hugh was announced for DP+W, I've been assuming he'd be in at least one of the upcoming Avengers.

I doubt DP+W is his swansong.

Same with Tobey and Andrew, I've been assuming we'll see them again.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/24/2024, 11:32 AM
@DravenCorvis - same. I'm kinda even assuming that every non-MCU character at this point is gonna appear in Secret Wars. Regardless if they already returned or not
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2024, 11:36 AM
@DravenCorvis - The difference between rumor and speculation is usually a Patreon page lol.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/24/2024, 11:37 AM
@TheFinestSmack - 😂
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/24/2024, 11:17 AM
“We'd be shocked if that doesn't happen“ lmao 🤣
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/24/2024, 11:29 AM
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/24/2024, 11:31 AM
Marvel be like...

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2024, 11:34 AM
Rumors and scoops mean nothing to me unless there have also been RUMBLINGS.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/24/2024, 11:35 AM
Having the original six Avengers side-by-side and Jackman, Maguire and RDJ side-by-side are opportunities Marvel Studios isn't gonna pass on with Secret Wars. Pretty much the only chance left to do so.

Also, I think it's pretty funny if the only moment we're gonna see (variants of) the original six together is if they're eating shawarma somewhere.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2024, 11:35 AM
Secret Wars is a movie that i’m willing to accept all the variants that they want to include. I just really hope that after that movie we can just have a singular timeline and no more multiverse/varjands/ or time travel.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/24/2024, 11:43 AM
I'm sorry. Outside of Deadpool and Wolverine, the MCU has become over convoluted and has become a been there done-that feeling.

I hope the titan that is the Marvel Universe figures out a way to return to form. Starting with individuals in movies and TV series.

View Recorder